  1. Home
  2. Karnataka govt gives effect to anti-conversion bill through ordinance

Karnataka govt gives effect to anti-conversion bill through ordinance

News Network
May 12, 2022

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said the state cabinet passed the ordinance on anti-conversion bill and it will be discussed in next assembly session. He also added that till then, the ordinance will be in place.

“Karnataka cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place,” Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Before the start of the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that his government is going to implement the move through the ordinance route.

It was reported that the Home Department had drafted a note which was circulated during the Cabinet meeting. The note made the case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through the ordinance route.

It is believed that the Law Department in the state has stated that there are no legal hurdles for bringing the bill to life through the ordinance route.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had slammed the ruling Bommai government, saying that the opposition will oppose the bill.

The anti-conversion bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. However, converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. On the other hand, the mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 5,2022

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds claimed uprooted several trees across in parts of Karnataka including Hubballi on Wednesday.

The short spell of rain also claimed a life in Hubballi. Robin Marosh (33), who was travelling in an autorickshaw, died after a huge tree fell on the moving vehicle near Desai Circle. The driver of the auto sustained minor injuries.

Two passengers in a car behind the auto had a miraculous escape after a tree branch fell on their vehicle. Power supply was disrupted as electricity poles were uprooted in several areas.

Meanwhile, a woman and her son were struck dead by lightning in Megalahatti village of Molakalmuru taluk, Chitradurga district. The deceased have been identified as Marakka and Venkatesh.

They were returning home with their flock of sheep when it started raining. The two took shelter beneath a tree when they were struck by lightning.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2022

New Delhi, May 11: As the Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the application of sedition law, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju invoked "Lakshman Rekha" guiding different institutions, including the Executive and the Judiciary, and said no one should cross it.

Responding to queries by reporters soon after the top court gave its directions, Rijiju said, "We respect each other. Court should respect the government, legislature. So as the government also should respect court. We have clear demarcation of boundary and that 'Lakshman Rekha' should not be crossed by anybody."

In its significant order on the law that has been under intense public scrutiny, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was a need to balance the interest of civil liberties and interests of citizens with that of the state.

Taking note of the concerns of the Centre, the apex court said the “rigours of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC is not in tune with the current social milieu” and permitted reconsideration of the provision.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohil, directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the sedition law is "under reconsideration".

The court listed the matter in the third week of July and said its directions shall continue till further orders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 5,2022

Belagavi, 5: In an apparent bid to intensify Hindutva drive in Karnataka ahead of assembly polls, a hardline outfit today asked the chief minister Bommai led government to act tough and take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques in the state.

Speaking to media persons Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, said: “Muslims do not vote for BJP, hence there is no need to appease them”.

He said that Sri Ram Sene will also counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from 5 m on May 9 if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a tough stand against loudspeakers installed on mosques and has implemented the orders of the Supreme Court. Bommai should take a cue from his northern state counterpart and take tough action as Muslims do not vote for BJP,” he added.

He said: "We are not opposed to prayers in mosques, but are opposing the noise in the form of Azaan on loudspeakers. It has become a nuisance and is affecting people. Students, government offices and patients in hospitals are suffering due to the noise, hence Islam cannot be called a peace-loving religion due to the problems created for others."

"We have held talks with managements of temples across the state and more than 1,000 temples have come forward to counter the morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from May 9 at 5 am, he informed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.