  2. Mangaluru set to sizzle with new food streets in three key areas

September 7, 2024

Mangaluru: The bustling coastal city of Mangaluru is about to get a vibrant makeover with the introduction of food streets in three prime locations, courtesy of the Dakshina Kannada district administration, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), and Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL). 

These food streets aim to infuse the city's social and cultural life with new energy, while providing residents and visitors a tantalizing array of culinary delights.

The first food street, soon to be unveiled, is set to light up the area near Mangala Stadium, where around 27 food stalls will offer a range of delicious treats. According to Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, the project will be spearheaded by the MSCL, which has already identified two more locations for additional food streets across the city.

“Stalls will be set up on land belonging to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, right next to Mangala Stadium,” shared the Mayor. Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP has instructed MSCL to execute the project via a tender process. Following the completion of civil works, eligible bidders will be allotted food stalls. Other food streets will come up near Mahaveer Circle (Pumpwell) and at Sharbathkatte near Karnataka Polytechnic, bringing the city’s favorite street foods closer to even more neighborhoods.

Pradeep D’Souza, Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports, confirmed that work has already begun near Mangala Stadium. 

“The MSCL is making swift progress under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner. The designated land lies between Karavali Utsav Maidan and Mangala Stadium, with permanent shops on one side and the food street to be developed on the other. The area will be equipped with essential amenities, including drinking water, electricity, and proper drainage. Cleanliness and organization will be prioritized, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere that can draw large crowds,” he said. The project is moving quickly, with completion expected in the near future.

Once completed, these food streets will not only enhance Mangaluru's charm but also provide a fresh destination for food lovers to gather, explore, and savour the diverse flavours of the city.

August 24,2024

Kasaragod: Mohammed Ziyad, a 24-year-old Quran teacher from Kasaragod, Kerala, will be the first owner of Skoda's upcoming SUV, set to launch in 2025. The reason? He named the vehicle "Kylaq." Skoda India revealed the winning name and its creator in an Instagram post, congratulating Ziyad and announcing that he would receive the first model of the sub-four-metre car.

"Congratulations to Mr. Mohammed Ziyad from Kerala for winning the all-new #SkodaKylaq. He will be the first owner when it is launched next year," Skoda India wrote. The contest saw participation from around 200,000 people, all vying for the chance to name the new SUV. In another post, the company explained that "Kylaq" is derived from Sanskrit, meaning "crystal," and is inspired by the word "peak."

Ziyad, who holds an English degree from the University of Calicut, has been teaching at the Najath Quran Academy in Kasaragod for over two years. Despite his modest background, Ziyad’s dream of owning a car seemed out of reach—until this opportunity arose. "I don’t have a passion for cars, but I’ve always wanted to own one. However, my family’s financial situation didn’t allow it," Ziyad shared.

When he encountered Skoda's contest to name their next SUV in February, Ziyad decided to give it a try. The only requirement was that the name should start with a "K" and end with a "Q."

"I spent several days thinking it over, jotting down potential names, and eventually settled on 'Kylaq,'" Ziyad explained. His journey in education also includes a seven-year Islamic studies program at al Marjan Institute for Hafazath al Quran in Malappuram district and a one-year Islamic degree at Jamia Yamaniyya Arabic College in Kozhikode.

September 3,2024

Mangaluru, Sep 3: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old man lost his life after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest while playing cricket at Mooduperara Kayarane, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Pradeep Poojary, a resident of Mooduperara Kayarane and the son of the late Ananda Poojary, experienced severe chest pain during a game on Sunday evening. 

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kaikamba, then to a primary health care center in Bajpe, where he received initial treatment. Despite efforts to save him, Pradeep succumbed to the cardiac arrest on the way to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Pradeep was an active community member, working as an employee of the Paduperara gram panchayat since 2012. He was the president of the Mangaluru taluk committee of the State Gram Panchayat Employees’ Welfare Association and served as the secretary of Kayarane Navaranga Friends. He was also known for his involvement with Bajrang Dal and Javaner Perar.

Pradeep leaves behind his mother, brother, and sister. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the community, where he was known for his dedication and service.

September 7,2024

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday joined the Congress ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls and will be the candidate from Julana. Along with Phogat, Bajrang Punia also joined the party.

Meanwhile, Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh took a jibe at the wrestlers saying, "God has punished them for cheating."

"Haryana is the crown of India in the field of sports. And they stopped the wrestling activities for almost 2.5 years. Is it not true that Bajrang went to the Asian Games without trials? I want to ask those who are experts in wrestling. I want to ask Vinesh Phogat whether a player can give trials in 2 weight categories in a day? Can the trials be stopped for 5 hours after the weigh-in?... You did not win the wrestling, you went there by cheating. God has punished you for the same, " Brij Bhushan said, as reported by ANI.

Additionally he also called out Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda.

"I am not guilty of disrespecting daughters. If anyone is guilty of disrespecting daughters, it is Bajrang and Vinesh. And the one who wrote the script, Bhupinder Hooda is responsible for that. If they (BJP) will ask me (to campaign in the Haryana polls), I can go. One day Congress will have to regret it...," he said.

Both Phogat and Punia met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence before officially joining the party at an event at headquarters in the presence of General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.

Vinesh Phogat, who defied several odds to make the final of the women’s freestyle 50 kg event of the Paris Olympics, was disqualified after being overweight by a few grams.

Now, Olympians Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against former WFI chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year, entered the political arena on Friday by joining the Congress with a vow of "not being scared or backing off".

Hours after joining the Congress, Punia was appointed as the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress. It seems unlikely now that he would be fielded in the polls.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

