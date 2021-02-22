Mangaluru | Siddaramaiah hits out at PFI, SDPI; asks why not BJP govt banning them

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
February 22, 2021

cong (1).jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 22: Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah today came down heavily on Popular Front of India and its political arm Social Democratic Party and accused those outfits of indirectly supporting Bharatiya Janata Party by splitting votes during polls.

The former CM was speaking at the ‘Bhavaikyata Samaavesha’ organised by the Dakshina Kannada district unit of Indian National Congress to mark the swearing in ceremony of K K Shahul Hameed as the new president of the minority wing of the DK Congress today at town hall. 

“The BJP has claimed that there are sufficient evidence for the involvement of PFI and SDPI in communal violence cases including recent Bengaluru violence. If that is the case why the Karnataka unit of BJP is not pressurising the Modi government at the Centre to impose ban on those outfits?” Siddaramiah questioned. 

SDPI B-team of BJP: Siddaramaiah

Earlier, speaking to media persons at Mangaluru International Airport, Siddaramaiah dubbed PFI and SDPI as the 'B teams' of BJP. 

"BJP initially gives permission to PFI to hold the rally. Then indulges in blame-game. In a way, PFI and SDPI are B teams of BJP,” he said.

cong (7).jpg

cong (6).jpg

cong (5).jpg

cong (4).jpg

cong (3).jpg

cong (2).jpg

