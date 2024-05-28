  1. Home
Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle after LS poll results?

News Network
May 28, 2024

Bengaluru: Mines and Geology Minister S S Mallikarjun on Monday did not rule out a Cabinet reshuffle after the election results. 

"You should ask the chief minister. But one can't say... it (reshuffle) might happen," Mallikarjun told reporters when asked about speculation that some ministers may be dropped. 

Mallikarjun said this a week after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there was no plan to reshuffle his Cabinet. 

There is speculation over a Cabinet rejig and that the Congress high command would hold ministers accountable if the party does badly in the Lok Sabha polls. 

News Network
May 27,2024

sasi.jpg

Mangaluru: To prevent tragic incidents during the rainy season, Home Guards will be stationed at beaches in Dakshina Kannada starting June 1, announced District Home Guard Commandant Dr. Murali Mohan Choontharu.

During visits to Sasihithlu and Surathkal beaches, Dr. Choontharu provided guidance and suggestions to the home guards on flood rescue operations. He emphasized the importance of these measures in ensuring public safety during the monsoon season.

Deployment Period: June 1 to September 30

Beaches Covered:

Someshwar

Mogaveerpatna

Ullal

Panambur

Tannirbhavi

Fathima Beach

Surathkal

Sasihithlu

Two home guards will be stationed at each beach, working in shifts from 7 am to 7 pm. This ensures continuous monitoring and quick response to any emergencies that may arise.

Preparedness and Coordination

Dr. Choontharu highlighted that the sea conditions are particularly hazardous during the monsoon, with high waves posing significant risks to unaware tourists. The presence of beach guards aims to mitigate these dangers and prevent loss of life.

The home guards will work in close coordination with the Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services to enhance disaster management efforts across the district.

Additionally, a reserve team of 10 home guards will be on standby at the district Home Guard office to respond to emergency calls during the monsoon.

Extended Responsibilities

Beyond beach surveillance, home guards will be vigilant at other critical locations, including:

Subrahmanya Bathing Ghats

Upinangady Sangama

Bantwal Mulki

Sullia

Belthangady

Expert swimmers and divers have been identified and are ready to assist in emergency rescue operations.

Dr. Choontharu's comprehensive plan aims to enhance safety and ensure a quick response to emergencies, providing peace of mind to both residents and visitors during the challenging monsoon season.

News Network
May 23,2024

prajwal.jpg

The Ministry of External Affairs has received a letter from the Karnataka government requesting the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, official sources said on Thursday. However, the diplomatic passport has not yet been canceled.

The Karnataka government's request to the Narendra Modi-led union government came after Prajwal Revanna, facing multiple charges of sexually abusing women, fled the country using his diplomatic passport last month.

"The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for the cancellation of the diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed," official sources said.

Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the center of a political storm after hundreds of explicit videos allegedly featuring him leaked late last month. The 33-year-old MP faces multiple cases of rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, and criminal intimidation.

Prajwal, the NDA nominee for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, reportedly fled to Germany on April 27, hours before the first case was filed against him.

The Karnataka police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now probing the high-profile case, and a lookout notice and a Blue Corner notice have been issued to track Revanna down.

In the wake of the allegations, Prajwal Revanna said in a social media post on May 1, "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. The truth will prevail soon."

His father, HD Revanna, a JDS MLA and son of HD Deve Gowda, is also accused in cases of molestation and kidnapping. He was arrested earlier this month and is now out on bail.

The veteran leader faces a case in which a man has alleged that he was involved in kidnapping his mother, who worked as a house help at his home for six years. The complainant alleged that a video showing Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing his mother leaked recently, and his mother went missing soon after.

HD Revanna, however, has termed the case a "political conspiracy."

