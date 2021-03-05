  1. Home
Karnataka: MLA removes shirt during assembly session to protest against BJP, gets suspended for a week

Agencies
March 4, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 4: Congress leader and MLA B K Sangamesh has been suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for one week after he removed his shirt in protest during the session today. 

Sangamesh, who represents Bhadravathi constituency, will not be allowed to attend the Assembly till March 12. 

This happened when Congress MLAs were staging a protest in the well of the House against Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s decision to hold a special discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Sangamesh removed his shirt while he was in the well of the House, angering the Speaker. “What is this? Are you on the streets? Get proper or I’ll have you thrown out. What you’re doing is an insult to the people of Bhadravathi who have elected you,” Kageri screamed. 

Congress’ DK Shivakumar and JN Ganesh rushed towards Sangamesh and made him put his shirt back on. 

Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai then moved a motion to suspend Sangamesh till March 12 for “indecent and disrespectful behaviour.” The motion was passed on a voice vote. 

Speaking to reporters, Sangamesh said he wanted to draw the Speaker’s attention to how the BJP was allegedly targeting him and his family with false cases. 

“The BJP has been losing election after election in Bhadravathi. They’ve not been able to win even local body elections. So, they’re attempting to divide people on communal lines just like what they did in the coastal region. My family and I are being targeted with false cases of attempt to murder and committing atrocities,” he said.

News Network
March 3,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 3: Six workers were injured in a blast in the boiler of a plywood factory at Manjeshwar on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that all the injured are workers of Bihar origin and those critically injured have been admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

The factory has incurred a loss of property worth lakhs of rupees as there was a fire mishap soon after the blast. Fire tender vehicles from Uppala rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Manjeshwar police visited the spot and a case has been registered in this connection.

Agencies
February 25,2021

London, Feb 25: Nirav Modi, the diamond merchant wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, on Thursday lost his legal battle against extradition as a UK judge ruled that he does have a case to answer before the Indian courts.

The 49-year-old appeared via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London and showed no emotion as District Judge Samuel Goozee handed down his judgment at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

“I am satisfied on the evidence that a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering is established,” said Judge Goozee, as he read out parts of his judgment in court and concluded that he will send his ruling to the UK's Secretary of State, Priti Patel.

It is the Cabinet minister who is authorised to order an extradition under the India-UK Extradition Treaty and has two months within which to make that decision. The Home Secretary’s order rarely goes against the court’s conclusions, as she has to consider only some very narrow bars to extradition which are unlikely to apply in this case, including the possible imposition of a death penalty.

Whatever the ministerial decision, the losing side – Nirav Modi – has up to 14 days within which to approach the High Court and seek leave to appeal after the Home Secretary’s decision. Any appeal, if granted, will be heard at the Administrative Division of the High Court in London. 

Agencies
February 22,2021

New Delhi, Feb 22: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine.

"Being a Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country and how ethical is it to promote the product in unethical, wrong and false ways," said Dr Jayalal, IMA national president.

"Let us not adulterate Ayurveda on the pretext of market gain to some monopoly corporate and create a disaster for humanity," IMA said.

IMA in the statement also said that it will write to National Medical Commission for seeking Suo moto explanation for the blatant disrespect to the code of conduct of the Medical Council of India.

As per the code of act of the Medical Council of India, it is unethical to promote any drug or to prescribe it without knowing its composition.

"It was claimed by Baba Ramdev along with Health Minister that the said Coronil Ayurvedic medicine has got WHO certification. This has been clearly denied by WHO in an official tweet. The said false and fabricated projection of an unscientific medicine by the Health Minister to the entire country and being rejected by WHO is a slap and insult to the people of the country," IMA statement reads.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, clarified in a tweet that it has not reviewed or certified the efficacy of Patanjali's Covid-19. WHO's the regional office for South-East Asia posted on its official Twitter handle, "@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #Covidl9."

IMA also sought clarification on clinical trials from the health ministry.
"Being a Health Minister of the country and a modern medicine doctor, can you clarify the scientific results of the clinical trials, if any, for the so-called clinical trial of this said anti-corona product promoted by you?" it asked.

Founder of Patanjali Ayurved Limited Baba Ramdev launched Coronil, a medicine which he claims is the first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19.

Baba Ramdev also said this so-called Coronil to be used for prevention, treatment as well as post-Covid phase treatment. It was mentioned that the said medicine is the first evidence-based medicine.

