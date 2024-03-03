  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru college boy, who worked as delivery boy to support his family, killed by reckless bus in overtake bid

coastaldigest.com news network
March 3, 2024

Mangaluru, Mar 3: A college student, who was working part time as a food delivery person, was killed when a speeding bus rammed into his motorbike near Kankanady in Mangaluru on Friday night. 

The victim has been identified as Sinan (21), a student of Yenepoya College in the city. He was the son of Waheeda, a resident of Charmadi Jalalia Nagar near Kakkinje in Dakshina district. 

Sinan, hailing from a financially poor family, worked part-time as a food delivery person to support his education expenses. 

On Friday night too he was on his way to deliver food when the ghastly mishap took place.  

It is learnt that the reckless private bus, in its bid to overtake Sinan’s motorbike hit the handle of his vehicle throwing the two-wheeler and its rider on to rode. He breathed his lost on the spot. 

Sinan was the sole breadwinner of his family consisting of his father, mother, brother and sister. He also managed his college education on his own expense.

News Network
February 22,2024

Mangaluru, Feb 22: The Railway Board has recently announced an extension of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express via Alappuzha to Mangaluru. 

The commencement date for the new services has not been disclosed yet, but it is mentioned that the train will start operating on the new route at an appropriate time. 

The extension of the service is a welcome move for passengers traveling between these destinations. 

According to a release issued by the Railway Board on Wednesday, “Vande Bharat Train No. 20632/20631 will now operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangalore Central.”

The new railway timetable outlines the schedule for the extended route. The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mangalore Central at 6:15 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm. In the return journey, it will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:05 pm and arrive at Mangalore Central at 12:40 am. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays.

The timings have been adjusted in such a way that the service will start 45 minutes earlier from Mangalore without changing the present timing.

The train will leave from Mangalore at 6.15 AM, Kasaragod – 06:57 AM, Kannur- 07:55 AM, Kozhikode – 08:57 AM, Tirur – 09:22 AM, Shornur- 09:58 AM, Thrissur -10:38 AM, Ernakulam- 11:45 AM, Alappuzha- 12:38 PM, Kollam- 13:40 PM, Thiruvananthapuram- 15:05 PM.

News Network
February 18,2024

Kundapur, Feb 18: A ghastly road mishap involving a truck and a motorbike claimed the life of a local branch manager of a bank at Gangolli in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district on Saturday, February 17. 

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Balakrishna Ramkambe, the Maravanthe branch manager of Canara Bank. Rahul, who hailed from Maharashtra, had got married just a few months ago. He had purchased the ill-fated bike during his wedding. 

The tragedy took place when Rahul was heading home located in Kundapur after completing his work at the branch on Saturday evening. 

It is learnt that a speeding truck, traveling from Byndoor to Kundapur, collided with Rahul’s motorbike from behind.

Rahul was thrown onto the road and sustained grievous injuries in the collision. A group of local people including Ibrahmi Gangolli rushed him to Kundapur Hospital using their 24x7 Apathbandava ambulance service. However, Rahul breathed his last en route to the hospital.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the collision, prompting locals to chase him. The driver manoeuvred through Hemmadi market area and attempted to escape towards Byndoor. However, while trying to drive on the wrong side at the Mullikatte divider, the truck got stuck in a drain along the highway. Subsequently, the truck was lifted with the assistance of a crane, and the police apprehended the driver.

Gangolli Sub-Inspector Harish and personnel conducted a spot inspection at the accident site. 

News Network
February 24,2024

settlersWB.jpg

The cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to build more than 3,300 new settler units in the occupied West Bank amid the ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The announcement was made by Israel's extremist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said in a statement that the plan includes 2,350 new units in Ma’ale Adumim, 300 in Kedar and 694 in Efrat.

Smotrich said the plan was a response to a retaliatory Palestinian shooting attack on a checkpoint near the occupied West Bank on Thursday, during which an Israeli settler was killed and 11 others injured.

The statement said the construction plan enjoyed backing from Netanyahu as well as Israeli minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant and minister of strategic affairs Ron Dermer.

The Israeli ministers also called for increased curbs on Palestinians, including heavy restrictions on movement after the retaliatory attack in the area.

The Israeli regime has over the past decades advanced plans to build new illegal settlements while the US and its allies have historically done little to pressure Tel Aviv to halt or roll back the illegal settlement expansion.

Tel Aviv has stepped up settlement expansion since December 2022, when Netanyahu staged a comeback as prime minister at the head of a cabinet of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The international community views the settlements – hundreds of which have been built across the West Bank since Tel Aviv’s occupation of the territory in 1967 – as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territories.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

Lukewarm US reaction 

The move is almost certain to stoke up fresh storm in Washington, which is already under massive domestic and international pressure over its untrammeled support for Israel in the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Reacting tepidly to Smotrich’s statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the construction of new Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank was a “disappointing” decision.

“It has been a longstanding policy of both Democratic and Republican administrations that new settlements are counterproductive to achieving enduring peace. They are also inconsistent with international law,” Blinken said at a news conference late Friday.

“Our administration maintains firm opposition to settlement expansion,” he added. r during Israel’s brutal aggression, which began following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by Gaza-based resistance movements in October last year.

