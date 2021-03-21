  1. Home
  2. KVPY 2020 Results: Rakshitha secures AIR 100, emerges Mangaluru topper

Media Release
March 21, 2021

kvpy.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 21: CFAL students yet again deliver stellar performance! 8 CFAL students have qualified the KVPY Aptitude test and now advance to the final round of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) examination. In the SX stream, their students Rakshitha has secured All India Rank 100 followed by Pannaga (AIR 400), Mohitha (AIR 614), Arthik (AIR 614), Hayyan (AIR 724), Sishir (AIR 924) and Calvin (AIR 1692).  In the SA category, CFAL student, Shreyas Adiga has secured AIR 603.

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore had conducted the KVPY 2020 exam successfully on January 31, 2021. The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam, KVPY 2020 was held for the streams of SA, SX and SB for the admissions in Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science. The candidates who have applied for the KVPY 2020 aptitude test can check their results on the official site, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The candidates must note that as per the notification, the final KVPY Result 2020 merit list will be released later, and the marks will be available by April 2021.

About KVPY

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), is an on-going national exam for fellowship in basic sciences initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract highly motivated students for pursing basic science courses and research career in science. Besides receiving a scholarship of Rs. 80,000/- to Rs.1,12,000/- per annum as fellowship, these students are also entitled to several other benefits- They get direct admission to institutions that specialize in Basic Sciences, they can attend study camps organized by various scientific institutions and can attend lectures and workshops of renowned scientists.  

CFAL has a progressive record of nurturing Kishore Vaigyani Scholars year after year with highest percentage, selections and ranks and the students have consistently attained the top ranks in Mangalore. They have 77 KVPY scholars, the highest in Dakshina Kannada District. Prominent among them are Sumith (AIR – 7 in 2013-14), Kenrick Pinto (AIR – 16 in 2015-16), Prathyush Poduval (AIR -7 in 2017-18), Vishnu Bharadwaj (AIR – 35 in 2018-19), Shreyas Pai (AIR – 68, 2018-19), Pranav Rao (AIR 70, 2019-20).

CFAL has successfully transitioned their classes online due to the ongoing pandemic. As part of their online offerings, they provide live interactive classes to aspirants of competitive exams like JEE (Main & Adv.), NEET, Olympiads, KVPY etc. Their online offerings are a combination of live online sessions, recorded video lectures, mentorship and consistent online tests. With their online classes being a huge success, CFAL has decided to continue with live online and recorded classes to enable students living outside Mangalore learn from the best possible resources, apart from offline classes for students in Mangalore for the academic year, 2021-22. 

March 18,2021
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Janata Dal (Secular), amidst rumours over its renewed bods with BJP, today picked a Muslim face for the upcoming Basavakalyan Assembly bypolls, a move which is expected to haunt Congress during the campaign. 

Former chief minister and JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy formally inducted former Congress leader Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri and announced him as the candidate for Basavakalyan.

Kumaraswamy also announced that his party would field a candidate in Maski, the other Assembly constituency facing bypolls.

Three seats - Belgaum Lok Sabha, Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats - will go to bypolls on April 17.

Addressing a news conference, Kumaraswamy said the Congress had projected the JD(S) as "being pally" with the BJP. “In the 2018 Assembly polls, we were winning 68-70 seats. But, the Congress hatched a conspiracy to project us as the BJP’s ‘B’ team, urging one particular section of society to not vote for us,” he said.

“Even now, Congress leaders have been saying the JD(S) is getting closer to the BJP. I’ve taken this up as a challenge,” said Kumaraswamy. “I know what the Congress will do now. They will say the JD(S) fielded a Muslim candidate as part of an understanding with the BJP to divide secular votes,” he said. “The Congress has pushed our party into a place where there's suspicion. So, I want to send a clear message to all 224 constituencies,” he added.

According to Kumaraswamy, Syed has good ties with all sections of society in Basavakalyan. Apparently, he belongs to a family connected with a famous dargah there. “Basavakalyan is a JD(S) stronghold. Our candidate has won seven times here,” Kumaraswamy pointed out.

“Even in Maski, we will put up a fight. The entire Raichur district, where Maski is located, has extreme potential for us to win five to six of the seven Assembly segments,” he said, adding that the party will finalise its Maski candidate on Friday.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had earlier announced that his party will not contest the bypolls. “But we decided to contest so that our party workers are not demoralised,” Kumaraswamy said. The party is undecided on fielding a candidate for the Belgaum bypolls.

Kumaraswamy said he had enough experience in fighting bypolls. “Perhaps, I’m second after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in having conducted the highest number of bypolls,” he said. “We have taken the two Assembly bypolls seriously. We will rise above financial difficulties and crooked tactics to fight the bypolls.”
 

March 16,2021
March 16,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 16: The government of Karnataka has decided to increase the fine for MBBS course students who surrender their seats during counselling from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh from the next academic year.

Medical education minister K Sudhakar on Monday told the council that the government is doing this to crack down on the seat blocking scam that crops up every year. He was replying to a question by ruling BJP member N Ravikumar. 

Explaining the modus operandi, the minister said private medical college managements get meritorious candidates clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and block seats by paying the fee to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). They surrender them after the final mop-up round of counselling. The surrendered seats are later added to the management quota of private medical colleges which sell them for huge sums of money.

There have been reports that several medical colleges collude with high-ranking candidates in this scam so that seats are made available to less deserving candidates.

An expert committee of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences recently submitted a report to the medical education department recommending fivefold rise in penalty. “We accepted the report and decided to implement it to curb this menace,” the minister said.

Earlier, Ravikumar alleged that private colleges have been indulging in seat blocking and cited raids by CBI on 12 such colleges last year. “Blacklist colleges which indulge in such illegal practices,” he urged.

March 11,2021
March 11,2021

murshid.jpg

Sullia, Mar 11: A speeding pickup vehicle rammed into four youths that were waiting for bus at Paraje in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night. One among the four lost his life while three others suffered injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Murshid, a resident of Duggaladka in Sullia. The injured have been identified as his friends – Rafeeq, Sateesh and Umar. 

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. when the four were standing at Paraje Kallucharpe bus stop. The pickup vehicle, which first rammed into to the roadside barricade, rammed into them. 

All four injured were taken to Sullia government hospital for preliminary treatment. Murshid breathed his last while being taken to Mangaluru for further treatment. 

