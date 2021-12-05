Karnataka’s active covid caseload on rise after 22 days

  1. Home
News Network
December 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka yesterday registered its highest number of Covid-19 cases in 39 days as the state recorded 456 cases. Coupled with 330 discharges on Sunday, the state’s active caseload also stood at 7,132 cases as of Sunday afternoon, which is higher than the 7,012 active cases of the day before. This increase represents the reversal of a 22-day decline in the active caseload.

With 2,499 cases having been recorded this past week, the state has also recorded 24.8% more cases this week compared to the 2,001 cases the week before. During this same period, Bengaluru Urban noted a 25% increase in cases, recording 1,362 cases this week, as opposed to 1,082 cases two weeks before.

The issue has prompted the Centre to notify several “districts of concern” where increases have been noted. In a letter sent to the state government on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Secretary, MoHFW, noted: “Karnataka has reported 8,073 new cases in the month ending December 3 (30 days). It is also important to note that Karnataka has reported a slight increase in weekly new cases to 20,272 cases (week ending December 3) from 1,664 cases (week ending November 26), along with an increase in weekly new deaths from 22 to 29 over the same period.”

The letter went on to note that Tumakuru district had seen a 152.17% increase in the number of new cases between November 19 and December 2, followed by Dharwad which had seen a 20.92% increase, followed by Bengaluru Urban (19.16%) and Mysuru (16.49%).

The letter advised the state Department of Health to control the spread of the infection and use the "ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control."

On Sunday, the Health Minister announced that testing in Karnataka would be ramped up to over one lakh a day. The data shows that already the state conducted 7.05 lakh tests in the last seven days - which is 42% higher than 4.96 lakh tests conducted two weeks ago. 

On Sunday, apart from 256 new cases recorded in Bengaluru Urban, the next highest numbers were 66 cases in Chikkamagaluru district and 20 in Dharwad district. Sunday’s Covd-19 bulletin also carried information on six new deaths, four of whom had perished in the last few days. 

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of pre-teens infected with the virus was the smallest in at least four weeks - only 51 cases were recorded this week, compared to 106 a fortnight ago. However, the number of infected teens (10-19) rose this week with 391 cases recorded. In comparison, only 276 cases were recorded the week before.

News Network
November 23,2021

Riyadh, Nov 23: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday that it had carried out airstrikes in Yemen’s capital.

The coalition cautioned civilians in Sanaa from approaching or gathering near the targeted locations in the Dhahban neighborhood of the city.

The strikes hit sites storing ballistic missiles, said the coalition, accusing the Iran-backed Houthi militia of endangering Yemeni civilians by using them as human shields.

Residents told Reuters the strikes targeted two military sites.

The coalition said on Monday that the Houthi militia in Yemen have turned Sanaa airport into a military base for experiments and cross-border attacks.

Saudi Arabia claims that it is targeted by the militia nearly daily using explosive drones, which are often easily destroyed by the Kingdom’s air defenses.

Houthi attempts to target civilians has been labeled as war crimes by the Kingdom.

The Arab coalition has been supporting the Yemeni government regain full control of the country after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. 

coastaldigest.com news network
November 30,2021

auto-lorry.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 30: A 12-year-old boy and his mother lost their lives and two others are undergoing treatment after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw on national highway 75 at Matha near Uppinangady on Monday November 29.

T Mohammad Altaf (12), a sixth standard student of Hirtadka government primary school, died on the spot. His mother Khadeejamma (46), who had suffered severe injuries in the mishap breathed her lost today in a hospital.  

Both of them were onboard the ill-fated auto-rickshaw which reduced into a bundle of metal in the mishap. 

Altaf’s elder brother T Mohammed Asrar (23) and auto rickshaw driver, Siddique (34) from Hirtadka are now undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them stated to have suffered grave injuries and their condition is critical.

Khadeejamma, who was a resident of Bengare, Mangaluru had been to her parental home at Hirtadka near Matha along with children. Yesterday, the family visited Uppinangady town in a bus and was going back home in an auto rickshaw when tragedy struck. A lorry that was moving towards Mangaluru from the direction of Bengaluru collided with the auto rickshaw in bid to overtake another vehicle. 

Khadeejamma’s husband late Ashraf, was a vehicle driver, had lost battle to cancer a couple of years ago despite spending hugely for treatment. Khateejamma was taking care of her children since then with the help of relatives. 

