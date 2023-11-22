  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Businessman killed as speeding tipper hits 2 motorbikes near Addoor

News Network
November 22, 2023

Mangaluru, Nov 22: A businessman lost his life another sustained critical injuries after a speeding tipper truck hit two motorbikes on NH 169 near Gurupura pre-university college on Tuesday November 21

The deceased has been identified as D S Abdul Rahim (55), a resident of Addoor village in Mangaluru taluk. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

It is learnt that Abdul Rahim was thrown onto the road when the truck hit his motorbike. He breathed his lost while being shifted to a hospital. 

Rahim was dealing with building construction materials and was a member of the management committee of the Sahara English Medium School, Addoor. He was the former treasurer Badrul Huda Juma Masjid and the founder member of Muslim Welfare Association.

The motorbikes were heading to Addoor when the mishap took place, sources said. Two case have been registered and investigations are on.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 12,2023

Udupi, Nov 12: Four members of a family, including a mother and three children, were allegedly brutally murdered at their house in Tripti Nagar of Nejar in Udupi under Malpe police station limits on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 8am.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Haseena (46) and her children Afnan (23), Ajnaz (21), and Aaseem (12).

Haseena’s mother-in-law Hajira (70) was also stabbed and is currently in critical condition. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. It is learnt that she rushed to the washroom and locked the door soon after being stabbed. 

Sources said that Haseena's husband has been working abroad while she is living at her residence with the children.

Deceased Afnan was an employee of Air India Company while Ainas was studying in a logistics institute, Asim was Class 8 student. The other male sibling who was not at home at the time of the attack, works in Indigo Company.

The police are yet to establish the motive behind the murder.

An identified man entered the house and killed the four by stabbing them with a knife before fleeing from the scene, sources said.

It is learnt that the common alarmed the neighbours and a girl from a neighbouring house came out. The assailant threatened the girl before making a hasty escape from the scene.

A police team led by SP Dr. Arun K has rushed to the spot. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, former MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake, Congress leader M A Gaffur and others also visited the spot. 

The assailant

The attacker was reportedly captured by a CCTV camera. The footage shows a man walking on the road carrying a black bag in hand. 

It is learnt that the accused had come in an auto-rickshaw from Santhekatte, and within a few minutes after dropped off at the incident location, the accused returned to Santhekatte.

"He hired my auto-rickshaw from Santhekatte. He had a bald head and was wearing a mask on his face. He also carried a black backpack. Within a few minutes after I dropping him off, I saw him again at the Santhekatte auto stand. At that moment, I told him that if he had to return so early, I would have waited for him. But, he hired another auto-rickshaw went somewhere,” said auto driver Shyam Nejar, adding that the person was speaking Kannada with a Bengalurean accent.

The second auto driver reportedly dropped him off at the Karavali Bypass.  Police said the investigation is ongoing, and efforts will continue to nab the accused.

News Network
November 11,2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says the US is stonewalling a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as he starts a visit to Saudi Arabia to attend an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). 

President Raeisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, his first visit since the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations in March.

Footage aired on the al-Ekhbariya channel showed Raeisi, wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, greeting Saudi officials at the airport after disembarking from his plane.

“If the crimes being committed nowadays in Gaza are not crimes against humanity, what is a fine example of such criminal acts then?" he said at Mehrabad airport in Tehran before heading to the kingdom. 

"America declares in its statements that it does not want the scope of the war to expand and has even sent messages to Iran and some countries.

“The statement is, however, not consistent with its actions. America is directing the war machine in Gaza. It is blocking a ceasefire in Gaza and expanding the scope of the war. The true nature of the United States must be exposed to the entire world,” the Iranian president noted.

Raeisi highlighted that his trip comes at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He went on to state that the Iranian request for an extraordinary summit on Gaza conflict dates back to a month ago.

“Heads of Muslim countries are expected to come up with a landmark decision on the issue of Palestine, which is the most pressing matter in the world. This decision should then be fully implemented and put into effect. This arena is no longer the sphere of words and declaration of positions. It should be the scene of actions,” the Iranian president underlined.

Raeisi described the immediate cessation of Israeli bombardments, mechanisms aimed at helping the oppressed and resilient people of Gaza, removal of the Israeli blockade on the territory, and realization of Gazans’ rights as the primary responsibilities of the OIC, stressing that the intergovernmental organization was originally founded to resolve the Palestinian issue.

“Upon my return from Tashkent, I stated that the issue of Palestine had overshadowed all other topics at the 16th ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Summit. I hope to make the Iranian nation’s voice heard, and that convergence and unity of Muslim countries could solve the Palestinian conflict,” he said.

Raeisi highlighted that all thinkers, scholars and the intelligentsia across the globe have expressed their solidarity with Palestinians, saying, “The international community is loudly protesting at the US support for the Zionist regime’s crimes and genocide, which in fact amount to war crimes.”

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, since Palestinian resistance movements launched their surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the regime on October 7.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.

News Network
November 9,2023

nitishkumar.jpg

Patna, Nov 9: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill to increase reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes in state jobs and educational institutions to 65 per cent. This is well past the Supreme Court's 50 per cent cap.

The amended bill will now have to be signed off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar before it is law.

The amendments were passed amid ruckus inside and outside the Bihar Assembly - over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark this week on women's education and population control.

Under the revised quotas, Scheduled Caste candidates will have 20 per cent reservation, while those from OBCs and EBCs will get 18 and 25 per cent - a significant increase from the earlier (combined) 30 per cent. Reservation of two per cent has been proposed for ST candidates.

At present there is 18 per cent reservation for EBCs and 12 per cent for Backward Classes, 16 per cent for Scheduled Castes, and one per cent for Scheduled Tribes.

The existing three per cent reservation for women from backward classes has been scrapped.

The amended bill excludes the central government's mandatory 10 per cent reservation for individuals from Economically Weaker Sections, and will take total quotas to 75 per cent.

Nitish Kumar had proposed the amendment on Tuesday, hours after his government tabled the full report of the contentious state-wide caste survey. The report said 36 per cent of the Bihar's 13.1 crore people are from EBCs and 27.1 per cent are from Backward Classes.

Of the rest, 19.7 per cent are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up 1.7 per cent of the population. The General Category accounts for 15.5 per cent of the population, the report said.

This means that over 60 per cent of Bihar hails from OBCs or EBCs.

Data from the survey was presented amid BJP claims that data about population of the Yadav - to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs - and Muslim communities was manipulated.

The Yadav community, which will benefit from 18 per cent reservation for OBC groups, is the largest sub-group, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the category.

The report also said that 42 per cent of all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families live in poverty, and that 34 per cent of all families in the state survive on less than ₹ 6,000 per month.

Also according to the data, less than six per cent of individuals from Scheduled Castes had finished their schooling; i.e., cleared Class 11 and Class 12.

The report was initially criticised by the BJP; in a sharp response hours after data was released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of "trying to divide the country in the name of caste".

Last week, though, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP remains open to the idea of a nation-wide caste census, so long as due diligence is done.

The data - coming months before next year's Lok Sabha poll - underlines the electoral importance of OBCs and marginalised communities - both for the BJP, which has opposed calls for a national caste census, and the opposition, which has been increasingly more and more vocal on the subject. 

