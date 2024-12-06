Mangaluru-based entrepreneur duped of ₹2.7 lakh in WhatsApp granule scam

Mangaluru: A Mangaluru-based entrepreneur fell victim to a WhatsApp fraud, losing ₹2.7 lakh to a scammer posing as a supplier of recycled plastic granules.

The victim, who owns a unit in the Baikampady Industrial Area, was first contacted on July 24 by an individual claiming to be a granule manufacturer based in Maharashtra. The scammer, identifying himself as Nirmal Shah and representing "Zaveri Plastics," resurfaced on November 22 with a business proposal.

In need of raw materials, the entrepreneur placed an order for one metric tonne of Natural Film Grade RP Granules and transferred ₹2.7 lakh in instalments between November 25 and 28. The scammer provided invoices and a transport receipt, claiming the goods were dispatched via Balaji Transport and would arrive on November 29.

When the delivery didn’t materialize, the entrepreneur discovered that all contact numbers, including those for the transporter and driver, were unreachable. Further inquiries revealed no ties between the scammer and the legitimate Zaveri Plastics.

A case has been registered at Panambur police station, and investigations are ongoing.