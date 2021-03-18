JD(S) felids Muslim candidate from Basavakalyan; HDK says, Cong will now accuse JD(S) of dividing vote

  1. Home
March 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Janata Dal (Secular), amidst rumours over its renewed bods with BJP, today picked a Muslim face for the upcoming Basavakalyan Assembly bypolls, a move which is expected to haunt Congress during the campaign. 

Former chief minister and JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy formally inducted former Congress leader Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri and announced him as the candidate for Basavakalyan.

Kumaraswamy also announced that his party would field a candidate in Maski, the other Assembly constituency facing bypolls.

Three seats - Belgaum Lok Sabha, Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats - will go to bypolls on April 17.

Addressing a news conference, Kumaraswamy said the Congress had projected the JD(S) as "being pally" with the BJP. “In the 2018 Assembly polls, we were winning 68-70 seats. But, the Congress hatched a conspiracy to project us as the BJP’s ‘B’ team, urging one particular section of society to not vote for us,” he said.

“Even now, Congress leaders have been saying the JD(S) is getting closer to the BJP. I’ve taken this up as a challenge,” said Kumaraswamy. “I know what the Congress will do now. They will say the JD(S) fielded a Muslim candidate as part of an understanding with the BJP to divide secular votes,” he said. “The Congress has pushed our party into a place where there's suspicion. So, I want to send a clear message to all 224 constituencies,” he added.

According to Kumaraswamy, Syed has good ties with all sections of society in Basavakalyan. Apparently, he belongs to a family connected with a famous dargah there. “Basavakalyan is a JD(S) stronghold. Our candidate has won seven times here,” Kumaraswamy pointed out.

“Even in Maski, we will put up a fight. The entire Raichur district, where Maski is located, has extreme potential for us to win five to six of the seven Assembly segments,” he said, adding that the party will finalise its Maski candidate on Friday.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had earlier announced that his party will not contest the bypolls. “But we decided to contest so that our party workers are not demoralised,” Kumaraswamy said. The party is undecided on fielding a candidate for the Belgaum bypolls.

Kumaraswamy said he had enough experience in fighting bypolls. “Perhaps, I’m second after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in having conducted the highest number of bypolls,” he said. “We have taken the two Assembly bypolls seriously. We will rise above financial difficulties and crooked tactics to fight the bypolls.”
 

March 15,2021

India captain Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his mighty cap of records after he became the first batsman to score 3,000 runs in international T20 cricket after his stellar match-winning knock of 73 from 49 balls against England in the 2nd T20 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

The 32-year-old finished off England in style with a sixer, meeting the target of 165 with 2.1 overs to spare. Kohli and Ishan Kishan, who also scored a half-century, forged a formidable partnership to level the five-match series at 1-1. 

While Kohli sits atop the highest run-getters in international T20 matches at 3,001 runs, the Indian skipper is followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who has 2,839 runs. India's T20 Vice Captain Rohit Sharma occupies the number 3 spot with 2,773 runs.

March 18,2021

March 11,2021

aadil.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 11: Mohammed Adil Shabir from Aakash Institute, Mangaluru, has scored 99.29 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from February 24 to 26.  

Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director & Co-Promoter at Aakash Educational, has congratulated the boy for his splendid performance. 

A total of 6.52 lakh candidates were registered for Paper 1 in the February session. After conducting the next sessions in April and May, the ranks of candidates will be released, taking into consideration the best of four NTA scores. 

