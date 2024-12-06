  1. Home
  Mangaluru-based entrepreneur duped of ₹2.7 lakh in WhatsApp granule scam

News Network
December 6, 2024

Mangaluru: A Mangaluru-based entrepreneur fell victim to a WhatsApp fraud, losing ₹2.7 lakh to a scammer posing as a supplier of recycled plastic granules.

The victim, who owns a unit in the Baikampady Industrial Area, was first contacted on July 24 by an individual claiming to be a granule manufacturer based in Maharashtra. The scammer, identifying himself as Nirmal Shah and representing "Zaveri Plastics," resurfaced on November 22 with a business proposal.

In need of raw materials, the entrepreneur placed an order for one metric tonne of Natural Film Grade RP Granules and transferred ₹2.7 lakh in instalments between November 25 and 28. The scammer provided invoices and a transport receipt, claiming the goods were dispatched via Balaji Transport and would arrive on November 29.

When the delivery didn’t materialize, the entrepreneur discovered that all contact numbers, including those for the transporter and driver, were unreachable. Further inquiries revealed no ties between the scammer and the legitimate Zaveri Plastics.

A case has been registered at Panambur police station, and investigations are ongoing.

News Network
November 28,2024

DCoffice.jpg

Mangaluru: The iconic Old DC office, a building steeped in 400 years of history, will be the centerpiece of the Heritage Week celebrations in the city. Once the administrative hub of the erstwhile Canara district during the British era, the building now serves as a symbol of Mangaluru’s rich heritage and cultural significance.

Historic Significance

Initially built during the rule of the Bangas under the Vijayanagara Empire, the structure was later converted into the collector’s office. Following an agreement between Tipu Sultan and the British in 1784, the building came under Tipu’s possession until his death. Subsequently, Major Sir Thomas Munro used it as the office for the first district collector.

The building has also seen historical milestones, including the participation of 88 individuals from the district in World War I (1914–1919), as recorded on a commemorative plaque on its exterior.

Heritage Festival: Echoes

To celebrate the city’s history and tourism potential, the Dakshina Kannada district administration is organizing "Echoes," a heritage festival on November 30 and December 1 at the Old DC office premises. The event will feature:

  • A heritage exhibition (open from 10 AM to 6 PM).
  • An art contest for school students.
  • Guided mini heritage walks open to all.
  • An urban sketching contest for college students.
  • A panel discussion on sustainability, followed by a prize distribution ceremony.
  • A musical evening featuring Sur Safar, a fusion band.

A Gateway to Tourism

The festival aims to draw attention to Mangaluru’s untapped tourism potential by blending art, history, and culture. It invites residents and visitors to rediscover the region’s legacy while fostering a sense of pride in its historical landmarks.

This initiative not only commemorates the past but also looks to inspire future efforts in heritage preservation and sustainable tourism.

News Network
November 28,2024

Mangaluru: In a heartbreaking incident, three first-year nursing students drowned in the Phalguni River near Barkaje dam, within the Venoor police station limits, on Wednesday evening.

Preliminary reports identify the deceased as Lawrence from Moodbidri, Suraj from Belthangady, and Jaison from Vagga in Bantwal.

According to police sources, the tragedy occurred around 5:30 PM. The group of friends had gathered at a friend's house to celebrate a church feast. After lunch, five of them decided to visit the river near the dam for a swim.

While in the water, two of the students were caught in the strong current. Jaison, attempting to rescue them, was also swept away. Fire and emergency services personnel, along with the police, rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies.

This tragic event has left the community in deep sorrow.

News Network
November 28,2024

rahul.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 28: In a major breakthrough, police have arrested Rahul, alias Bol Karmaveer Eshwar Jat, a Haryana native, for a brutal train murder committed on October 25. Rahul, a notorious interstate serial offender, was apprehended after a relentless investigation involving multiple state police forces.

The October 25 incident occurred during a train journey when Rahul got into an argument over a cigarette with Mauzzam, a resident of Chikkaballapur. The altercation escalated, leading to Rahul strangling Mauzzam to death. He fled the scene with the victim’s mobile phone, bag, and cash.

Muazzan worked as a sales representative and was differently-abled. He boarded the train on October 24 from Yesvantpur and occupied the Divyang Coach. The incident came to light on the morning of October 25 at Udupi, where a railway guard found Muazzam unresponsive. The railway police immediately rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Accused Rahul was tracked down through an exhaustive review of over 2,000 CCTV recordings by police teams from Valsad, Vapi, Surat, and Udvada. His identity was eventually confirmed by a vigilant officer from Surat Central Jail, leading to his capture in a joint operation by Railway and Surat police.

Rahul’s criminal record reveals a trail of horrifying offenses across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, and West Bengal. Among these are the rape of a mentally ill minor girl in Pune and the rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman near Udvada railway station in Gujarat's Vapi district. Despite being arrested in the past, Rahul resumed his crimes after securing bail.

On November 19, he allegedly stabbed a 60-year-old man to death aboard the Katihar Express in West Bengal, with a case registered at the Howrah police station. In Telangana, he confessed to murdering a woman in yet another shocking crime.

Public Advisory:

  • Stay vigilant when traveling on trains, especially during late hours.
  • Report suspicious individuals or activities to railway authorities immediately.
  • Ensure your personal belongings are secure while traveling.
  • This arrest brings a sense of relief, but the investigations continue as authorities piece together the full extent of Rahul’s crimes.

