  2. Karnataka faces oxygen shortage even as active covid cases remain high

News Network
June 1, 2021

The supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) under the central quota to Karnataka, to sustain Covid-19 patients on ventilators, has been way less than the demand of 1,200 tonnes daily.

This is despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's letter to the Centre and the Karnataka High Court directive to supply the state's share of oxygen, officials said.

According to the data shared by the authorities, on May 30, the state received half of the requirement — 545.85 tonnes of oxygen with a shortfall of 654.15 tonnes. Besides, it received 791.85 tonnes on May 29, 686 tonnes on May 28, 730 tonnes on May 27, 875.07 tonnes on May 26 and 728 tonnes on May 24.

The eight oxygen-producing units in Karnataka, which are located in different parts of the state, are the major source of medical oxygen though they too are unable to meet the demand.

On May 30, the state manufacturer supplied 425.85 tonnes of oxygen against the target of 830 tonnes daily, 572 tonnes on May 29, 446 tonnes on May 28 and 730 tonnes on May 27.

Apart from the state oxygen-producing units, Karnataka is receiving oxygen from Tata Angul, Jamnagar and Rourkela Steel plant.

During the second wave of Covid-19, which began approximately in the first week of March this year, the daily infections hovered between 40,000 to 50,000.

Due to stringent restrictions from April 27 which will be in effect till June 7, the cases came down drastically. On Monday, the state reported 16,604 fresh infections and 411 fatalities due to Covid-19 whereas there were 3.14 lakh active cases.

However, the demand for oxygen remained high in view of the high number of active cases in the state.

"We still need 1,200 tonnes of oxygen, but we are getting way less than it," an official told PTI requesting anonymity.

According to him, the Chief Minister has written to the Centre to increase the supply of oxygen and the High Court has also ordered the Centre to give Karnataka its share of LMO.

News Network
May 22,2021

Mangaluru, May 22: Former minister and Congress leader U T Khader has questioned why the covid vaccines were sent to Pakistan and Bangladesh when people of India were not given the shots.

Addressing reporters, the incumbent Mangaluru MLA squarely held the BJP ruled central and state governments for the terrible covid crisis. 

“Why did PM Narendra Modi-led government of India not give a nod to manufacturers when 22 companies are marketing vaccines across the world? Why did the government deny nod for companies to manufacture vaccines here? Further, what was the reason for sanctioning a nod only for Russian made Sputnik V? Why is there no transparency? Where is our Union health minister, finance minister and minister of food and civil supplies now? The BJP government needs to answer these questions,” Khader told reporters here on Friday.

The central and state governments have been stooping to a new low while engaging in damage control measures to save the face of BJP by levelling baseless allegations against Congress, he said.

On the compensation package announced by the state government, Khader said most of the eligible sections of the society, especially those from the coastal districts, were deprived of benefits. He also questioned the government for not announcing packages for fishermen, workers in the beedi industries, cashew factories, restaurants and private buses.

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president and MLC K Harish Kumar questioned the criteria for the distribution of compensation announced by the BS Yediyurappa government.

He said private school teachers are in distress as many of them have not been paid their salaries. “Though the government has announced a package, it has nothing to offer. Do not announce packages as a damage control measure to cover PM Modi’s failures,” he added.
 

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 31,2021

covidcrisis.jpg

As the country suffers the threat of death and disease, financial struggle looms over it. There has been a huge loss for several of the economy. The government has issued aid, however, it is insufficient and neglects the unorganized sector entirely. 

The estimation of the government, standing at Rs 1,250 crore, and is not close to what is needed by the people. Additionally, it does not aid those who don’t come under government schemes, meaning a huge chunk of the unorganized and industrial sector. 

The financial crisis in India due to COVID is a many headed demon. So many different issues have arisen since the start of the pandemic, and the people of India are suffering under the financial burden. 

Sudden shifts

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the word ‘unprecedented’ has been used innumerable times. Problems arrive suddenly, with no warning. People are losing their jobs all at once after years of working in the same place. 

