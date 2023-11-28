  1. Home
  2. Karnataka sex determination racket: Doctors gang aborted 3,000 female foetuses; killed 242 in last 3 months

News Network
November 28, 2023

Bengaluru, Nov 28: The probe into the foeticide racket that recently came to light in Bengaluru has led to shocking revelations as the accused told the police that they had aborted 3,000 female foetuses so far. 

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand told reporters on Tuesday that the investigations have shown that the accused had carried out 3,000 abortions so far and in the last three months itself, 242 female foetuses were killed.

The accused had set a target of 1,000 abortions per year to make money as they charged anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per termination of pregnancy. The scam came to light when Byappanahalli police, on October 15, tried to stop a vehicle moving suspiciously. The vehicle’s driver did not stop and had to be chased by the police before being caught.

During interrogation the accused spilled the beans about the abortion racket. The police have arrested nine people till now, including two doctors and three lab technicians for their involvement in the nefarious activity.

Two of the arrested were also found to be involved in a kidnapping case, Commissioner Dayanand stated. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has stated that the investigation into the case will be completed soon and everything will come out in the open.

The probe also revealed that abortions were conducted at a jaggery production unit in Mandya district where the accused had set up a lab and related facilities. Mandya Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy stated that the jaggery production unit has been seized as per the orders of the District Commissioner.

According to police sources, two doctors - Chandan Ballal and Tulasiram - were the prime movers of the foeticide racket. Dr Ballal, who ran Mata hospital in Mysuru, was arrested last Friday last from a farmhouse in KR Pet. Though most of the abortion deals were struck at Mata hospital, the procedures would be performed at an ayurveda hospital nearby. Dr Ballal’s wife Meena Ballal and receptionist are also among the nine arrested. 

The other arrested in the case are Shivalingegowda from Mysuru, Nayan Kumar and Naveen Kumar from Mandya district, and TM Veeresh of Davangere district. The police have also taken Sunanda, wife of Shivalingegowda, into custody. Another prime accused Dr Mallikarjun, and his associate Siddesh were absconding. 

News Network
November 22,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 22: A businessman lost his life another sustained critical injuries after a speeding tipper truck hit two motorbikes on NH 169 near Gurupura pre-university college on Tuesday November 21

The deceased has been identified as D S Abdul Rahim (55), a resident of Addoor village in Mangaluru taluk. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

It is learnt that Abdul Rahim was thrown onto the road when the truck hit his motorbike. He breathed his lost while being shifted to a hospital. 

Rahim was dealing with building construction materials and was a member of the management committee of the Sahara English Medium School, Addoor. He was the former treasurer Badrul Huda Juma Masjid and the founder member of Muslim Welfare Association.

The motorbikes were heading to Addoor when the mishap took place, sources said. Two case have been registered and investigations are on.

News Network
November 18,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 18: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has played down the controversy triggered by Housing and Minorities Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan saying Speaker’s post is beyond the jurisdiction of caste and religion. 

"I am a Speaker for all. This post cannot be seen from the perspective of political, caste, and religious backgrounds. It is a constitutional position. All respect should be directed not to me but to the post of Speaker," Mr Khader told media persons in Mangaluru.

"Those who occupy the chair of the Assembly Speaker should protect its honour. I don't want to react to Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement. I was not made Speaker based on caste or religion; the position was accorded according to my merit. I will carry out this responsibility by respecting all. I wish to see the post of the Assembly Speaker beyond the political party,” Mr clarified.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, while campaigning in Telangana, claimed that leaders of the saffron party bowed down before a Muslim Speaker in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, thanks to the opportunity given by the Congress.

News Network
November 23,2023

The Kerala police have registered a case against cricketer S Sreesanth and two others based on a cheating complaint filed by a man in north Kerala’s Kannur district.

The complainant, hailing from Kannur’s Choonda, alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh on various dates from April 25, 2019, by claiming that they would build a sports academy at Kollur in Udupi district of Karnataka, in which Sreesanth is a partner.

In his complaint, Sareesh Gopalan said he invested the money after being offered the opportunity to become a partner in the academy.

Sreesanth and the two others have been booked under IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Sreesanth has been named as the third accused in the case. 
 

