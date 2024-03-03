Mangaluru college boy, who worked as delivery boy to support his family, killed by reckless bus in overtake bid

Mangaluru, Mar 3: A college student, who was working part time as a food delivery person, was killed when a speeding bus rammed into his motorbike near Kankanady in Mangaluru on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Sinan (21), a student of Yenepoya College in the city. He was the son of Waheeda, a resident of Charmadi Jalalia Nagar near Kakkinje in Dakshina district.

Sinan, hailing from a financially poor family, worked part-time as a food delivery person to support his education expenses.

On Friday night too he was on his way to deliver food when the ghastly mishap took place.

It is learnt that the reckless private bus, in its bid to overtake Sinan’s motorbike hit the handle of his vehicle throwing the two-wheeler and its rider on to rode. He breathed his lost on the spot.

Sinan was the sole breadwinner of his family consisting of his father, mother, brother and sister. He also managed his college education on his own expense.