  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru International Airport gets level-3 accreditation from ACI

Mangaluru International Airport gets level-3 accreditation from ACI

News Network
February 16, 2024

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 16: The Mangaluru International Airport has received the coveted level-3 airport customer experience accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI), a release from the MIA here said on Friday.

Issued by the ACI on February 2, the accreditation is valid for one year. The airport had received the level-2 accreditation in December 2022.

The accreditation aims to further strengthen the continued endeavour of this public asset to enhance customer experience. Airports that participate in this process undergo a comprehensive assessment and training that includes stakeholder-employee engagement and staff development.

It is the only accreditation programme in the airport industry worldwide that provides a 360 degree view of customer experience management.

The level-3 accreditation recognises MIA for advanced practices on the specific domain of service design and innovation, airport culture, governance, operation improvement, measurement, customer understanding and strategy.

The MIA is the first airport in India under the 5 million passenger category to reach this coveted milestone, the release said.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general and CEO at ACI – ACI World in a LinkedIn post congratulated Mangaluru International Airport on achieving the accreditation, which will be conferred at the annual ACI customer experience global summit that will be held at Atlanta, USA from September 24 to 26 this year.

The airport has now set its sights on the level-4 of this accreditation, which necessitates airport-community collaboration, the release said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 9,2024

Chikkamagaluru: The police detained more than 20 Congress workers who had allegedly opposed the speech of Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele at a programme on Thursday night. 

Tension prevailed at the venue for some time and the police who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control.

Namo Brigade organised Namo Bharatha programme at Vijapura layout in Chikkamagaluru. Accusing Sulibele of telling lies to mislead people, Congress workers tried to stage a protest at the venue. 

However, they were prevented by the police on Rathnagiri Road. Later, two tried to hold a banner near the stage. However, the BJP workers prevented them.

Those who tried to hold the banners later fled from the spot and hid inside the toilet of a building. 

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate too rushed to the spot. Police security was tightened after the incident. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 2,2024

The interim Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday set apart over ₹55 crore for works in Mangaluru Railway Region, including ₹50 crore for line-doubling between Southern Railway’s Jokatte Railway Station and Konkan Railway Corporation’s Thokur Railway Station.

Though the distance between Jokatte and Thokur is just 1.98 km, the work becomes crucial as it connects networks of two zones, Southern Railway and Konkan Railway, said Chief Administrative Officer of SR’s Construction Organisation Shaji Zachariah. The allocation covers works being executed by both the entities in their respective jurisdiction, he said.

Mr. Zachariah said rather than the physical work of laying tracks, the ongoing work involves signalling, telecommunication, and electrification works. Modification of two yards, Jokatte and Thokur, was being done under the sanctioned work. The work was going on in full swing and was likely to be commissioned in May, he said. The exchange of trains between the two zones was expected to become hassle-free upon commissioning the work, Mr. Zachariah added.

Apart from allocating funds for Jokatte-Thokur line-doubling, the Budget has also allocated ₹4.74 crore towards completing the additional platform lines at Mangaluru Central Railway Station. While additional platforms four and five were made operational recently, provisions including platform shelters and one more footbridge were to be executed in the coming days.

The Budget has also allocated ₹1 crore towards Mangaluru Junction-Panambur patch doubling and ₹1.2 crore for Netravathi Cabin-Mangaluru Central line-doubling to complete minor pending works.

Development of the second entry towards Attavar for Mangaluru Central Station, however, did not receive much support as the Budget allocated only ₹1,000 towards the work.

In all, the Budget allocated ₹12,173 crore to Southern Railway to execute various new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, and other works.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2024

modiabudhabi.jpg

Abu Dhabi, Feb 14: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi. The temple has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

The temple, called BAPS Hindu Mandir, has been built with over 300 high-tech sensors to measure temperature and monitor seismic activity, no metal has been used in the construction of the temple and fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation.

The grand temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the present spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opened the BAPS Hindu Mandir with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mahant Swami Maharaj presided over the Vedic ceremony.

On arrival at the iconic temple standing on 27 acres of land, Modi was received by Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, the project head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, and Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami. Modi visited a 3D centre, which offers a 12-minute immersive experience about the temple's vision and journey.

The grand ceremony was attended by thousands of devotees and dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion for the UAE and India.

The Mandir is the epitome of cultural diversity and depicts values shared between different religions. The iconic hand-carved traditional stone temple, assembled on site like a giant 3D jigsaw puzzle, is a celebration of architectural excellence and highlights the richness of ancient civilisations. People started flocking in from morning hours to catch glimpses of this masterpiece.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.