  2. Karnataka: Tension prevails as Hindu activists lay siege to building over ‘mass conversion’

News Network
November 7, 2021

Belagavi, Nov 7: Tension prevailed in Maratha Colony in Karnataka's Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday after Hindu activists laid siege to a residential building alleging mass religious conversion.

The protesters claimed that as many as 200 people, including women and children from rural backgrounds, were put up in the building on the pretext of mass prayer for the purpose of religious conversion.

The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. However, before the police reached the spot, many participating in the mass prayer fled the spot. The angry protesters locked the remaining people in a room, who were allowed to leave only after the police arrived.

The Hindu activists claimed that they had information that religious conversions take place in the building every Sunday on the pretext of mass prayers.

About 20 policemen have been stationed near the building as a precautionary measure.

News Network
November 6,2021

uppinangady.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 6: A newly married youth was found hanging under mysterious circumstances today at Kudradka near Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Nasir, a 27-year-old youth. He had entered the marital life last Sunday. 

Police sources said that his dead body was found near a stone quarry at Kudradka. 

Jurisdiction Punjalakatte police conducted the spot investigation and shifted the body for postmortem.

News Network
October 25,2021

bjp.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting the slogan of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' since 2014 but getting the support of the Muslims has been an elusive goal even now, as it was for the BJP's predecessor, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, earlier.

Keeping this in mind, the BJP is trying to dispel its "hardline right wing" image to woo all sections of society.

There was a time when the BJP used to think that it would not get Muslim votes but now the party has started gaining the minority community's confidence, say party leaders.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is one of the party's top Muslim leaders, said that the BJP makes constant efforts to win the trust of minority community and working for them to get their votes, but the party does not believe in making deals for votes.

Citing several welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, toilets, Ujjwala Yojana, food grains, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently told the Legislative Council that though Muslim population in the state is 17 to 19 per cent, it is bagging benefits of 30 to 35 per cent from these schemes.

On the BJP's image and development works of the government, Naqvi said that some people take secularism as a "political facility", but for the saffron party, it has been a constitutional commitment.

In seven and a half years of the Modi government and even during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, one cannot cry discrimination in the matter of development, he said, adding that "we are on the path of universal empowerment and the party and government follows it too".

On the BJP's challenges in attracting support of Muslims, Naqvi said that the party is also well aware of this, so instead of running a big campaign to woo the community, it is making contact at personal level.

BJP Minority Morcha national President Jamal Siddiqui said that the Morcha has prepared a list of booths, where more than 70 per cent of voters are Muslims, in all the states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa — going to polls.

In these booths, party's Muslim activists will go and spread awareness about welfare schemes run by the state and Central government and their achievements.

Siddiqui claimed that parties like the Congress, the SP, and the BSP "sell lies" to Muslims, but now the saffron party would reach out to the minority community and expose their lies.

For the upcoming Assembly polls, Siddiqui said the party is aiming to add 100 such people to each constituency who are either not very active now or are not directly associated with the party.

On the BJP being blamed for not giving ticket to Muslim candidates, Siddiqui said under a campaign, the Morcha has asked people to come forward to contest polls.

"If you can bloom a lotus on a Muslim majority seat, then you are also welcome to contest elections," Siddiqui said, adding that Morcha is also instructing its Muslim workers and leaders to prepare for contesting elections.

It will be too early to say whether the BJP will succeed in winning Muslim votes or not, but it is determined not leave the field open for the opposition.

News Network
November 4,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 4: Diesel price in Karnataka will see a reduction of Rs 19.47 a litre, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office said Thursday. Similarly, the price of petrol will drop by Rs 13.30. However, petrol will still cost Rs 100.63.

 “Diesel prices reduced from Rs 104.50 to Rs 85.03, a reduction of Rs 19.47. Petrol prices reduced from Rs 113.93 to Rs 100.63, a reduction of Rs 13.30,” the chief minister’s office said in a note.

“Karnataka’s share of sales tax on petrol is reduced from 35% to 25.9% and that on diesel from 24% to 14.34%,” the CMO said after the Finance Department issued a notification to this effect on Thursday.

The rate of tax on aviation fuel has been revised to 28 per cent whereas it will be 5.5 per cent on piped natural gas (PNG).

“Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel,” Bommai’s office said.

