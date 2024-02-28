Mangaluru: Four class 10 students, who went missing after writing exam, found dead in Nandini river

Mangaluru, Feb 28: Four high school students who were reported missing after appearing for the English paper in the ongoing Class 10 preparatory examination on February 27, were found dead in Nandini river at Haleangady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Yashwith (15) of Agaramelu, Niroopa (15) Guddekoppa, Raghavendra (15) of Thokur, and Anvith (15) of Anwith of Chitrapura.

All four students were studying 10th standard at Vidyadayini High School. In in Surathkal.

Police suspect that they might have got into the river to swim after appearing for the exam, and subsequently drowned.

On Tuesday, February 27, the four students wrote their exam and they did not return home. After searching for them at their friends’ places, the parents filed a missing complaint at Surathkal Police Station.

The police checked the CCTV footage and found that the students had boarded a bus for Haleyangadi. After tracing the tower location of a mobile carried by one of the students the police found the school bag and shoes of students near a river.

With the help of the locals, the search operation began and found the bodies of four students. The police suspect that the students might have entered the river to swim and drowned.

The police are questioning their classmates and the school authorities to find more details related to the four students.

According to reports, only one of the four students knew swimming. The police claim that students might have drowned while trying to rescue a student. Surthkal Police have registered a case and the probe is underway.