  Mangaluru: 23-yr-old woman murders 4-month-old son, then kills self

Mangaluru: 23-yr-old woman murders 4-month-old son, then kills self

December 3, 2023
December 3, 2023

Mangaluru: In a shocking development, a 23-year-old woman killed her four-and-a-half-month-old baby and ended her life by suicide at an apartment at Gujjarakere in the city on Saturday, December 2.

The deceased are Fathima Rukiya, 23, and her son Abdulla Hood. 

Police said Rukiya, who married Dr Muhammad Unais 18 months ago, had given birth to a son in July this year. Rukiya had slipped into depression after the delivery and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Rukiya allegedly drowned her son in a plastic tub filled with water and later hanged herself from the window grills of the flat. 

The incident occurred when no one was at home, said police commissioner Anupam Agrawal. 

A case has been registered at Mangaluru South police station and investigation has commenced. 

November 27,2023
November 27,2023

Tumakuru, Nov 27: In a tragic incident a family of five, including three children, died by suicide, which was allegedly triggered by debt and harassment by neighbours in the Sadashivanagar area of Tumakuru city in Karnataka on Sunday. 

The deceased family elder Garib Saab (36) left a poignant death note addressed to his grandmother, detailing the family's struggles and the reasons behind their extreme step.

According to police, the deceased family hailed from Lakkanahalli in Shira taluk of Tumakuru district. The deceased have been identified as Garib Saab (32) his wife Sumayya (30), their daughter Hazira, and sons Mohammed Suban and Mohammed Muneer.

Earlier, Garib wrote a chilling note to his great-grandmother about his plan to die by suicide. He wrote about his debt and also mentioned that his neighbours were harassing his family. He demanded that the Home Minister should punish them according to the law. "We are losing our lives to the harassment of the neighbours," he wrote in the note.

Garib Saab has written the names of family members and wrote that everything is on the mobile phone, police said.

Tumakur SP Ashok KV said, "We got information that five people committed suicide in the same house. After a few minutes, we reached the place. Two bodies were found hanging. The bodies of three children were found on the bed. The deceased persons were from Lakkanahalli of Shira taluk. Garib Saab wrote a death note before he died. He also sent a video message to his relatives. We will check what information it contains. We will take action based on the video and the complaint."

Saab stayed at Tumakuru to educate his children. The deceased have blamed mental harassment by Kalandar, who stays below their house in a video purportedly recorded by them.

“We were harassed by neighbours led by Kalandar. Those responsible for this suicide should get their due. Don’t conduct post-mortem on our bodies,” the video said. 

November 21,2023
November 21,2023

Mangaluru: Chandrashekhara MK, 33, from Mujoor village of Kadaba, who was arrested after hackers used his credentials to open a bank account and make an illegal transaction in Riyadh, was released from the Saudi Arabian jail on Monday.

In November last year, Saudi Arabian police arrested him for a banking fraud involving SAR 22,000 (approximately Rs 4.8 lakh), after he shared an OTP number with an unidentified person.

Social activist Shridhar Gowda, who helped the family of Chandrashekhara to reach out to the Indian Embassy through people’s representatives, said he reached home via Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening.

Gowda said that Chandrashekhara was working for Al Fanar Co in Riyadh. “More than a year ago, Chandrashekhara had visited a shop in Riyadh to buy a phone and SIM card. The shop had taken his thumb impression twice and thereafter he received a message in Arabic. Later, he received a call asking him to share an OTP sent to his mobile phone. Without knowing the consequences, he had shared the OTP,” he said.

In November last year, Saudi Arabian police arrested him for a banking fraud involving SAR 22,000 (approximately Rs 4.8 lakh). Finally, with the help of his friends and the company in which he was working, Chandrashekhara could walk out of the jail through a court order,” Gowda added.

November 29,2023
November 29,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 29: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) cleared 62 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 3,607.19 crore with an employment generation potential of 10,755 within the state, the official release stated on Wednesday.

The SLSWCC committee, headed by M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development approved eight projects involving more than Rs 50 crore investment, totaling Rs 2,088.44 crore. These hold the potential to create 6,360 jobs.

Some of the top investors include Texcon Steels, Hundri Sugars and Ethanol Private Ltd, Bren Life Sciences, Alpine Ethanol, Virupaksha Laboratories and Qualcomm India among others.

Of the total 62 proposals, about 51 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore totaling Rs 941.40 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,395 within Karnataka.

Three projects with an additional investment of Rs 577.35 crore were also approved by the committee.

