  2. Muthalik, Sri Ram Sene workers detained for protest against Tipu Jayanti at Hubballi Idgah Maidan

Muthalik, Sri Ram Sene workers detained for protest against Tipu Jayanti at Hubballi Idgah Maidan

News Network
November 10, 2022

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, Nov 10: Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and other workers of the outfit were detained by the police on Thursday when they moved to stage a protest against the Tipu Jayanti programme at Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

The BJP-controlled Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) had given permission to AIMIM to hold the Tipu Jayanti programme at the maidan.

"Tipu is not a freedom fighter, he was anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada, and he demolished temples. His birth anniversary should not be celebrated. The AIMIM is an anti-national party," Muthalik said.

Stating that he would file a PIL in the High Court against allowing Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, he said that BJP gave permission for the programme only to get political benefit by dividing the votes of the Congress.

He also said that HDMP's move of giving permission for Tipu Jayanti is wrong as the government had banned this. "We will celebrate 'Kanakadasa Jayanti' at the maidan for which an application has already been submitted to the Palike," he added.

Heavy police security was arranged in and around Idgah Maidan.

The programme was allowed to be conducted in a portion of the ground. The area having the Idgah structure was separated with 'shamiyana' and a fence.

Permission was given to hold the event for two hours from 10 AM. Led by AIMIM district unit joint secretary Vijay Guntral, Tipu Jayanti was celebrated in a simple manner for 25 minutes from 11.25 AM.

The portraits of Tipu Sultan were garlanded and floral tributes paid. Slogans hailing Tipu Sultan were also raised and sweets distributed. Over 30 persons attended the programme. Samata Sainik Dal leader Shankar Ajmani and others were present on the occasion.

Three corporators of the AIMIM, including the party's district unit president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal, did not attend the event. Honnyal had stated that the party is against holding Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan.

"It is a historical day as freedom fighter Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary is celebrated at Idgah Maidan for the first time," Guntral said.

He also termed Muthalik ignorant and an anti-national for opposing Tipu Jayanti.

AIMIM district unit joint secretary Vijay Guntral had sought permission to hold Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, and the BJP-ruled HDMP had given the permission with terms and conditions even amid opposition from Congress and AIMIM corporators.

AIMIM district unit president president and corporator Nazir Ahmed Honnyal said the party is against holding Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, and Guntral's move has been brought to the notice of the senior leaders of the party. However, Guntral stated that the application was given in consultation with the party leaders, and they might be under some pressure now to change their stand.

BJP city district unit and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had also raised an objection to Tipu Jayanti being held at Idgah Maidan.

After holding a meeting with ruling and Opposition leaders, Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri had announced on Wednesday night that permission would be given to celebrate birth anniversaries of great personalities and such events at Idgah Maidan except on Independence Day, Republic Day, Ramzan and Bakrid.

The HDMP had also allowed Ganesh Chaturthi programme for three days at the maidan over two months back after a house committee gave a recommendation for that though the Congress corporators opposed it. 

News Network
November 7,2022

New Delhi, Nov 7: The Supreme Court has upheld the 103rd Constitution Amendment providing for 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) from unreserved categories. The beneficiaries can avail the quota for admission to central institutions and Central government jobs.

A five-judge constitution bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala, in a 4-1 verdict, held that the provisions of the concerned amendment is not in violation of the Constitution.

Reading out the verdict, Justice Maheshwari says that 103rd Constitutional amendment is valid and does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

Justice Trivedi says that there is a need to revisit the reservation policy and it should have a time span. Justice Pardiwala, while holding the amendment valid, observed that reservation cannot go on indefinitely and agreed with Justice Trivedi on a need to re-examine the reservation policy.

However Justice Bhatt disagreed with the majority verdict and said leaving out the poor from SCs/STs/ OBCs from availing the reservation benefit under EWS category is discriminatory.

The 103rd Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament in January 2019.

While delivering the verdict on the validity of EWS quota, the bench had considered three broad questions:

Is quota based on economic criteria valid?

The Constitution does not talk about the concept of preferential treatment on the basis of a person’s economic status. The bench therefore mulled on:
•    >> Is reservation based on economic criteria is permitted by the Constitution?

•    >> Will it go against basic structure of Constitution, if allowed?

Is 103rd Amendment a breach on Constutuion?

