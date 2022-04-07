  1. Home
  2. Multiple schools in Karnataka capital receive hoax bomb threats - all emails from different IDs

News Network
April 8, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Multiple private schools in Bengaluru on Friday received bomb threats via e-mail, following which City Police were rushed to the spots, along with a bomb disposal squad to carry out search operations, and the threats have turned out to be “hoax”.

According to senior police officials, they have received information that at least five schools in the city received the bomb threat.

Stating that bomb detection and disposal teams were also sent to schools that received threats separately, Additional Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (East) A Subramanyeswara Rao said, “Searches have been done at all the schools and no item that causes worry has been found.” 

Investigating teams are probing the e-mail, Rao said. “We will find out at the earliest as to who is behind it and take necessary action,” he said, adding that mails have come from different email-ids and it will be investigated.

Police officials said they have assured parents and teachers that there is no need for worry.

Police evacuated schools that received the threat and parents were asked to come and pick up the children, they said, adding that it was also ensured that exams that were going on at few schools, were not disturbed. Class 10 exams are currently on in the state.

The e-mail threats to schools read, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there seems to be a conspiracy to disturb peace in Karnataka, which is a progressive state.

Stating that he has instructed police to take it seriously and to not take any chances, he said, “Those behind (the hoax threat) will be arrested soon. All the necessary precautionary measures will be taken and thorough investigation will be done...there is no need to worry.”

News Network
April 2,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 2: The Hindutva campaign against Halal meat has taken a serious turn in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he has directed all Superintendents of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioners to initiate strict action against elements who try to create problems during the festival.

Karnataka is celebrating Ugadi festival on Saturday followed by 'Hosa tadukua' on Sunday. The people especially in south Karnataka feast on non-vegetarian food en mass during this period. Hindutva activists are carrying out a full-fledged campaign that Hindus must not make purchase of halal cut meat.

Answering a question, Bommai said that he has directed to conduct peace meetings between leaders of communities and ensure that the law and order system is not disturbed in the state.

Meanwhile, Bhadravathi police in Shivamogga district arrested 7 persons for assaulting hotel staff demanding non-halal meat on Friday night. The arrested persons had gone to a chicken meat stall, abused and threatened the owner that he should not sell halal meat as 99 per cent of the population of the area follow Hindu religion.

The same group went to the Janata hotel and demanded jhatka cut meat. They insisted that the hotel should not sell halal cut meat. They quarrelled with a customer and assaulted one of the hotel staff. The hotel and meat shop owners had lodged a complaint with the police.

Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad stated that based on two FIRs, Vadivelu, Savai Singh, Srikanth, Krishna, Gunda and other two persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzarai and Wakf, stated on Saturday, "We are with Hindu (Hindutva) activists who are carrying out campaigns against halal meat. I have to learn about halal and jhatka cut. Once I gather information, will talk to CM Bommai and he will take a call on it."

News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: After seeking a ban on halal, Muslim traders in temples and religious fairs, the Hindutva organisations have now started another campaign asking Hindus not to engage Muslim drivers and Muslim-owned transport companies when they go for temple tours and pilgrimages.

Prashanth Bangera of Bharatha Rakshana Vedike on Friday made an appeal to Hindus not to take Muslim drivers with them when they go for temple trips and pilgrimages. He had also given out a call to not to use vehicles owned by Muslim transport companies.

He urged that all Hindu organisations should support his call and bring awareness among the people in this regad. Sri Ram Sena lent its support to this call.

Meanwhile, Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena has urged that Muzrai department should issue notice to the Muslim merchants and vendors in famous Savadatti Yallamma pilgrimage center in Belagavi district of north Karnataka.

He maintained that if the shops were not vacated, Sri Ram Sena activists would meet Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and demand to vacate them.

Pramod Muthalik had met the Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Anand Mamani earlier and urged that non-Hindu merchants should be vacated from the premises of the Savadatti Yellamma pilgrimage center. He stated that lakhs of pilgrims visited the temple and there are more than 50 per cent of Muslim merchants carrying out their business here, he had claimed.

News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Students with hijab in Karnataka are fearing whether they would be allowed to write the II PU exam beginning later this month nor not. 

The education department has issued an order that candidates must wear the prescribed uniform and if there is no uniform prescribed, they must wear dresses that safeguard equality and integrity, and maintain public order.

The exams are scheduled from April 22 to May 18.

Though the order did not say that the hijab is banned in as many words, the circular signed by Padmini SN, undersecretary, education department (PU), referred to the Feb 5, 2022, order on uniform in schools and PU colleges and the HC upholding the same in its order on March 15, 2022.

The government has been extensively citing the circular and the high court order while not allowing students wearing hijab in schools and colleges.
For the SSLC exam that is currently under way, primary and secondary education minister B C Nagesh had announced that girls in hijab will not be allowed to write the exam.

School and college teachers who wear hijab have been taken off SSLC examination duty and they will not be drafted for the II PU examinations too, according to the state government.

There have been several cases of hijab-clad girls not being allowed to enter II PU practical exam centres across the state. In Gadag, seven teachers were suspended for allowing a student to write the SSLC exam wearing the hijab.

