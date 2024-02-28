  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Four class 10 students, who went missing after writing exam, found dead in Nandini river

Mangaluru: Four class 10 students, who went missing after writing exam, found dead in Nandini river

coastaldigest.com news network
February 28, 2024

bangsstudents.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 28: Four high school students who were reported missing after appearing for the English paper in the ongoing Class 10 preparatory examination on February 27, were found dead in Nandini river at Haleangady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. 

The deceased have been identified as Yashwith (15) of Agaramelu,  Niroopa (15) Guddekoppa, Raghavendra (15) of Thokur, and Anvith (15) of Anwith of Chitrapura. 

All four students were studying 10th standard at Vidyadayini High School. In in Surathkal. 

Police suspect that they might have got into the river to swim after appearing for the exam, and subsequently drowned.

On Tuesday, February 27, the four students wrote their exam and they did not return home. After searching for them at their friends’ places, the parents filed a missing complaint at Surathkal Police Station.

The police checked the CCTV footage and found that the students had boarded a bus for Haleyangadi. After tracing the tower location of a mobile carried by one of the students the police found the school bag and shoes of students near a river.

With the help of the locals, the search operation began and found the bodies of four students. The police suspect that the students might have entered the river to swim and drowned.

The police are questioning their classmates and the school authorities to find more details related to the four students. 

According to reports, only one of the four students knew swimming. The police claim that students might have drowned while trying to rescue a student. Surthkal Police have registered a case and the probe is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 27,2024

somashekhar.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 27: In a setback to the BJP-JD(S) alliance, saffron party MLA S T Somashekar voted for Congress during the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Somashekar, who is upset with the BJP and had been rebellious against the party, voted in favour of the Congress candidate, the BJP leaders said and added that the party will be exploring legal options to deal with him.

“We have got the information that Somashekar has done cross-voting. I believe that people do not like cheating now and then,” the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka told reporters here.

“I consulted with advocate Vivek Reddy who is our state legal cell president and a high court lawyer. We will ask the Speaker to initiate action against him (Somashekar) and explore the possibilities to take action following the law,” Ashoka, former deputy chief minister, said.

Ashoka termed Somashekar’s decision as “political suicide”.

Somashekar had quit the Congress and joined the BJP and served as the minister (in the BJP government) and he was made the Mysuru district in-charge minister. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
February 28,2024

bangsstudents.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 28: Four high school students who were reported missing after appearing for the English paper in the ongoing Class 10 preparatory examination on February 27, were found dead in Nandini river at Haleangady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. 

The deceased have been identified as Yashwith (15) of Agaramelu,  Niroopa (15) Guddekoppa, Raghavendra (15) of Thokur, and Anvith (15) of Anwith of Chitrapura. 

All four students were studying 10th standard at Vidyadayini High School. In in Surathkal. 

Police suspect that they might have got into the river to swim after appearing for the exam, and subsequently drowned.

On Tuesday, February 27, the four students wrote their exam and they did not return home. After searching for them at their friends’ places, the parents filed a missing complaint at Surathkal Police Station.

The police checked the CCTV footage and found that the students had boarded a bus for Haleyangadi. After tracing the tower location of a mobile carried by one of the students the police found the school bag and shoes of students near a river.

With the help of the locals, the search operation began and found the bodies of four students. The police suspect that the students might have entered the river to swim and drowned.

The police are questioning their classmates and the school authorities to find more details related to the four students. 

According to reports, only one of the four students knew swimming. The police claim that students might have drowned while trying to rescue a student. Surthkal Police have registered a case and the probe is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 20,2024

gaza.jpg

United Nation's (UN) experts have raised concern over reports of human rights violations against Palestinian women and girls in Gaza and the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7.

In a statement on Monday, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that it had received information that Palestinian women and girls have been subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault at the hands of Israeli army officers, reported Al Jazeera.

"We are particularly distressed by reports that Palestinian women and girls in detention have been subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault, such as being stripped naked and searched by male Israeli army officers. At least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped while others were reportedly threatened with rape and sexual violence," the UN experts said.

The experts also said that the OHCHR has received reports of 'arbitrary execution' of Palestinian women and girls, often with their families.

"We are shocked by reports of the deliberate targeting and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian women and children in places where they sought refuge, or while fleeing. Some of them were reportedly holding white pieces of cloth when they were killed by the Israeli army or affiliated forces", they said.

Israel waged a brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 29,092 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 69,028 others.

In the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem too, Israeli forces intensified raids, killing hundreds of Palestinians and detaining thousand others.

UN experts raised alarm over the arbitrary detention of hundreds of Palestinian women and girls, human rights defenders, journalists and humanitarian workers in Gaza and West Bank.

Many women have reportedly been subjected to inhuman treatment, denied menstrual pads, medicine and food. The OHCHR said that they have also suffered severe beatings and on at least one occasion. Palestinian women detained in Gaza were allegedly kept in a cage in the rain and cold, without food.

UN experts noted that photos of the detainees in 'degrading circumstances' were taken by Israeli forces and then posted online.

An unknown number of Palestinian women and children have gone missing since Israel began its war on Gaza, the experts said.

“There are disturbing reports of at least one female infant forcibly transferred by the Israeli army into Israel, and of children being separated from their parents, whose whereabouts remain unknown,” they said.

The experts have called for an 'impartial, independent and effective' investigation into the allegations and for Israel to cooperate.

The experts further expressed, "taken together, these alleged acts may constitute grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, and amount to serious crimes under international criminal law that could be prosecuted under the Rome Statute."

"Those responsible for these apparent crimes must be held accountable and victims and their families are entitled to full redress and justice."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.