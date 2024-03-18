  1. Home
  Mangaluru – Jeddah flight to expand domestic connectivity; AIE to link Mangaluru with Trichy

Mangaluru – Jeddah flight to expand domestic connectivity; AIE to link Mangaluru with Trichy

News Network
March 19, 2024

Mangaluru: The Mangalore International Airport (MIA) will connect to a new domestic destination with the introduction of a non-stop flight to Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu. 

The non-stop service, once-a-week, will operate on Wednesday (from TIA) and Thursday (from MIA), starting April 3. Air India Express will operate the flight.

The flight is expected to help those taking up a pilgrimage to Vailankani shrine.

Sources from the AIE said that the airline carrier decided to fly non-stop between the two southern Indian cities as a flight to Jeddah, which will start from April 3, arrives from Tiruchirappalli International Airport. 

“It is a ferry or positional flight from TIA to MIA. Instead of flying empty, the management has decided to run it as a commercial flight. This will help both passengers and the airline. The airline will deploy Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a 186-seater all-economy configuration on this route. 

The same flight, after landing in MIA, will further fly to Jeddah,” a source said. 

The flight IX 1498 will depart every Thursday at 5am from MIA to TIA. The TIA-MIA flight IX 1499 departs at 12.50pm. It is a one-hour nonstop flight. The same flights will also operate nonstop between Jeddah and MIA. 

The non-stop flight IX 499 will depart MIA at 2.50pm and reach King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah at 6.25pm. The IX498, will depart from Jeddah at 7.25pm and reach MIA early at 3.40am.

News Network
March 14,2024

Udupi: In a freak mishap, a 65-year-old man lost his life after being hit by his own bus which was being repaired at a garage at Athrady in Udupi district on Wednesday, March 13.

The deceased has been identified as Dayanand Shetty, the owner of a private bus.

It is learnt that the bus had been kept for repairs at the garage and Dayanand had gone there to inspect the repair works.

At this time, the mechanic started the engine and the bus moved ahead. Dayanand, who was standing in front of the bus, came under its wheels.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died without responding to the treatment. A case is registered at jurisdictional Manipal police station.

News Network
March 16,2024

New Delhi: The 2024 general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said today, announcing the largest democratic exercise in the world. Results will be announced on June 4.

The seven phases: 
April 19
April 26
May 7
May 13
May 20
May 25
June 1

Simultaneous election for Lok Sabha and assembly will be held in four states -- Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra.  

By-elections will also be held for 26 assembly seats across multiple states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Mr Kumar, announcing the dates, sent out a strong message on fake news on social media, saying political parties should ensure responsible social media behaviour -- "verify before you amplify".

"Fake news will be dealt with severely as per existent laws.. Section 79 (3)(B) of the IT Act empowers nodal officers in each state to remove unlawful content," he said.

The other strong message was on violation of model code in terms of hate speeches. "There should be issue-based campaign, no hate speeches, no speeches along caste or religious lines, no criticism of anyone's personal lives," he said.

The media must clarify when they carry political adverts, those cannot masquerade as news, he said. Individual messages regarding this would be sent to the candidates, he added.

The commission has employed 2,100 advisors to keep an eye on these issues and strong action will be taken regarding this, he said.

Voters above the age of 85 years and persons with disabilities, with 40 per cent disability can vote from home, Mr Kumar said. Around 82 lakh voter are above the age of 85, he said.

News Network
March 11,2024

candymanhoori.jpg

The Karnataka government on Monday prohibited the use of artificial colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' in the state, citing presence of cancer causing chemicals. The state government has also said that its usage can cause adverse effects on public health, especially children. 

Violation of the ban can lead to imprisonment and fine, said the food safety and quality department.

Samples of Gobi Manchurian and Cotton Candy sold across Karnataka were collected by the department and analysed in laboratories. 

Based on the results, the Food Safety Commissioner ordered a ban on usage of any artificial colours in preparation of 'Gobi Manchurian'. While for 'Cotton Candy', the Commissioner prohibited the use of artificial colours, like 'Rhodamine B', over and above the prescribed limits. 

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that banned chemicals are being used in many food products. 

"We have done a survey across Karnataka and found that these chemicals (Rhodamine-B food colouring agent) are still being used so we are issuing another notice that nothing which is banned should be used and if used strict action will be taken," he added.

The order stated that "prolonged usage of artificial colours in food and its consumption can lead to deadly diseases like cancer". So, the public has been advised not to use any artificial colours in food or to use them in limited quantities.

According to an official, in case of any violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act – 2006 rule 59, the department can file a case in court which can lead to imprisonment from seven years to life term and fine up to ₹10 lakh.

In February this year, Tamil Nadu also banned the sale of cotton candy after finding Rhodamine B and textile dye in it.

What is Rhodamine B?

Rhodamine B is synthetic compound and a fluorescent dye. It is commonly used in microscopy, flow cytometry, dye lasers and fluorescence imaging. It is also used as a colouring agent in products like inks and cosmetics. It is pink to reddish-brown powder or crystals.

However, it is usually associated with health concerns and regulatory restrictions. Some reports suggest prolonged exposure to this chemical may make it carcinogenic for humans.

