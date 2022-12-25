Mangaluru: 3 held after grilling 12 suspects in Abdul Jaleel murder case; more arrests soon, says top cop

Mangaluru, Dec 26: The police have arrested three persons in connection with the coldblooded murder of Abdul Jaleel, confirmed Mangauru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

45-year-old fancy store owner was hacked to death near his shop in Katipalla 4th Block, near Surathkal, on Saturday night by miscreants.

The police officer, who did not reveal the names of the accused, said that they were arrested last night after subjecting a dozen suspects including two women to interrogation in the custody.

Among the three arrested, two had directly involved in the murder, while the third one helped them in fleeing the crime scene on a motorbike, according to Mr Kumar, who claimed that the motive of the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Refusing the rule out the possibility of involvement more number people in the murder conspiracy, he said that all the miscreants will be arrested soon.