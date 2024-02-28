Mangaluru: 35-year-old entrepreneur ends life; 4-yr-old child orphaned

Mangaluru, Feb 28: A young entrepreneur, who was looking after a private bus business alleged killed himself by hanging at his residence at JM Road in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Prajwal D (35), hailing from Bajal in Mangaluru. He was the second son of late Devendra, the proprietor of Bhavani bus.

Prajwal’s brother was the actual owner of the bus. Prajwal too was looking after the business.

The clear cause of Prajwal’s extreme step is not known. As he had taken a bank loan, it is said that the bank authorities were asking him to return the amount.

Police have said that a suspicious death case has been registered in this connection. The deceased has left behind his wife and a four-year-old child.