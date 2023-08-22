  1. Home
  2. Karnataka farmers continue protest in Mandya against release of KRS dam water to TN

Karnataka farmers continue protest in Mandya against release of KRS dam water to TN

News Network
August 22, 2023

protest.jpg

Mandya, Aug 22: The protest against releasing water from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu continued in Mandya, for the second day on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that a mega protest led by BJP MP A Sumalatha was launched in Mandya on Monday.

Several farmers' organisations and also JD(S) extended support towards the protest.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) members announced the staging of a protest blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Tuesday.

As the police denied permission to stage a protest on the expressway, the members continued with the protest at Jayachamaraja (JC) Circle, in Mandya city.

The Raitha Sangha had planned to stage a protest at Induvalu village, near the exit point of the expressway, on Tuesday. Despite police refusing permission, a section of the farmers gathered near Induvalu, in Mandya taluk.

Hence, the police have upped the security measures on the expressway near Induvalu. More than 300 police personnel and three DAR platoons have been deployed on the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leader C T Ravi, in a press meeting alleged that the Congress government has been releasing water to Tamil Nadu to please its Chief Minister Stalin, who is a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2023

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the last of the Monsoon Session introduced a new bill aimed at comprehensively revamping India's colonial-era criminal laws, including the sedition law and making mob lynching a capital punishment. 

Under this initiative, the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act will be substituted by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In this overhaul, the Code of Criminal Procedure will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, while the Indian Evidence Act will be substituted by the Bharatiya Sakshya. The primary focus of this bill is to establish updated legislation for addressing crimes against women and children.

"From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country," the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister announced the repeal of the sedition law, clarifying that the term "sedition" is not present in the forthcoming legislation. Instead, it has been replaced by Section 150, which pertains to actions that jeopardize the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. Shah also announced that the Centre plans to introduce the provision of capital punishment in mob lynching cases.

"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine," it says.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2023

poorvi.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A four-year-old girl named Poorvi was killed after a BMTC bus knocked down a bike on Wednesday. Poorvi was riding pillion with her father when the bus hit the bike from behind causing them to fall. 

The girl died on the spot in the accident which took place this morning near Padmavathi Silks showroom on the Uttarahalli main road when her father Prasanna was dropping her to school. The bus driver identified as Basavaraj Poojari was taken into custody after the accident.

Poorvi was a pre-KG student of Bengaluru International Public School (BIPS). It was a daily routine for her father who works at CISCO company in the city to drop his daughter at school every day.

A case has been registered at Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police station where an investigation is underway to find out if the driver was speeding.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2023

Udupi, Aug 16: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police has completed the first phase of its probe into the sensational case related to filming of girls inside a restroom of the Nethrajyothi Paramedical College in Udupi by other female students, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Following the completion, CID sleuths have returned to Bengaluru from Udupi, the sources added.

The investigation was conducted by Deputy SP Anjumala and monitored by CID ADGP Manish Kharbikar.

The CID team conducted multiple inquiries and recorded statements of the victims, accused students, college authorities and other concerned persons in connection with the case.

The sources said the team is now awaiting a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of three mobiles seized from the accused students.

An investigating officer is most likely to file a report regarding the incident very soon, they added.

Meanwhile, the BJP is demanding legal action against the three accused Muslim female students, alleging that they filmed the Hindu girls in the washroom and handed over the videos for circulation.

Party leaders also claimed that the case was an organised crime against Hindu girls and accused the state's ruling Congress government for carrying out politics of appeasement by trying to hush up the incident.

The Karnataka Police were also alleged of harassing the woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising her voice regarding the issue.

The para-medical college had maintained that the victims are not willing to lodge the complaint against the accused.

Initially, the police maintained that they could not take up the case as there was a lack of evidence.

However, after coming under pressure as the development turned out to be a national news, the police had lodged a suo moto case and initiated the probe.

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar had visited Udupi as her capacity of being a member of the National Commission for Women to inquire about the case.

The BJP had also staged a statewide protest over the matter.

A BJP delegation also met the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe by a Deputy SP rank police officer.

But, the BJP maintained that the Deputy SP rank officer can't probe the matter without interference and the state government will hush up the case as part of its appeasement politics.

The case was later handed over to the CID. The accused students are on bail in the case. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.