KVPY 2020 Results: Rakshitha secures AIR 100, emerges Mangaluru topper

Mangaluru, Mar 21: CFAL students yet again deliver stellar performance! 8 CFAL students have qualified the KVPY Aptitude test and now advance to the final round of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) examination. In the SX stream, their students Rakshitha has secured All India Rank 100 followed by Pannaga (AIR 400), Mohitha (AIR 614), Arthik (AIR 614), Hayyan (AIR 724), Sishir (AIR 924) and Calvin (AIR 1692). In the SA category, CFAL student, Shreyas Adiga has secured AIR 603.

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore had conducted the KVPY 2020 exam successfully on January 31, 2021. The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam, KVPY 2020 was held for the streams of SA, SX and SB for the admissions in Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science. The candidates who have applied for the KVPY 2020 aptitude test can check their results on the official site, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The candidates must note that as per the notification, the final KVPY Result 2020 merit list will be released later, and the marks will be available by April 2021.

About KVPY

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), is an on-going national exam for fellowship in basic sciences initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract highly motivated students for pursing basic science courses and research career in science. Besides receiving a scholarship of Rs. 80,000/- to Rs.1,12,000/- per annum as fellowship, these students are also entitled to several other benefits- They get direct admission to institutions that specialize in Basic Sciences, they can attend study camps organized by various scientific institutions and can attend lectures and workshops of renowned scientists.

CFAL has a progressive record of nurturing Kishore Vaigyani Scholars year after year with highest percentage, selections and ranks and the students have consistently attained the top ranks in Mangalore. They have 77 KVPY scholars, the highest in Dakshina Kannada District. Prominent among them are Sumith (AIR – 7 in 2013-14), Kenrick Pinto (AIR – 16 in 2015-16), Prathyush Poduval (AIR -7 in 2017-18), Vishnu Bharadwaj (AIR – 35 in 2018-19), Shreyas Pai (AIR – 68, 2018-19), Pranav Rao (AIR 70, 2019-20).

CFAL has successfully transitioned their classes online due to the ongoing pandemic. As part of their online offerings, they provide live interactive classes to aspirants of competitive exams like JEE (Main & Adv.), NEET, Olympiads, KVPY etc. Their online offerings are a combination of live online sessions, recorded video lectures, mentorship and consistent online tests. With their online classes being a huge success, CFAL has decided to continue with live online and recorded classes to enable students living outside Mangalore learn from the best possible resources, apart from offline classes for students in Mangalore for the academic year, 2021-22.