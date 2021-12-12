  1. Home
  2. Karnataka will introduce bill prohibiting ‘love jihad’: Energy Minister Sunil Kumar

December 13, 2021

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar today that said that the BJP government of Karnataka would soon introduce a law prohibiting ‘love jihad’, a term that refers to conversion for the sake of marriage. 

Kumar’s statement comes even as the government is set to introduce a bill to regulate religious conversion in the ongoing winter session of the legislature. 

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Kumar said that BJP had announced that it would enact an anti-cow slaughter law, which it did. “In the current session, we’re introducing the anti-conversion bill," he said. “In the coming days, the government will introduce a bill to prohibit love jihad, too.”

Last year, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the Home Minister, Karnataka had announced plans to have a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage based on an Allahabad High Court order. BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have enacted laws to curb ‘love jihad’ as well.

Incumbent Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, however, said that he is not aware of such a proposal. "I don't know in what sense [Kumar] has made those remarks," he said.

Kumar, meanwhile, demanded the Congress explains why they are opposed to the anti-conversion bill. "We know the reasons for conversion and its ill effects. We are not introducing the legislation to target any community," Kumar specified, adding that the BJP is ready for a debate regarding the issue.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that the proposed anti-conversion bill is politically-motivated. “The Constitution itself prohibits forced conversion. What is the necessity to introduce the bill now?" he asked.

December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport has taken all necessary measures to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest guidelines on Covid for international passengers arriving in India. 

This follows the WHO’s (World Health Organization) announcement that Omicron has been classified as a Covid-19 variant of concern.

The immigration department is keeping an eye on passengers arriving from the 11 high-risk countries. Around 50 passengers have reportedly arrived from the categorized high-risk countries in past two weeks.

A statement said that MIA has set up waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registrations counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by. 

The waiting area is equipped with adequate wash-rooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available to assist passengers, it said. 

In addition to the registration counters, passengers will soon be able to register for their test using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. The statement also said that MIA will soon activate online booking of RTPCR test.

November 30,2021

Udupi, Nov 30: A mechanical diploma student of Dr TMA Pai Polytechnic, Manipal, Udupi has ended his life by hanging himself in the paying guest accommodation.

The deceased has been Sunil Kumar (18), a native of Byndoor. He was staying at Charvik PG in Manipal for last one month.

Victim’s paternal uncle Shivaraya Poojary in his complaint said that Sunil was not interested to stay in the PG but his parents had advised him to stay put in the PG for a year as he was expected to get hostel accommodation in the next year.

Manipal police have registered a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code and launched investigation.

December 1,2021

The World Health Organization has warned blanket travel bans will not prevent the spread of Omicron, as more countries rushed to impose curbs and the first cases of the new Covid strain were detected in Latin America.

In the week since the new virus strain was reported by South Africa, dozens of countries around the world have responded with travel restrictions -- most targeting southern African nations.

But the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that "blanket" travel bans risked doing more harm than good, just as Canada expanded its restrictions.

In a travel advisory, the WHO warned the bans could ultimately dissuade countries from sharing data about the evolving virus.

But it did advise that unvaccinated people vulnerable to Covid-19, including over-60s, should avoid travel to areas with community transmission of the virus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was understandable for countries to seek to protect their citizens "against a variant we don't yet fully understand".

But he called for the global response to be "calm, coordinated and coherent", urging nations to "take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures".

The likely futility of broad travel restrictions was underscored as Dutch authorities reported that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa officially reported its first cases on November 25.

The new variant -- whose high number of mutations the WHO believes may make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines -- was found in two Dutch test samples from November 19 and 23, with one having no travel history.

So far, well over a dozen countries and territories have detected cases, including Australia, Britain, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy and Portugal.

Latin America reported its first two cases Tuesday -- in people who travelled from South Africa to Brazil -- and a first case was confirmed in Japan, one day after it barred all foreign arrivals.

However, US President Joe Biden said the travel bans on just the southern African nations would stay in place, without referencing the other places where Omicron has been detected.

Asked how long travel restrictions that took effect Monday on South Africa and seven other southern African countries would remain, Biden said it "kind of depends".

"We're going to learn a lot more in the next couple weeks about the lethality of this virus, about how much it spreads, what we have to control it, etcetera," he told reporters.

Asked if any expansion of the travel restrictions to other countries could be made suddenly, as happened under former president Donald Trump, Biden said: "Unlike Trump I don't shock our allies."

In Asia, governments continued Wednesday to expand restrictions, including with Indonesia adding Hong Kong to its travel ban list alongside various African nations.

Hong Kong also added three more countries - Japan, Portugal and Sweden -- to its highest travel restriction category after Omicron cases were discovered in those nations.

While much is still unknown about the Omicron variant -- it could take weeks to determine whether and to what extent it is vaccine-resistant -- it has highlighted that the global fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

Omicron has emerged as much of the northern hemisphere was already bracing for a new winter wave of the pandemic -- leaving even nations with high vaccination rates struggling to contain rising infection numbers and prevent health services from being overwhelmed.

Governments, particularly in Western Europe, have already reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews or lockdowns -- leaving businesses fearing another grim Christmas.

Greece went ahead Tuesday in making vaccines compulsory for over-60s, while Norway will offer booster shots to all adults before Easter, as preferable to a lockdown.

Britain has set a target of delivering third jabs to all adults within two months.

While the European summer of fleeting Covid freedoms may be over, in the southern hemisphere, the Pacific island of Fiji ended 615 days of international isolation on Wednesday and reopened to tourists.

Traditional dancers in grass skirts welcomed waving holidaymakers from Sydney, the first of an expected flood of desperately needed tourists in the coming weeks.

Fiji Airways chief executive Andre Viljoen said it was a "momentous" occasion, where tourism accounts for about 40 percent of the economy.

"The international border reopening will reignite Fiji's economy," he told reporters.