With the magnitude of the death toll, many a times the sole breadwinner of the house passes away. This leaves the family floundering, looking for jobs and trying to keep mouths fed.

People who are newly unemployed and unable to find jobs in the same industry are left confused. They have a skillset that employers are not looking for and eventually, they have to resort to unskilled labor which gives them lower wages. 

Warning signs 

The fact is that the people are suffering. The numbers back it up. There has been a 15 to 20% increase in poverty since the pandemic began. This means more than 23 crore people have slipped below the poverty line. 

Unemployment has increased, too. 1.5 people have been lost their jobs, and those who continue to be employed face lowered salaries. The per capita income of the country has lowered by 16.8% to what it was in January of 2020. 

Within 2020, there was an increase in people partially withdrawing funds from their Employee Provident Fund accounts. While it was 54 lakh people in 2019, 2020 saw 1.27 crore people doing the same. 

According to RBI, there had been an 81.5% increase in that loans against gold jewelry by Scheduled Commercial Banks in March in comparison with the same last year. 

MFIs, MSMEs suffer losses

MFIs (Micro finance Institutions) cater to the poorer sections of Indian society. The lockdowns have has adverse effects on the functioning of NBFCs and MFIs. With the poor already suffering through unemployment and steep hospital bills, this too has caused a bad hit.

Some sectors are faring worse than others. These industries thrive on travel, face to face interactions and consumerism. Retail, MSME, and hospitality are some of them.

The pandemic has resulted in the closure of 15-20% of the MSMEs in India. Large scale supply chains are taking away their customers as they are not able to operate as usual during the pandemic. If the situation continues, there could be a much larger percentage of MSMEs closed during the pandemic. 

Small businesses run into trouble

Small businesses like family run stores are facing trouble getting customers and keeping their shops open. The lockdown hours put a huge dent in the time they can sell to people. Shops that don’t count as ‘essentials’ often cannot open at all. 

Chain supermarkets and other shops are seeing more traffic as these small businesses get neglected. Without their livelihood, the threat of COVID increases as they would not be able to afford the hospital bills and medication.

Sellers over the internet find it difficult to post packages as delivery services do not function everywhere due to COVID. Small businesses are losing customers at a large scale. 

Social workers rise to the occasion

While the situation is dire, social worker and organizations have taken the initiative to help people. All over India, social workers and volunteers are assisting on everything from grocery packages to cremations. 

The workers help with transportation, reservation of beds, intricacies of the Ayushman card, ensuring the patients and the family members staying with them are fed, etc. With the ongoing crisis with the bodies piling up with no one to deal with them, social workers are also burying and cremating bodies. 

Not just this, but they are also helping people who are not infected, but have been affected by the pandemic. Distributing food, rations etc. to those in need is another task they perform. 

However, without proper government aid to the poorer sections of society, there is no saying how bad the situation could get.

News Network
May 30,2021

Bengaluru, May 30: The Karnataka government will take a call on relaxing lockdown norms based on the Covid-19 situation in the state during the coming week. A meeting will be chaired with experts and state ministers to decide whether to extend the lockdown beyond June 7 or not, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

"There are ongoing discussions on whether to extend the lockdown or not. The government will take a call based on what the situation in the state is on June 6," he said. Yediyurappa expressed concerns over Covid case numbers in some districts as cases reported there were more than expected.

"We will discuss all this on June 5 or 6 in the presence of experts and ministers, and take a call (on lockdown regulations)," he said. He was speaking at the sidelines of an event held to mark seven years of NDA rule in the Centre.

On directions by the Centre to extend lockdown till June 30, Yediyurappa said that Ministry of Home Affairs has left it to the discretion of the state governments to take a call based on the situation in the state.

To a question, he said that the government would announce the second stage of the relief package to those affected by the lockdown. "We are doing preparations for it," he said. The announcement came amidst complaints from various groups of having being left out from the Rs 1,250 cr relief announced by the state on May 22.

