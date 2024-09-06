Mangaluru set to sizzle with new food streets in three key areas

Mangaluru: The bustling coastal city of Mangaluru is about to get a vibrant makeover with the introduction of food streets in three prime locations, courtesy of the Dakshina Kannada district administration, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), and Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL).

These food streets aim to infuse the city's social and cultural life with new energy, while providing residents and visitors a tantalizing array of culinary delights.

The first food street, soon to be unveiled, is set to light up the area near Mangala Stadium, where around 27 food stalls will offer a range of delicious treats. According to Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, the project will be spearheaded by the MSCL, which has already identified two more locations for additional food streets across the city.

“Stalls will be set up on land belonging to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, right next to Mangala Stadium,” shared the Mayor. Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP has instructed MSCL to execute the project via a tender process. Following the completion of civil works, eligible bidders will be allotted food stalls. Other food streets will come up near Mahaveer Circle (Pumpwell) and at Sharbathkatte near Karnataka Polytechnic, bringing the city’s favorite street foods closer to even more neighborhoods.

Pradeep D’Souza, Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports, confirmed that work has already begun near Mangala Stadium.

“The MSCL is making swift progress under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner. The designated land lies between Karavali Utsav Maidan and Mangala Stadium, with permanent shops on one side and the food street to be developed on the other. The area will be equipped with essential amenities, including drinking water, electricity, and proper drainage. Cleanliness and organization will be prioritized, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere that can draw large crowds,” he said. The project is moving quickly, with completion expected in the near future.

Once completed, these food streets will not only enhance Mangaluru's charm but also provide a fresh destination for food lovers to gather, explore, and savour the diverse flavours of the city.