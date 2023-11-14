  1. Home
Mangalurean social worker, philanthropist P B Abdul Razzak passes away in Dubai

News Network
November 14, 2023

Mangaluru, Nov 14: P B Abdul Razzak, a social worker and philanthropist from coastal city of Mangaluru, passed away at Aster Hospital in Dubai last night after a brief of illness. He was 67.

He was the president of Mangaluru city unit of Jamiyyatul Falah. He had also served as the president of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Jamiyyatul Falah. 

He was the founder president of Nurul Huda Education Trust in Katipalla. He was also a trustee of Al Wafa and ACE Academy. 

He was the proprietor of city based clothing store called ‘Infashion’. A native of Katipalla, Abdul Razzak had relocated to Kulshekar area in Mangaluru. He had flown to Dubai around a month ago. 

It is learn that he was hospitalized due to cerebral haemorrhage. However he breathed his last late last night without responding to any treatment. 

Abdul Razzak is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter and a large number of relatives and friends.  The last rites will take place in Dubai, according to his family sources.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 13,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 13: A 20-year-old girl, who was perusing MBBS at a private medical college in the coastal city of Mangaluru reportedly ended her life by jumping off her hostel building.

According to sources, the girl, identified as Prakruthi Shetty, jumped from the 6th floor of the AJ ladies hostel building at around 3am today (November 13). 

So far the exact reason for this extreme step is not known as cops are probing the matter. 

However, the student has reportedly left a suicide note which hints personal issues as reason for this move. Police reached on spot and the investigation is going on. 

Reports claim that she was taken to a hospital but hospital declared him 'brought dead'.

A case has been registered under UDR no 36/23 at the jurisdictional police station.

News Network
November 9,2023

Patna, Nov 9: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill to increase reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes in state jobs and educational institutions to 65 per cent. This is well past the Supreme Court's 50 per cent cap.

The amended bill will now have to be signed off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar before it is law.

The amendments were passed amid ruckus inside and outside the Bihar Assembly - over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark this week on women's education and population control.

Under the revised quotas, Scheduled Caste candidates will have 20 per cent reservation, while those from OBCs and EBCs will get 18 and 25 per cent - a significant increase from the earlier (combined) 30 per cent. Reservation of two per cent has been proposed for ST candidates.

At present there is 18 per cent reservation for EBCs and 12 per cent for Backward Classes, 16 per cent for Scheduled Castes, and one per cent for Scheduled Tribes.

The existing three per cent reservation for women from backward classes has been scrapped.

The amended bill excludes the central government's mandatory 10 per cent reservation for individuals from Economically Weaker Sections, and will take total quotas to 75 per cent.

Nitish Kumar had proposed the amendment on Tuesday, hours after his government tabled the full report of the contentious state-wide caste survey. The report said 36 per cent of the Bihar's 13.1 crore people are from EBCs and 27.1 per cent are from Backward Classes.

Of the rest, 19.7 per cent are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up 1.7 per cent of the population. The General Category accounts for 15.5 per cent of the population, the report said.

This means that over 60 per cent of Bihar hails from OBCs or EBCs.

Data from the survey was presented amid BJP claims that data about population of the Yadav - to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs - and Muslim communities was manipulated.

The Yadav community, which will benefit from 18 per cent reservation for OBC groups, is the largest sub-group, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the category.

The report also said that 42 per cent of all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families live in poverty, and that 34 per cent of all families in the state survive on less than ₹ 6,000 per month.

Also according to the data, less than six per cent of individuals from Scheduled Castes had finished their schooling; i.e., cleared Class 11 and Class 12.

The report was initially criticised by the BJP; in a sharp response hours after data was released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of "trying to divide the country in the name of caste".

Last week, though, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP remains open to the idea of a nation-wide caste census, so long as due diligence is done.

The data - coming months before next year's Lok Sabha poll - underlines the electoral importance of OBCs and marginalised communities - both for the BJP, which has opposed calls for a national caste census, and the opposition, which has been increasingly more and more vocal on the subject. 

News Network
November 2,2023

Riyadh: Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic ties with Tel Aviv, the country’s parliament announced on Thursday.

The statement published on the Bahraini parliament website confirmed that the Israeli ambassador has left Bahrain, while Bahrain called back its ambassador from Israel, and decided to suspend all economic relations with Israel.

It added that its decision to recall its envoy and suspend economic relations is based on the kingdom’s “solid and historical stance that supports the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

In September 2020 Bahrain signed the Abraham Accord with Israel and the UAE in the US with their host the then President Donald Trump.

The aim of the agreement was to normalize ties between the two Arab nations and Israel – and later Sudan and Morocco.

The US-brokered accords, aimed at winning broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world, paved the way for trade deals and military cooperation with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates starting in 2020.

