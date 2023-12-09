  1. Home
  2. Newlywed, groom-to-be among 5 of a Mangaluru family killed in road mishap during Sirsi wedding trip

coastaldigest.com news network
December 9, 2023

sirsi.jpg

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Sirsi near Bandala of Uttara Kannada district on Friday, December 9. The victims were en route to attend a wedding in Sirsi.

The deceased have been identified as P Ramakrishna Rao (69), his wife Vidyalaxmi Rao (64), Ramakrishna’s younger brother’s wife Pushpa M Rao (57), her son Suhas (30) and Aravindaksha (27), brother-in-law of Ramakrishna’s younger brother Sumanth.

According to the police, the passengers from Kinnikambgala on the outskirts of Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district were traveling on the Sirsi-Kumta highway. 

At around 10:30 am, their vehicle collided with a Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus approaching from the opposite direction. 

While four people lost their lives on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. 

A case has been registered at the Sirsi Rural Police Station.

Family background

kinnikambala.jpg

Marriage of Sumanth, second son of Ganesh Rao and Saraswati couple was held on December 6 at Chennai. Relatives had been to Ramakrishna’s home for Satyanarayana Pooja and reception at Nooyi was slated on December 10. 

In the midst of this, five members of the family were going to attend a marriage function of a relative at Sirsi when the tragedy took place.

The cremation of the deceased took place on Saturday at Paduperar cremation grounds. The final rites of Pushpa Rao will be held after her son reaches native place from Japan.

P Ramakrishna Rao, a resident of Kinnikambla was the priest of Radhakrishna Yuvaka Bhajana Sangha of Kinnikambla. He was also working as an auto driver. 

Ramakrishna Rao and Vidyalaxmi couple are survived by two daughters and one son Udaya R Rao, vice president of Kandavar gram panchayat and a lawyer by profession. 

Pushpa Mohan Rao, is the wife of late Mohan Rao, a native of Mucchur but now settled in Chennai. Their only son is working in Japan while one daughter is settled in Chennai.

Suhas (30), is the son of Ganesh Rao, second younger brother of Ramakrishna Rao and Saraswati couple. He is an employee of Infosys. He is survived by wife Kavita and nine-month-old girl baby.

Aravindaksha (27), is the son of Bhaskar Rao and Latha couple, native of Bala, now settled in Chennai. He was pursuing higher studies in dental science. He had recently got engaged and marriage was also reportedly fixed. 

News Network
November 28,2023

Rahul.jpg

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he aims to put an end to hatred in the country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be defeated at the Centre for the purpose.

Addressing an election rally at Nampally here, he alleged that RSS, Modi and 'hardliners' have spread hatred in the entire country.

Congress coined a slogan of 'opening a 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in the 'nafrat ke bazaar' (market of hate)' during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, adding that as he fights Modi, 24 cases have been filed against him in various states -- and the courts summon him from time to time.

"First time, for defamation, I got two years' punishment. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. My government house was taken away. I said I don't want it. My home is in the hearts of the crores of poor people in the country," he said.

An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday summoned Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case over alleged 'objectionable' comments he made against Union minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi made no reference to the UP court summoning him in his speech in the rally at Nampally here.

"The fight is ideological and I cannot compromise on it," Gandhi said.

Attacking AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, he asked how many cases are there against him.

Claiming that agencies like ED and CBI are behind himself all the time, Gandhi asked if any agency is behind Owaisi.

The question arises why there is no case against Owaisi, and the answer is that the AIMIM president helps Modi, he claimed.

He also accused AIMIM of fielding its candidates to damage the Congress and help the BJP in various states.

My aim is to erase hatred in the country and, for that, Modi should be defeated in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said.

If Modi is to be defeated in Delhi, BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should be defeated in Telangana first, he said.

He alleged that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together, and pointed out that the BRS had supported the Modi government in Parliament.

He also sought to know if there are any cases against KCR. 'He (KCR) runs the most corrupt government,' he said.

Agencies like ED, CBI and IT are not behind KCR or AIMIM, he said. 

News Network
December 7,2023

CMDCM.jpg

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Anumula Revanth Reddy, chief of Telangana Congress who played a key role in the party's thumping victory in the November 30 Assembly polls, was today sworn in as the state's second Chief Minister.

Mr Reddy was administered the oath of office by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a ceremony at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Besides Mr Reddy, 11 members of his cabinet took the oath of office. This included Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, and former Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, among those who opposed Revanth Reddy's choice as Chief Minister. 

The eight others to join the cabinet are Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao.

The ceremony was attended by the Gandhi family - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Before he took the oath of office, Mr Reddy and Mrs Gandhi held a victory lap inside the stadium in an open vehicle.

Telangana is one of the newest states of India. It was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 with Hyderabad as its capital. Bharat Rashtra Samithi    leader K Chandrashekhar Rao served as the chief minister of the state for over nine years. 

News Network
November 28,2023

docgang.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 28: The probe into the foeticide racket that recently came to light in Bengaluru has led to shocking revelations as the accused told the police that they had aborted 3,000 female foetuses so far. 

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand told reporters on Tuesday that the investigations have shown that the accused had carried out 3,000 abortions so far and in the last three months itself, 242 female foetuses were killed.

The accused had set a target of 1,000 abortions per year to make money as they charged anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per termination of pregnancy. The scam came to light when Byappanahalli police, on October 15, tried to stop a vehicle moving suspiciously. The vehicle’s driver did not stop and had to be chased by the police before being caught.

During interrogation the accused spilled the beans about the abortion racket. The police have arrested nine people till now, including two doctors and three lab technicians for their involvement in the nefarious activity.

Two of the arrested were also found to be involved in a kidnapping case, Commissioner Dayanand stated. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has stated that the investigation into the case will be completed soon and everything will come out in the open.

The probe also revealed that abortions were conducted at a jaggery production unit in Mandya district where the accused had set up a lab and related facilities. Mandya Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy stated that the jaggery production unit has been seized as per the orders of the District Commissioner.

According to police sources, two doctors - Chandan Ballal and Tulasiram - were the prime movers of the foeticide racket. Dr Ballal, who ran Mata hospital in Mysuru, was arrested last Friday last from a farmhouse in KR Pet. Though most of the abortion deals were struck at Mata hospital, the procedures would be performed at an ayurveda hospital nearby. Dr Ballal’s wife Meena Ballal and receptionist are also among the nine arrested. 

The other arrested in the case are Shivalingegowda from Mysuru, Nayan Kumar and Naveen Kumar from Mandya district, and TM Veeresh of Davangere district. The police have also taken Sunanda, wife of Shivalingegowda, into custody. Another prime accused Dr Mallikarjun, and his associate Siddesh were absconding. 