•    >> The court examined possible breach of Constitution by the 103rd Amendment from two aspects:

•    >> Permitting the state to make special provisions in relation to admission to private unaided institutions

Excluding SEBCs (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes)/OBCs (Other Backward Classes)/SCs(Scheduled Casts)/STs (Scheduled Tribes) from the scope of EWS reservation.

The 50% quota cap issue

The bench also considered if the 50% cap on reservation as fixed by it in the Indra Sawhney judgment is inviolable and cannot be breached.

The Centre's contention

•    >> Granting of 10% quota to the poor section will not impact other categories

•    >> It has approved creation of more than 2.1 lakh seats in central educational institutions to ensure that EWS quota didn’t impact SC/STs and OBCs

•    >> 103rd Amendment strengthened the basic structure of the Constitution by ensuring economic justice to its citizens

•    >> Upper limit on quota is not a "golden inviolable rule"

What petitioners said
•    >> Economic criteria could not be a basis for granting reservation

•    >> Granting quota to the forward class is a “fraud on the constitution” and amounted to stabbing its heart

What is the 103rd Amendment
•    >> The Bill was introduced in Parliament in January 2019, and subsequntly passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before getting the presidential assent.

•    >> It introduces 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for admission to Centre-run as well as private educational institutions (except for minority educational institutions)

•    >> It also provides for similar reservations for employment in Central Government jobs

•    >> Such reservations not mandatory in state govt-run institutions or state government jobs

•    >> Some states have voluntarily chosen to implement similar reservations

Who can avail EWS quota benefits
•    >> Persons with an annual gross household income of up to Rs 8 lakh

•    >> Excluded: Families owning over 5 acres of agricultural land, a house over 1,000 square feet, a plot of over 100-yards in a notified municipal area or over a 200-yards plot in a non-notified municipal area

•    >> Communities that already have reservations such as SCs, STs and the "non creamy layer" of OBCs

News Network
October 27,2022

zmib.jpg

Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza starred for Zimbabwe with a fantastic 3-wicket-haul as the Babar Azam-led side suffered a shocking 1-run defeat to Craig Irvine's side in a Super 12 match in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign is in shambles after a last-ball defeat to arch-rivals India in their opening match on Sunday. Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 130/8 at Perth Stadium, reaching only 129/8 in reply.

Pakistan's chase got off to a terrible start, with the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, returning to the dugout for 14 after chopping a delivery from two-meter-tall Blessing Muzarabani (1-18) onto his stumps.

Shaan Masood was left to steady the ship with a composed 44, frequently exploiting the large outfield to run twos. However, Raza used his off-spin to further restrict the Asian side, stumping Masood off a wide.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Wasim Jr recorded his best T20 World Cup figures as he and spinner Shadab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their match on Thursday.

Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) combined for seven wickets to derail Zimbabwe's innings after a promising start. Haris Rauf, who was bowled out by Virat Kohli in the penultimate over of their previous match, also had his most economical T20 bowling figures, finishing with 1 for 12 from four overs.

Rauf broke the partnership when Ervine was outpaced and lobbed one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg. Madhevere followed suit two balls later, LBW to Wasim as the batter attempted an unsuccessful review. Milton Shumba (8) didn't help his team's cause either, giving Shadab a simple return catch shortly after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab struck twice in the 14th over to derail Zimbabwe's promising start. Shadab first cleaned up Williams as the batter attempted an expansive reverse sweep, and Regis Chakabva edged the next delivery, which was brilliantly caught by skipper Babar Azam at slips on the bowler's final ball of his spell, denying him a hat-trick.

Another double blow from Wasim in the next over broke Zimbabwe's backbone. Raza failed to replicate his form from the qualifiers, being bounced out by Wasim, caught by Rauf at a deep square leg fence in the next over, and dismissed Luke Jongwe in the very next ball.

News Network
October 26,2022

volvoKSRTC.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 26: The Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC) will resume its bus services from the Bejai terminus here to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Thursday. 

Another bus from Manipal in Udupi will travel to the airport via Kavoor, KSRTC sources said. The services, which were operated a few years back, were suspended on the ground that there was not enough revenue. They are being reintroduced on a directive from state Transport Minister B Sriramulu, responding to request from passengers.

Four Volvo buses have been brought here from Mysuru to run the services and the permit of the regional transport officer is awaited, the sources said. 

The morning bus will commence service at 6.30 am on the Lalbagh, Kuntikan-Kavoor route and the fare has been fixed at Rs 100. The fare for the service from Manipal to MIA is fixed at Rs 300. Besides passengers to the airport, others can also utilise the facility.

