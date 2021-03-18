  1. Home
  'India's teacher education institutions functioning as commercial shops'

March 18, 2021
March 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Azim Premji University said on Thursday a study conducted by it has revealed the presence of many sub-standard, dysfunctional teacher education institutions (TEIs) functioning as 'commercial shops'.

Of the 17,503 TEIs in the country, more than 90 per cent are privately-owned, stand-alone institutions, offering single programmes localised in certain geographies, it found.

The University released its first 'Issues in Education' volume on 'Teachers and Teacher Education'.

It said 26 out of 29 private TEIs studied do not have the required number of teacher educators and adopt deliberate corrupt practices to hide this issue.

Most private TEIs in the study deliberately neglect basic curricular requirements that are committed by them to get the approval to run the programmes, it revealed.

Almost all allowed students with shortage of attendance to appear for examinations, the study found.

Most TEIs do not have basic instructional facilities: curriculum laboratories were not available in more than 50 per cent; more than 30 per cent did not have libraries, computer labs or seminar halls, it was stated.

"The dysfunctional Teacher Education system is at the core of India's problems in school education."

"Till we address this comprehensively, all efforts at improving the quality of our schooling is like treating the skin, while an aggressive cancer corrodes the body everywhere inside," Anurag Behar, Vice-Chancellor, Azim Premji University, said.

March 10,2021

model.jpg.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 10: A teenage college girl and aspiring model was found dead at Kumpala near Ullal in Mangaluru taluk today.

The deceased has been identified as Preksha (17), daughter of Chitthaprasad, a resident of Kumpala’s Ashraya Colony. She was student of Dr Nitte Shankara Adyanthaya Memorial PU College, Mangaluru. 

It is learnt that Preksha had taken leave and stayed at home. She was supposed to leave to Bengaluru on Wednesday night for a photoshoot. However she was dead when her mother returned home for lunch in the afternoon.

Preksha’s mother had been to Anganwadi on work and Preksha was alone at home. Her body was found with a noose around the neck inside her house.

Even though, it appeared to be a case of suicide, neighbours and family members suspect it to be a case of murder. According to local residents, three people had visited the house when Preksha was alone. 

Jurisdictional Ullal police visited the spot and undertook investigation.

March 9,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 9: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said the state is 'marching towards a Covid free state' with more than 10 lakh vaccinations having been done so far.

"Marching towards a Covid free state. Karnataka. Crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far," Sudhakar tweeted.
 
He said Karnataka has safely vaccinated more than one lakh elderly people above 60 yrs in just eight days, since March 1. According to the health department, 55,612 people, including 32,183 senior citizens, were inoculated on a single day on March 8.

The state has reported two severe AEFIs (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) and 21 serious AEFIs since the launch of the vaccination drive from January 16, the department said.

March 4,2021

city.jpg

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category in final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020.

Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai are the other cities that scored well in the list.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs released the final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020 on March 4 in an online event.

The rankings under Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million people. 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

The analysis categorises them into Million+ populated cities (those with a population of more than a million) and Less than Million populated cites (those with a population of less than a million) along with all the cities under the Smart Cities Program.

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

In the Less than Million category, Shimla was ranked the highest in ease of living, followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davangere, and Tiruchirappalli.

Similar to the EoLI index, the assessment framework under MPI 2020 has classified municipalities based on their population- Million+ and Less than Million population.

In the Million+ category, Indore has emerged as the highest ranked municipality, followed by Surat and Bhopal.

In the Less than Million category, New Delhi Municipal Council topped the list, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.

The MPI examined the sectoral performance of 111 municipalities (with Delhi being assessed separately for NDMC, and the three Municipal Corporations) across five verticals which comprise of 20 sectors and 100 indicators in all totality.

The five verticals under MPI are Services, Finance, Policy, Technology and Governance.

The Ease of Living Index (EoLI) is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on quality of life, economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience. The assessment also incorporates the residents' view on the services provided by city administration through a Citizen Perception Survey.

The Municipal Performance Index (MPI) was launched as an accompaniment to the Ease of Living Index. It seeks to examine local government practice in municipalities across areas of services, finance, policy, technology and governance. It seeks to simplify and evaluate the complexities in local governance practice and promote the ethos of transparency and accountability. 
 

