  Karnataka CM orders legal action over social media posts against Gen Bipin Rawat

December 10, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 10: Condemning the social media posts and rejoicing over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a military chopper crash, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he has asked the police to identify and initiate legal action against them.

The Chief Minister also said that IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash was receiving the best treatment at the Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru, and wished for his speedy recovery.

"Following the death of CDS Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash some perverted minds have made some irresponsible tweets and in a way rejoicing the tragedy, this has to be condemned by every Indian in the strongest possible terms. I strongly condemn it," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the police chief was directed to take legal action against those who have made irresponsible comments regarding a person who led the country's armed forces.

"Similar actions are being taken in other states also. I have given directions to identify people who have made such irresponsible tweets or put up posts on Facebook, to book cases against them and take action. It is condemnable and unpardonable. Such perverted minds must be punished," he added.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawa, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Informing about his visit to Command Hospital in Bengaluru, the CM said Group Captain Varun Singh is getting the best treatment there and expert doctors are treating him.

"Most of his (Singh) body is affected by burn injuries and he is being treated for it. I pray to god for his speedy recovery," he said.

Bommai along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had visited the Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday evening to inquired about Group Captain Varun Singh's health.

Initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, he was shifted to Command Hospital on Thursday evening, for higher treatment.

December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport has taken all necessary measures to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest guidelines on Covid for international passengers arriving in India. 

This follows the WHO’s (World Health Organization) announcement that Omicron has been classified as a Covid-19 variant of concern.

The immigration department is keeping an eye on passengers arriving from the 11 high-risk countries. Around 50 passengers have reportedly arrived from the categorized high-risk countries in past two weeks.

A statement said that MIA has set up waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registrations counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by. 

The waiting area is equipped with adequate wash-rooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available to assist passengers, it said. 

In addition to the registration counters, passengers will soon be able to register for their test using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. The statement also said that MIA will soon activate online booking of RTPCR test.

November 29,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 29: Former Health Minister U T Khader has urged the government of Karnataka to take all precautions in the wake of the threat of Omicron variant of covid-19 and not to create panic among people.

Addressing the media, the Mangaluru MLA said: “All the necessary precautions should be taken at all stages. The government should not create any confusion among the people. There is a need to intensify vaccination drives in the district, to ensure that all the beneficiaries are administered with vaccines to achieve 100 % success.”

The government should also mull over booster doses in the country. “Many countries have commenced booster dose vaccination drives, but we have not started yet. Covid warriors, who work in the frontline healthcare sector, should be given booster doses. The government should also take a decision on commencing vaccination drives for children below 18 years,” he said.

On oxygen generation units in government hospitals in the state, the former minister said that many units lack staff for maintenance. “An average of Rs 80 lakh for oxygen plants were spent by the government. If there are no staff for maintenance, then the units will remain unutilised,” he said.

The government should also release funds for covid-19 pandemic management, said the MLA.

On mobile applications introduced for Asha workers and lab technicians in the state, Khader said at present they have been using it in their mobile phones. All Asha workers and lab technicians should be provided with tabs so that they can upload the data immediately, he added.

November 27,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 27: As a precautionary measure, the authorities in Karnataka have made Covid test compulsory for all passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

An official said awareness, along with vaccination, is necessary amid fears of the new Omicron variant, as well as Covid outbreak at a medical college in Dharwad, Mysuru and Bengaluru institutions.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has issued directions in this regard to the officials on Saturday.

He has given instructions on deputing special teams at major bus stops, terminals and railway stations to check the passengers and conduct Covid tests.

Addressing a virtual meeting, he stated that he had discussed with Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner in connection with conducting tests in the outskirts and borders of the city. The officials should ensure precautions to contain the new variant, he said.

Bengaluru has witnessed 160 Covid cases in the past week.

However, the city recorded 224 cases on Friday and more cases were found in the Anekal region. The officers will have to be vigilant, he said.

The precautionary measures should be implemented to see to it that no cluster of Covid cases comes up.

Currently, there are 63 containment zones in the city and they have to be managed appropriately, Gupta said.

The officials will have to take the call to send samples for genomic sequencing to find out new variant, he said.
 

