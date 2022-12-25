  1. Home
Mangaluru: 3 held after grilling 12 suspects in Abdul Jaleel murder case; more arrests soon, says top cop

December 26, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 26: The police have arrested three persons in connection with the coldblooded murder of Abdul Jaleel, confirmed Mangauru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. 

45-year-old fancy store owner was hacked to death near his shop in Katipalla 4th Block, near Surathkal, on Saturday night by miscreants. 

The police officer, who did not reveal the names of the accused, said that they were arrested last night after subjecting a dozen suspects including two women to interrogation in the custody. 

Among the three arrested, two had directly involved in the murder, while the third one helped them in fleeing the crime scene on a motorbike, according to Mr Kumar, who claimed that the motive of the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Refusing the rule out the possibility of involvement more number people in the murder conspiracy, he said that all the miscreants will be arrested soon.

December 14,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 14: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that there is no need for a separate law to curb so called 'love jihad' cases in Karnataka. He however added that the government would not ignore the demand for it. 

'Love jihad' is a propaganda term used by Sangh Parivar to target Muslim men in case they marry Hindu girls.  

The minister told media persons here on Wednesday that RSS and other Hindu organisations have sought a separate law in this regard. But the existing anti-religious conversion law is adequate enough to contain such cases. However, the government would look into the demand. 

He said each citizen in the country has the right to practise the religion of his/her choice. But it should be free from force and offers. In case of religious conversion by force, family members must lodge a complaint so that police would initiate action against them. 

On the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said he is going to Delhi on December 14 to discuss the border issue with Central leaders. There is no need to give any political colour to it, he added.

December 14,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 14: In a bizarre development, a private pre-university college at Vittla in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district has suspended 18 students over alleged an interfaith love affair. 

The college management, however, has allowed the students to appear for the annual examinations to be held in March 2023.

According to sources, the college management was tipped off about a romantic relationship between the students and they were let off with a warning, in the presence of their parents.

The issue cropped up again when a team of lecturers, while inspecting the bags in order to prevent students from using mobile in classrooms, found a love letter in the girl student's bag. 

A belongs belonging to Hindutva outfits took the student from the Muslim community to task over the issue. A few other students meanwhile rushed to his defence.

Later, the college management, in the presence of parents, suspended 18 students, including the Muslim boy and those who supported him. 

December 22,2022

The central government today told the parliament that random sampling for Covid tests of incoming international travellers has started at airports. PM Narendra Modi is also to hold a review meeting after 3.30 pm in light of a new spurt in China.

Two per cent of the travellers will have to give samples, after which they will be allowed to go, and the RT-PCR tests will thus be carried out, it is learnt.

As for masks and any other strict measures in view of the recent spurt in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said states have been "advised to ensure protocol is followed", but there is no mandate yet.

The Centre has also asked all states to ensure genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

This is in line with what the minister had said on Wednesday after a meeting of an expert group. Government officials have been saying there is no need to panic.

"In view of the festive season ahead, states have been asked to be alert, and create awareness about masks, sanitisers and social distancing," the minister told the Lok Sabha. 

