Namaz at Bengaluru Airport sparks political row; BJP raises security concern, targets Karnataka govt

News Network
November 10, 2025

Bengaluru: A viral video purportedly showing a group of Muslims offering 'namaz' at Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in the city has ignited a political controversy, with the opposition BJP taking strong exception to the incident and demanding accountability from the state government.

BJP Karnataka unit spokesperson Vijay Prasad asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge whether those who performed prayers in a public place had obtained any prior permission as mandated in the recent rule framed by the state government.

"How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Hon'ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this?" Prasad asked in a post on 'X' on late Saturday night.

"Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone?" Referring to the rules, which the BJP alleged were framed to restrict RSS activities in the state, Prasad said, "Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana (route march) after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?"

The BJP spokesperson sought to know whether this does not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone.

News Network
October 29,2025

In a revolutionary move to boost transparency and fix accountability, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that key details of contractors and officers overseeing National Highway (NH) projects will soon be made public. 

Commuters will be able to access this information, including names and mobile numbers, via QR codes placed on project signboards.

The Minister's announcement, made at a conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to empower citizens and ensure quality control on India's vast highway network.

"If people are paying toll, they deserve international-quality roads... We need ownership, sincerity, and a positive approach. Roads must be good, and they must stay good," Gadkari stated.

The technology-driven initiative ensures that in case of any road defect or inconvenience, the public will know "who are responsible for this," thereby eliminating excuses and making contractors and supervisory officers directly accountable.

This move reinforces the government's commitment to continuous monitoring through performance audits, promising strict action against those found negligent. The ultimate goal is to align India's road infrastructure with the Minister's vision for 'People, Prosperity, and Planet'—focusing on commuter comfort, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

News Network
October 27,2025

Udupi, Oct 27: The Udupi district police have apprehended a woman accused of orchestrating a massive financial fraud, cheating two individuals out of over Rs 1.45 crore by falsely promising a government subsidy loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The arrested woman, identified as Kaushalya, was taken into custody by the Brahmavar police following a complaint filed by Saritha Lewis, a resident of Herady, Brahmavar taluk.

The Modus Operandi

According to the complaint, Saritha Lewis (39) was introduced to the accused, Kaushalya, in November 2023. Despite initial reservations, Kaushalya allegedly convinced Lewis that she possessed the necessary influence and connections to facilitate a substantial PMEGP subsidy loan.

To gain trust and continue the deception, Kaushalya allegedly impersonated a bank official over the phone during conversations with the victims.

Over time, Kaushalya demanded large sums of money in multiple installments under various pretexts related to the loan's processing. Believing the promises, Lewis transferred a total of Rs 80,72,000 in cash and bank transfers.

In a similar fashion, Kaushalya targeted Lewis's relative, Anjaline D’Silva, collecting an additional Rs 65,00,000 for the same promised PMEGP loan.

The total amount swindled from the two victims collectively amounts to Rs 1,45,72,000, which was collected for a promised PMEGP subsidy loan of Rs 4 crore.

Network of Receivers Under Scanner

The money was reportedly routed through a chain of individuals, with the transfers made to Kaushalya’s own account as well as to her husband, Sandesh, and others identified as Prakash, Ashish Shetty, Rajendra Byndoor, Geeta, Harini, Navya, Kumar, Malathi, Praveen, Hariprasad, Nagaraj, and Bharati Singh.

The Brahmavar police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the fraud and the role of the other individuals involved in receiving the funds. The accused, Kaushalya, remains in police custody as the probe continues. 

News Network
October 29,2025

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday invited anyone accusing him or his office of corruption or irregularities to meet him in person and submit their complaints in writing at his Bengaluru office.

Reacting to allegations made by former Speaker and MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Khader told reporters at the Mangaluru International Airport that those with doubts could visit him on Thursday.

“Anyone with questions can come to my office and give their complaints in writing. I am ready for any discussion. The Speaker’s post is a constitutional position; I cannot keep reacting to allegations made from anywhere in the state. If they submit their queries formally, I will clarify,” he said.

Khader said he had taken note of the accusations but refused to be distracted.

“There is no cure for jealousy. Development works will continue. I will uphold the dignity of the Speaker’s post and the Legislative Assembly,” he remarked.

Responding to Dr Shetty’s claim that a lounge in Vidhana Soudha had been turned into a massage parlour, Khader said providing facilities for legislators was part of his duty.

“It is my responsibility to ensure MLAs get all the facilities they need. I will continue to do so,” he said.

He added that political allegations were not new to him.

“If they find pleasure in making allegations, I am fine with that. I have faced such charges since my early days as an MLA. The people in my constituency know who I am,” he said.

On speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle and rumours of being given new responsibilities, Khader clarified that no such proposal had come to his notice.

