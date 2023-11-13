  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 20-year-old MBBS girl jumps to death from college hostel building

November 13, 2023

Mangaluru, Nov 13: A 20-year-old girl, who was perusing MBBS at a private medical college in the coastal city of Mangaluru reportedly ended her life by jumping off her hostel building.

According to sources, the girl, identified as Prakruthi Shetty, jumped from the 6th floor of the AJ ladies hostel building at around 3am today (November 13). 

So far the exact reason for this extreme step is not known as cops are probing the matter. 

However, the student has reportedly left a suicide note which hints personal issues as reason for this move. Police reached on spot and the investigation is going on. 

Reports claim that she was taken to a hospital but hospital declared him 'brought dead'.

A case has been registered under UDR no 36/23 at the jurisdictional police station.

News Network
November 7,2023

Thrissur, Nov 7: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy who underwent a dental surgery at a private hospital in Kerala died tragically on Tuesday, November 7, prompting the relatives to lodge a complaint with police for alleged medical negligence.

The incident took place at the Malankara Medical Mission Hospital near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. 

The deceased Aron is the son of Kevin and Felja from Paramel House in Thrissur's Mundur around 12 km away from the hospital. He was admitted to the facility on Monday evening for undergoing pulpectomy, a dental procedure similar to root canal in which all the pulp in the pulp chamber and root canal of a tooth is removed.

The child was taken for the surgery by 6.15 on Tuesday morning. The surgery was over by 8.15 am and he was shifted to the post-operative observation room. However by 11.15 am, the child became unconscious as the cardiac activities became negative. Though the child was rushed to the ICU, his life could not be saved. His death was declared by 12.20 pm.

The relatives of the child alleged that the hospital authorities informed them of the boy's death all of a sudden, but failed to intimate them about the complications which developed post-surgery. They also demanded an arrest of the doctors who treated Aron.

While the relatives of the boy alleged that there was grievous medical negligence from the part of the hospital authorities, the administrative officer and PRO of the hospital Dixon CS claimed that the child died due to cardiac arrest. 

“The surgery went really well and the child was responding very positively to the post-operative recovery. However, his cardiac activities became negative after nearly three hours. The body has been taken to the Thrissur medical college hospital for postmortem,” said Dixon.

Following the incident, the Youth Congress workers led by its block level leaders have started protesting in the hospital premises.

The Kunnamkulam police have taken action by launching a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of relatives. Police said they are investigating the case, treating it as an unnatural death.

News Network
November 6,2023

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says an Israeli minister’s threat to use atomic bombs against the Gaza Strip indicates that the regime has suffered a “real defeat” at the hands of the resistance front.

In an X post on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian called for the nuclear disarmament of the “brutal, apartheid and barbaric” regime after Israel’s so-called heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu said that dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza was “one of the possibilities” in the ongoing war on the besieged enclave.

“The comments by the Israeli regime’s minister about using an atomic bomb show the regime’s real defeat in the face of the resistance,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“The United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency must take immediate and uninterrupted action to disarm this barbaric and apartheid regime. Tomorrow is late. The White House bears full responsibility for this genocide.”

Israel waged a bloody war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 9,922 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

‘Continued Israeli raids to complicate regional situation’

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian held phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, about the situation in the region and the crimes committed by Israeli forces against civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Iranian foreign minister asked India to introduce initiatives aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and sending humanitarian aid to its defenseless people, as well as preventing the forced displacement of the Palestinians and the occupation troops’ acts of genocide and war crimes.

“The Zionist regime’s continued attacks will complicate the situation in the region and open new fronts by the resistance forces, escalating and spreading regional tensions,” he warned.

Jaishankar, for his part, said that his country closely monitors the situation in the region and believes in joint actions and efforts to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

New Delhi, Jaishankar noted, stands ready to play a role within the framework of the initiatives put forward by the Islamic Republic in a bid to end the military operation in Gaza and avert the escalation of the crisis. 

News Network
October 29,2023

Israeli warplanes have conducted airstrikes on areas close to the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, as the regime’s genocidal war on the besieged enclave enters its 23rd day.

Citing eyewitnesses, the Associated Press reported on Sunday that the aerial assaults hit areas near Shifa Hospital, which is filled with patients and tens of thousands of people seeking shelter.

The strikes, the report added, destroyed most of the roads leading to the hospital.

“Reaching the hospital has become increasingly difficult,” sheltering Gazan Mahmoud al-Sawah said. “It seems they want to cut off the area.”

Israel claimed that its raid had targeted a command post run by the Hamas resistance movement under the hospital.

It came almost two weeks after Israel targeted Al-Ahli Arabi Hospital in central Gaza, killing hundreds of civilians, including women and children.

30 hospitals, health centers in Gaza shut down

Also on Sunday, officials at the Gaza Health Ministry said that at least 30 hospitals and health centers have shut down in the coastal enclave since October 7, when Israel launched its bloody bombing campaign on Gaza.

The hospitals ceased to function because they had run out of medical and fuel supplies, they noted.

The Ministry officials further said that several hospitals have had to enforce part closures, warning that more closures are expected in the coming hours and days if no supplies are allowed into Gaza.

‘Blackout keeping aid from entering Gaza’

On Saturday, a Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson said that no international aid had entered the Gaza Strip due to the communications blackout created by Israel.

Nebal Farsakh told the Associated Press that communication in Gaza was impossible and teams could not connect with Egyptian Red Crescent or UN personnel for rescue and relief efforts.

Israel waged the brutal war after Hamas launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

It has been committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip, killing over 8,000 Palestinians, half of whom are children.

The occupying regime has also imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living in the coastal enclave.

