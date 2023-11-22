Mangaluru: Businessman killed as speeding tipper hits 2 motorbikes near Addoor

Udupi, Nov 12: Four members of a family, including a mother and three children, were allegedly brutally murdered at their house in Tripti Nagar of Nejar in Udupi under Malpe police station limits on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 8am.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Haseena (46) and her children Afnan (23), Ajnaz (21), and Aaseem (12).

Haseena’s mother-in-law Hajira (70) was also stabbed and is currently in critical condition. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. It is learnt that she rushed to the washroom and locked the door soon after being stabbed.

Sources said that Haseena's husband has been working abroad while she is living at her residence with the children.

Deceased Afnan was an employee of Air India Company while Ainas was studying in a logistics institute, Asim was Class 8 student. The other male sibling who was not at home at the time of the attack, works in Indigo Company.

The police are yet to establish the motive behind the murder.

An identified man entered the house and killed the four by stabbing them with a knife before fleeing from the scene, sources said.

It is learnt that the common alarmed the neighbours and a girl from a neighbouring house came out. The assailant threatened the girl before making a hasty escape from the scene.

A police team led by SP Dr. Arun K has rushed to the spot. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, former MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake, Congress leader M A Gaffur and others also visited the spot.

The assailant

The attacker was reportedly captured by a CCTV camera. The footage shows a man walking on the road carrying a black bag in hand.

It is learnt that the accused had come in an auto-rickshaw from Santhekatte, and within a few minutes after dropped off at the incident location, the accused returned to Santhekatte.

"He hired my auto-rickshaw from Santhekatte. He had a bald head and was wearing a mask on his face. He also carried a black backpack. Within a few minutes after I dropping him off, I saw him again at the Santhekatte auto stand. At that moment, I told him that if he had to return so early, I would have waited for him. But, he hired another auto-rickshaw went somewhere,” said auto driver Shyam Nejar, adding that the person was speaking Kannada with a Bengalurean accent.

The second auto driver reportedly dropped him off at the Karavali Bypass. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and efforts will continue to nab the accused.