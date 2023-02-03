New Dakshina Kannada SP warns of tough action against social media rumour-mongers

  1. Home
News Network
February 4, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Dr Vikram Amathe, the new superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural, has issued a warning against those who spread rumours on social media. 

Dr Amathe, who took charge as the new SP on February 1, interacted with the media today (February 4) and said that the police would keep a surveillance on bad elements rumours mongers as well as rowdy sheeters.

He said that a social media monitoring cell will be set up in two subdivisions - Puttur and Bantwal  - in the coming days to verify and find reasons behind certain social media posts and rumour mongers would be booked. 

When recklessness and unruliness on part of private bus drivers was brought to his notice, the SP said, that awareness would be created among bus drivers and conductors. 

“Strict action will be taken on motorists breaking traffic rules, like speeding, moving without insurance, riding around without helmets, triple riding, going the wrong way etc. We are also planning to start counselling on traffic for those who violate traffic rules and habitual offenders.

He said that community policing would be prioritized in the district and warned that police would show zero tolerance towards organized crime which will effect law and order. 

“The beat system needs to be reactivated in rural areas as senior citizens live in many isolated places. There are more chances of crime in such areas. We will start the beat system and patrolling in those particular places. As Dakshina Kannada shares the border with Kerala, we will strengthen the check posts in those areas,” he said.

“As election in inching closer, election preparedness will also be on the priority. We will file FIR if hate speeches affect the law and order,” he said.

Dr Vikram Amathe hails from Belagavi. He is a 2012 batch officer who has served in Bellary and Mysuru as DCP admin crime and traffic, Chamarajanagar as additional SP during election, in Dakshina Kannada during MP election, Shivmogga and Belagavi. He had served as a veterinary doctor for four years and SBI technical officer for two years earlier.

News Network
February 4,2023

Kasaragod: The Customs officers in Kasaragod arrested a person, allegedly with around 1.3kg of gold worth around Rs 75 lakh he tried to smuggle in from Dubai on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammed Fahiz P M (33), a resident of Citizen Nagar in Kasaragod's Chengala grama panchayat.

"He works as an accountant in a construction company in Dubai and is coming home for vacation after a year," said P P Rajeev, Customs superintendent in Kasaragod.

Fahiz was acting as a carrier. His handlers bought him free air ticket and gave him Rs 35,000, said the officer.

Fahiz landed at Kannur International Airport on Thursday. He managed to slip past the scanners and officials at the airport.

From Kannur, he boarded a train and got down at Kasaragod railway station, where the Customs officers were waiting for him. "We got specific information that Fahiz was smuggling in gold," said Rajeev.

The gold was ingeniously concealed in a metallic case used as the base of an electric bread-maker's rotating armature, Rajeev said. The gold weighed 1.3kg. 

In the past two years, Kasaragod Customs have seized 32kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 18 crore, the department said. 

News Network
January 27,2023

As the Adani Group is on the defence after the Hindenburg research accused the business entity of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”, the Congress on Friday issued a statement seeking "serious investigation" by the SEBI into the matter.

"The allegations require serious investigation by those who are responsible for the stability and security of the Indian financial system, viz. the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also questioned the Modi government for turning a blind eye to their "favourite business group".

"For all its posturing about black money, has the Modi government chosen to turn a blind eye towards illicit activities by its favourite business group? Is there a quid pro quo? Will SEBI investigate these allegations to the fullest and not just in name?"

Hinting at the "close relationship" that Adani Group and Modi government share, Ramesh said that as a "responsible" Opposition, Congress urges SEBI and RBI "to play their roles as stewards of the financial system and to investigate these allegations in the wider public interest."

Jairam Ramesh said that though it is not for them to react on research report on an individual company, Adani Group is "no ordinary conglomerate," since it has been a close ally of the PM Modi since the time he was the CM of Gujarat.  

"The Modi Sarkar can try and impose censorship. But in an era of globalisation of Indian businesses and financial markets can Hindenburg-type reports that focus on corporate misgovernance be simply brushed aside and dismissed as being 'malicious'?" the statement said.

News Network
February 1,2023

Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India would become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on import of their components but smokers would have to pay more as the government has increased taxes.

Fully imported cars, including electric vehicles, and those assembled in India with imported parts will also become costlier with the finance minister increasing customs duty.

These items will become costlier:

Cigarettes

Kitchen chimney

Imported bicycles and toys

Fully imported cars and Electric Vehicles

Imitation jewellery

Compounded rubber

Silver dores

Naphtha

These goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty:

Domestically-manufactured TV sets

Shrimp feed

Fish lipid oil used in manufacturing aquatic feed

Seeds for lab-grown diamonds

Capital good

Machinery for manufacturing lithium ion cell to be used in electric vehicles.

