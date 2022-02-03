  1. Home
  Karnataka ACB files chargesheet against 6 persons, including Sasikala

February 3, 2022
February 3, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a chargesheet in a case relating to alleged irregularities and preferential treatment provided to V K Sasikala, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, at the Central Prison here.

The ACB informed the Karnataka High Court that a chargesheet has been filed against six people, including two senior prison officials of Karnataka and Sasikala. Sasikala, who was convicted in the multi-crore disproportionate assets case, had served four years imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here.

She was released from jail in January 2021. The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, which was hearing a PIL filed by K S Gita, a Chennai-based social worker and educationist on Wednesday, was informed that the chargesheet was filed on January 7, 2022 after the state government accorded sanction on December 30, 2021, for prosecution of two prison officials.

The petitioner had claimed that despite a report submitted by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, indicating that preferential treatment was given to Sasikala inside the prison, the ACB had not completed the investigation.

The two officials who have been named as accused one and two in the chargesheet are Krishna Kumar, who was the Chief Superintendent and Anitha, the Superintendent of the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara when the illegal facilities and preferential treatment were allegedly provided to Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, who was also serving a sentence in the prison.

Sasikala and Ilavarasi have also been named as accused in the chargesheet. The court had earlier directed the government to take a decision on the sanction request forwarded to it by the ACB on July 15 last year. 

February 1,2022
February 1,2022

New Delhi, Feb 1: Having closed the most high-profile disinvestment process of Air India, the government also decided to retire the airline’s debt that it transferred to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). In the Union Budget 2022-23, the government allocated an additional Rs 51,971 crore towards the settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments.

This amount has been accounted in the revised estimates of total expenditure in 2021-22.

“As against a total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore projected in the Budget Estimates 2021-22, the Revised Estimate is Rs 37.70 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of capital expenditure is Rs 6.03 lakh crore. This includes an amount of Rs 51,971 crore towards settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Budget speech.

The Tata Group acquired 100 percent stake in the airline, in a deal that closed on January 27, for Rs 18,000 crore. Of this, Rs 15,300 crore was taken on as debt, and Rs 2,700 crore was paid to the Centre in cash. For servicing the high-cost debt that it has taken on with the airline, a consortium led by the State Bank of India has approved a plan to provide long-term debt to the Tata Group.

As per the revised estimates of 2021-22, the SPV — AI Asset Holding Ltd — has received Rs 62,057 crore, of which Rs 36,254 crore was infused as equity for repayment of past government-guaranteed borrowings of Air India; Rs 12,357 crore for repayment of borrowings for sale and leaseback rentals for aircraft; and Rs 13,446 crore for repayment of other dues and liabilities.

The huge amount of debt carried by Air India resulting from years of loss-making operations was one of the key hindrances in the past disinvestment attempts by the government. During the last disinvestment process, the government tweaked the bidding conditions to allow potential bidders to place a bid at the enterprise value — meaning they could decide the quantum of debt they would want to take on.

Also, upon finalising the decision to sell its stake in Air India, the government, over the last two years, had stopped infusing funds into the airline and was instead guaranteeing its loans.

January 29,2022
January 29,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 29: With the third wave of Covid-19 receding, Karnataka decided Saturday to remove most of the curbs, including revoking the daily night curfew and allowing schools to resume physical classes. 

“We have good news for the public. From January 31, there won’t be a night curfew,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, briefing reporters after a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with experts. 

The government also decided to remove the 50 per cent seating limitation on pubs, restaurants, hotels and eateries. “They are now 100 per cent open,” Ashoka said. This was a demand from hotels who asked the government for relief from their business point-of-view. 

Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said schools in the Bengaluru Urban district can start physical classes for classes 1 to 9 from Monday. “Physical classes from 1 to 9 were stopped due to the third wave. From Monday, all classes will open in compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said. 

The standard operating procedure in Bengaluru will be the same as the other districts. “If any positive case is found, only that particular class will be closed, not the entire school. All kids in that class will be tested. Depending on the total number of positive cases, the deputy commissioner will decide on how long a school should be closed - three or five days,” Nagesh explained. 
Even degree colleges will open in Bengaluru. 

The decisions are based on data and trends that experts laid out before the government. 

“The total number of cases across all ages is 4.02 lakh. Of them, cases of children aged 0-14 are 22,318. That’s 5.5 per cent of total cases. The total number of hospitalsed cases is 6,732, which is 1.6 per cent. Of them, children in hospital are 401, or 1.8 per cent. Total deaths are 146, which is 0.03 per cent. The positivity rate has dropped to 20.9 per cent from a peak of 33%,” Ashoka said. 

The 50 per cent capacity rule will continue in theatres and multiplexes where Ashoka said people sit for hours together in an enclosed space. Likewise, the 50 per cent rule has been retained for swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia. 

The government further increased the cap on the number of guests at functions like marriages. “For marriages, we’re increasing the cap on guests from 200 to 300 in an open space, and from 100 to 200 in a closed space,” Ashoka said. 

In places of religious worship, the existing rule allowing only 50 people inside at a time will continue. “We are allowing resumption of sevas,” Ashoka said. 

All fairs, rallies, dharnas, protests, social/religious gatherings remain prohibited. 

Government offices that were asked to function at 50 per cent strength will return to full attendance, Ashoka said. 

January 28,2022
January 28,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday said that the BJP was trading legislators like "sheep and goats" in Goa, while also accusing the ruling party of spending as much as Rs 30 crore each to lure opposition MLAs into the ruling fold.

Shivakumar, who is in Goa to campaign for the Congress in the poll-bound state, also said that the Congress as a policy had refused to allow the re-entry of 13 defecting MLAs back into the party for the February 14 elections.

"You see the BJP is using money power, spending Rs 30-40 crore. Even on the floor of the house, some MLAs admitted that they were offered Rs 30 crore and some advance has been given to them. MLAs have been bought like sheep and goats. Where is democracy? Democracy has completely failed," Shivakumar told a press conference.

Several Congress defectors out of the 13, who switched to the BJP from 2017 to 2019, were in touch with him over possibilities of joining the opposition party once again, Shivakumar said.

"BJP did 'Operation Lotus' (in Goa). We decided that not a single defector will be taken back. Out of the 13, nearly 10 members wanted to come back to us. They met me personally. A few of them met me in Delhi also. We didn't agree," Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka state Congress president also said that the party had chosen to field fresh, new faces instead, which he said would yield good electoral dividends. "Now, we have selected youngsters, new faces. All of them have pledged that they will not shift their loyalty," Shivakumar said.

According to state Congress president Girish Chodankar, the party was fielding 36-37 candidates for the upcoming polls and the average of Congress candidates was around 48 years.

