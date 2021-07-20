  1. Home
  Karnataka II PUC results: 2,239 students get 100% marks; 95,628 distinction; 3,55,078 first class

Karnataka II PUC results: 2,239 students get 100% marks; 95,628 distinction; 3,55,078 first class

News Network
July 20, 2021

Bengaluru, July 29: The state government on Tuesday announced the results of the II PUC (freshers and repeaters) students and it will be available on their registered mobiles in a while, according to officials of the state PU Education department.

A month ago, the state government had cancelled the board exams for the II PUC keeping in mind the Covid pandemic situation and promoted all the students (freshers and repeaters) based on their SSLC and I PUC performance. The Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar released the results in Bengaluru.

A total of 2,239 students out of the over 6 lakh who had registered for the second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) exams in Karnataka this year secured perfect scores of 600 out of 600, results showed.

Out of the 6,66,497 students registered for the exam, 2,239 students secured perfect scores of 600 out of 600. As many as 95,628 students have secured distinction. While 3,55,078 students have secured first class followed by 1,47,055 students with second class and 68,729 students secured third class.

If any students not happy with the results announced by the state government, can write the exam scheduled to be held from 19th August, according to the PUE department. The last date for registering the exam will be 30th July.

The education minister has assured that all these students will get opportunities to get admission to higher education as the department of collegiate education has taken measures to increase intake at undergraduate level.

News Network
July 6,2021

IT major Wipro's philanthropic arm has committed an additional Rs 1,000 crore of grants over and above the Rs 1,125-crore support it had announced in the early days of the pandemic last year, its Founder Chairman Azim Premji said on Tuesday.

The additional grant will be directed primarily on universal vaccination, Premji said while speaking at the foundation day event of the Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society.

In the early days of the pandemic last year, Wipro had announced a Rs 1,125-crore aid for the pandemic, which also included converting its facilities at Pune into hospitals.

"As our work as well as our situation evolved, we realised that focus on universal vaccination was just as important as other initiatives. So, we have added that as a key element of our Covid-19 relief strategy, and committed an additional Rs 1,000 crore for it," Premji said.

Terming the pandemic as a once-a-century event that led to a resolve to fight it with all the resources at disposal, Premji said a comprehensive set of plans was drawn up in the early days itself to tackle both the humanitarian and health aspects.

Grassroot teams were organised consisting of 1,600 full-time employees of the Azim Premji Foundation, 55,000 employees working for its partners, 10,000 teachers and 2,500 alumni of the Azim Premji University.

Premji, who has committed almost his entire wealth of over $80 billion to philanthropic initiatives with a special focus on education, appeared to be strongly against the idea of promoting school students to the next class and stressed that adequate attention needs to be paid to the lost schooling days.

"The worst thing that we could do is to ignore the past one and a half years and just keep promoting children to the next class without helping them to learn what they should have learnt. We can create an enormous deficit which can never be filled up otherwise," he said.

Even as the education system grapples with how to go forward, Premji suggested a graded approach that involves having classes in open areas in neighbourhoods, vaccinating teachers and re-engineering education programmes to ensure that the schooling time lost over the past one and half years is made up.

Premji said the foundation's efforts have helped 83 lakh people in rural communities and the most vulnerable pockets regain their livelihoods through field interventions like seed and fertiliser supply for farmers, and working capital for poultry farmers and handicraft industry.

He said collaborating with the government is important for extending aid deep into the country and added that if one has the required skillsets, the state will "meaningfully" collaborate.

The industry doyen, who now devotes full time to his social sector activities, said his mother who ran a hospital for children and Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated a trusteeship model for wealth, have been his greatest inspirations to take the plunge into philanthropy.

Premji exhorted everyone to start giving earlier in their lives, terming the late start to philanthropic activities in his life as a "regret".

"It is only when we come together in this way we realise the dream of a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society as envisioned in the Indian Constitution," he said.

He asked everybody to go into the real world, get their hands dirty and witness the inequities, injustice and lack of basic dignity in the society first hand to get moved by the contrasts and do some good for the society.

"It is not possible to be emotionally detached. Being empathetic and emotional makes much good happen in this world. Please be moved by it," Premji said.

News Network
July 7,2021

Bengaluru, July 7: Four MPs from Karnataka are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet today.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet. 

