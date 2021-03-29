Mosque committee president found brutally murdered near Piriyapatna

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
March 29, 2021

Madikeri, Mar 29: A mild tension has prevailed in parts of Kodagu and Mysuru districts following the coldblooded murder of the president of a mosque committee.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Haaris, 60, president of prominent Mosque Committee at Kottamudi near Napoklu in Kodagu district. 

He was found murdered last night at chowdenahalli village near Piriyapatna in Mysuru district. 

The deceased was an areca-nut dealer. Police are of the suspicion that the murder might have occurred over a business or financial spat. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Accused of sexually exploiting a job aspirant woman, BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi today exploded against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar calling him the worst politician. 

“Everybody now knows who the Mahan Nayaka (great leader) is and what he’s done,” Ramesh told reporters. The statement comes after the father and brother of the woman in the Jarkiholi sex clip blamed D K Shivakumar for the entire scam. 

“There isn't any politician who is worse than DK Shivakumar. He’s criminal-minded,” Ramesh said. “I have 11 pieces of evidence that I will hand over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT),” he said, adding that he would file a formal complaint against Shivakumar.

Ramesh used a Kannada expletive against Shivakumar multiple times, referring to him in the singular. “(Shivakumar) is unfit for politics. No one should indulge in such conspiracy politics. There’s no forgiving him for this. It’s best if (Shivakumar) retires,” he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that Shivakumar had already admitted his links with Naresh Gowda, who is reportedly one of the accused in the scandal. “He has also admitted that the woman tried to meet him,” he said. 

The sex scandal, which cost Ramesh his ministerial position, has taken the rivalry to another level. 

“I will fight him next in Kanakapura,” Ramesh said, vowing to defeat Shivakumar in his turf. “I don’t fear him. I’m ready to join hands with anyone to defeat him in Kanakapura.” 

Ramesh again asserted that he had not cheated the woman. “My family has never cheated any woman. We’d rather hang ourselves,” he said. 

In all this, Ramesh pointed out that the woman belonged to an ST caste. Ramesh, too, belongs to the Valmiki ST community. “I thank the parents. If I’m wrong, let (police) kick me into jail, or the woman, or that Mahan Nayaka. It’s up to the authorities now,” Ramesh said. 

News Network
March 17,2021

New Delhi, Mar 17: Taking a cue from Australia, India should enact a law to make tech giants such as Facebook and Google pay local publishers of news content, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said, "The government must make Google, Facebook and YouTube pay print and news channels for the news content they are using freely."

The Indian government should take a cue from the Australian parliament that passed the world's first law last month to ensure news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, he said.

"I would urge the government of India that the way they have notified Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code to regulate social media and OTT platforms, they should enact a law on the pattern of Australian Code so that we can compel Google to share its revenue with traditional media," he added.

India, Modi said, should take the lead in making Google and Facebook pay a fair share of their earnings from domestically produced news content on the internet to the publishers.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remarked that the suggestion is "worth considering".

Modi said the traditional print and news broadcast media, whose content is freely available on platforms run by the tech giants, are passing through their worst phase in recent history as advertisements have shifted to tech platforms.

"They are in deep financial crisis. Earlier, it was because of the pandemic and now it is because of tech giants like YouTube, Facebook and Google," he said.

The traditional news media, Modi said, make heavy investments employing anchors, journalists and reporters who gather information, verify it and deliver credible news.

But advertisement, which is their main source of revenue, has in the past few years shifted away from them with the advent of tech giants like Google, Facebook and YouTube, he said.

"Advertising earnings are going to these tech giants (and) because of this print media, news channels are passing through a financial crisis," Modi said.

"I would urge (that) we should follow a country like Australia which has taken the lead by enacting a law -- News Media Bargaining Code -- by which they have compelled Google to share advertisement revenue with the news media," he said.

Google threatened to blackout news from its portal but ultimately surrendered, the BJP leader said.

"Australia has set a precedence and now France and other European countries are making laws for advertisement revenue sharing," Modi said.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 22,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 22: If the government includes more communities under the 2A category of backward classes, the actual backward classes will be deprived of reservation, according to Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

Speaking to media persons the former minister said: “If the government includes the Panchamasali community under Category 2A, then backward castes in Poojaru, Theeya, Ganiga, Gatti, Achari, and others in Dakshina Kannada and other districts will face injustice".

He also said that several communities are seeking reservations because of the BJP’s dual stand.

"As they promised of providing reservations to certain communities prior to the elections, people are demanding the same. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that backward communities do not face any injustice. MLAs and MP from the district are silent on the issue. They should come to save the interest of the backward classes," he said.

“The state government has stopped scholarship programmes that were given to the students. As a result, the student community is affected," Khader added.

