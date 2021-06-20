  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Chaos, relief as hotels, gyms, metro, buses restart operations in 17 districts

Karnataka: Chaos, relief as hotels, gyms, metro, buses restart operations in 17 districts

News Network
June 21, 2021

Bengaluru, June 21: Hotels have begun services, gyms have reopened and public transport buses and Metro have resumed operations with riders on Monday as the state government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city have come into effect.

The new guidelines popularly called "Unlock 2" have come into effect from 6 AM and will be in force up to 5 AM on July 5.

In the 17 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent shops will be open from 6 AM to 5 PM beginning Monday and public transport including bus and metro began operations with 50 per cent capacity.

Though resumption of bus operations comes as a relief to office goers and others who depend on them for commuting, them plying in lesser numbers and with 50 per cent capacity is causing chaos at bus stands in several places in Bengaluru, with a high number of people wanting to avail services.

Similar reports are received from across the state.

While the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) has said it is deploying 3,000 bues initially for local and inter-district long route bus operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses.

According to BMTC officials, till 8 AM, a total of 796 buses are being operated.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants without air conditioning have now been reopened for service until 5 PM with 50 per cent seating, however, liquor will not be permitted.

Gyms also began functioning at half capacity and parks will be open from 5 AM to 6 PM for walking and jogging.

Functioning of lodges and resorts with bookings up to 50 per cent, outdoor sports activities without spectators, outdoor film shooting are among the other things that are permitted from Monday.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 PM and 5 AM on weekdays and during weekends curfew will be in place from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday throughout the state.

Among those that continue to remain shut are swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks.

Steady increase has been seen in traffic movement in the city, with all government and private offices being permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength and offices dealing with essential and emergency services are permitted to function as per their requirement.

These relaxations are applicable in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot , Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

In rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 AM to 2 PM, and movement of people till 7 PM.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka which have a high positivity rate till June 21. Some relaxation has been allowed in the rest of the districts.

The lockdown will continue with no new relaxation in Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is high. 

In other districts, including Bengaluru Urban, the following relaxations will given from June 14 till June 21: 

> All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, but garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees. 

> Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm. Parks will be allowed from 5 am to 10 am. Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm. 

> Auto and taxis will be allowed with two passengers only.

> Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place.

> Weekend curfew from 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday will be in place.

Details awaited.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 19,2021

Bengauru, Jun 19: Karnataka has reported 5815 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, lowest in the last two months, taking the total number of people infected so far from the pandemic to 2801936 on Saturday.

According to official sources, in the last 24-hours as many as 161 people had succumbed to the disease taking the total number of fatalities in the state due to the pandemic to 33763.

The sources said that while as many as 11832 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely cured from the disease there are 130872 active cases across the state.

In the last 24-hours as many as 171765 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests and the rate of positivity for the day accounted for 3.38 percent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.76 per cent.

The Bengaluru urban district had reported the highest number of 23 deaths, and Mysusu 17, Dakshina Kannada 16, Davanagere 11 and Ballari 10.

While Dakshina Kannada reported 832 new coronavirus cases and sixteen deaths, Udupi reported 174 fresh cases and two deaths.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2021

>> Mega Vaccination Drive will be carried out across Mangalore city and DK district on Monday, June 21st, at all urban PHCs, for the +45 age group. Register on the Cowin app and book your appointments. +60 age group can walk in. 

>> At Rural PHCs and sub centers, the +45 can walk in for vaccination.  

>> 2nd dose of Covishield is given only to those who have crossed 84 days from their 1st dose. 

>> Covishield 1st dose vaccinations will be given at Wenlock Hospital, and at the four Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) for +45 age group on Monday June 21st. Covishield 2nd dose for those who've completed the gap of 84 days is also available. Those eligible, please walk right in.

>> Priority frontline workers will continue to be given Covid vaccinations at pre designated spots across the district on June 21st. 

>> Please register at dk.nic.in website or this form -  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfP4quw1SVg0aMMk1x-QZucOTLC5hX…
in order to avail of the door to door mobile vaccination facility for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as elderly citizens, the bedridden or specially abled. 

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hos

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.