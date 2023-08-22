Karnataka farmers continue protest in Mandya against release of KRS dam water to TN

Mandya, Aug 22: The protest against releasing water from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu continued in Mandya, for the second day on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that a mega protest led by BJP MP A Sumalatha was launched in Mandya on Monday.

Several farmers' organisations and also JD(S) extended support towards the protest.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) members announced the staging of a protest blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Tuesday.

As the police denied permission to stage a protest on the expressway, the members continued with the protest at Jayachamaraja (JC) Circle, in Mandya city.

The Raitha Sangha had planned to stage a protest at Induvalu village, near the exit point of the expressway, on Tuesday. Despite police refusing permission, a section of the farmers gathered near Induvalu, in Mandya taluk.

Hence, the police have upped the security measures on the expressway near Induvalu. More than 300 police personnel and three DAR platoons have been deployed on the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leader C T Ravi, in a press meeting alleged that the Congress government has been releasing water to Tamil Nadu to please its Chief Minister Stalin, who is a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.