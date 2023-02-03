New Dakshina Kannada SP warns of tough action against social media rumour-mongers

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Dr Vikram Amathe, the new superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural, has issued a warning against those who spread rumours on social media.

Dr Amathe, who took charge as the new SP on February 1, interacted with the media today (February 4) and said that the police would keep a surveillance on bad elements rumours mongers as well as rowdy sheeters.

He said that a social media monitoring cell will be set up in two subdivisions - Puttur and Bantwal - in the coming days to verify and find reasons behind certain social media posts and rumour mongers would be booked.

When recklessness and unruliness on part of private bus drivers was brought to his notice, the SP said, that awareness would be created among bus drivers and conductors.

“Strict action will be taken on motorists breaking traffic rules, like speeding, moving without insurance, riding around without helmets, triple riding, going the wrong way etc. We are also planning to start counselling on traffic for those who violate traffic rules and habitual offenders.

He said that community policing would be prioritized in the district and warned that police would show zero tolerance towards organized crime which will effect law and order.

“The beat system needs to be reactivated in rural areas as senior citizens live in many isolated places. There are more chances of crime in such areas. We will start the beat system and patrolling in those particular places. As Dakshina Kannada shares the border with Kerala, we will strengthen the check posts in those areas,” he said.

“As election in inching closer, election preparedness will also be on the priority. We will file FIR if hate speeches affect the law and order,” he said.

Dr Vikram Amathe hails from Belagavi. He is a 2012 batch officer who has served in Bellary and Mysuru as DCP admin crime and traffic, Chamarajanagar as additional SP during election, in Dakshina Kannada during MP election, Shivmogga and Belagavi. He had served as a veterinary doctor for four years and SBI technical officer for two years earlier.