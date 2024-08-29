  1. Home
Murder-accused actor Darshan shifted to Ballari jail amidst tight security

News Network
August 29, 2024

darshan.jpg

Bengaluru: Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa was moved from the Bengaluru prison to the Ballari jail amid tight security on Thursday morning.

Darshan, a Kannada A-lister, is in judicial custody till September 9, along with 16 others, for the murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy.

According to officials, Darshan was escorted out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV around 4 am and then moved into a police van near Chikkaballapura. The van with Darshan on board reached the Ballari prison around 9.30 am.

Sources said that the actor was escorted via Andhra Pradesh route to avoid security lapses.

Darshan entered the prison flanked by police officials. He wore a black Puma T-shirt but was seen without his hairpiece.

A Bengaluru court ordered the transfer of Darshan and nine other suspects in Renukaswamy’s murder after photographs of the actor enjoying “special privileges” at the Parappana Agrahara prison went viral.

The actor was seen hobnobbing with gangsters, smoking a cigarette and sipping a cuppa. Fresh cases were also registered against the actor and others.

News Network
August 18,2024

uaequake.jpg

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck the Sea of Oman, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported on Sunday, August 18.

The quake was recorded near the coast of Dibba, at 12.14pm UAE time.

At a depth of 5km, residents reportedly felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM confirmed that it did "not have any effect in the UAE".

A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi at 11.01pm.

On May 29, residents in the UAE also experienced tremors from minor earthquakes that hit the Oman Sea. An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am on Wednesday, May 29, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am.

It can also be noted that a mild 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the UAE on May 17. The quake struck Al Halah at 9.57pm UAE time, at a depth of 5km. Al Halah is an area in Fujairah near Wadi Tayyibah.

Though the UAE detects tremors every now and then, seismology experts had reassured residents that they have no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region.

News Network
August 18,2024

kapilsibal.jpg

Bengaluru: As Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment scam, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal will arrive in Bengaluru on August 19, sources in the chief minister's office said on Sunday.

The two top Supreme Court lawyers will meet the Karnataka chief minister and may appear on his behalf in the special court for public representatives, the sources added.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge refused to name the lawyers but dropped hints that constitutional experts will be flown in to Bengaluru.

“We will tackle it. We have the best constitutional experts being flown in. We have a lot of people within the state who are helping the government with this and we will take it up,” Kharge told reporters here.

The chief minister is facing a legal hurdle after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission on Saturday to prosecute him in the alleged alternative site scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority on a complaint given by three activists.

The alleged scam relates to the allotment of sites to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area against the 'illegal acquisition' of her land measuring 3 acres, 16 guntas in Kesarur.

While the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) have cried foul, the chief minister has refuted the charge saying it is baseless and malicious to defame him and destabilise the Congress government in the state.

News Network
August 20,2024

students.jpg

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City police have arrested two students in connection with a kidnap and assault case.

The arrested are Diyaan and Salman. City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said on Tuesday, that an incident of kidnapping and assault was reported in the city, involving two groups of students on Monday. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began on Aug 14, during a football match at Nehru Maidan Football Ground between the football teams of two private colleges.

A dispute during the match appears to have led to this crime, he said.

At 6.15pm on Monday, August 19, near Forum Mall in Pandeshwar, the complainant, who is a 17-year-old minor boy and a student of the college that won the match, was allegedly taken by a group of individuals in the age group of 18-19 years, identified as Diyaan, Taslim, Salman, and two other minor individuals aged around 17 years. 

The accused forced the victim and his friends, including two other boys, who are students of the college that won the match and from a private institution, into a car and physically assaulted them with hands and legs.

The victims were allegedly then taken to different locations, including near Mahakalipadpu and the Mahakalipadpu Masjid, where they were further assaulted. The accused also filmed the victims while assaulting them. The victims were later let off. 

Among the accused, Diyaan and a minor male have been identified as students of the college that lost the match, and another minor male from the private institute, including a few other individuals. The victims were taken to Wenlock District Hospital, and their condition is stable. 

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Mangaluru South police station in this regard, and efforts are on to secure the remaining accused at the earliest.

