  No sign of end of Karnataka transport employees' agitation on 10th day

April 16, 2021
April 16, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: There is no sign of State Transport Employees withdrawing their agitation as Karnataka Government is not ready to yield to the pressure tactics and thus woes of travelling public continued for the 10th day.

The relief to some extent was Private operators continued their services in the BMTC and KSRTC routes.

The agitators today staged a protest in front of the house of Legislators urging the government to implement a 6th pay commission on par with state government employees.

KSRTC officials claimed that more than 4000 buses resumed service and expect more and more joining soon.

Official sources said that so far 240 employees have been removed from the service. An order in this effect was issued by BMTC.

Private buses and other Public Transport vehicles, which have been given temporary permission to operate on mofussil routes, plied as usual. As a convenience to commuters, boards that mentioned the routes and final destination were pasted on Private vehicles.

All Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ Federation North Eastern Zone president Chandrakanth Gaddagi said the employees should withdraw their strike and return to duty in the interest of the public as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi have already agreed for their salary revision.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations’ Veerashaiva Lingayat Employees’ Welfare Association President Sangamnath Rabashetty said the Transport Minister has agreed to hike salary by 12 per cent and has also responded positively for cancelling transfers. The employees should immediately return to the duty to prevent privatisation of the transport department.

KSRTC SC/ST Employees' Association has called on employees of road transport corporations who are on strike, to return to work to save RTCs from privatisation. The BJP government wants to privatise RTCs and therefore, it is not responding to the demand of agitating employees. To fight against that conspiracy, SC/ST employees should return to work, and another round of struggle for their demands can be launched later," said the association president F H Jakkappanavar.

Nearly 40 per cent of employees against whom actions like transfer and suspension are taken belong to SC/ST communities. Utilising the strike, the government is trying to privatise RTCs, he charged.

"Our main demand is to consider RTC employees as government employees, but only the sixth pay commission issue is being highlighted now", he added.

"The strike was launched without proper discussion, that too during the Covid-19 situation. Employees of the RTCs should withdraw the strike to save RTCs from privatisation, and to end inconvenience being experienced by the public," said AITUC district unit President Devanand Jagapur. Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who is leading the strike, seems to be into an unholy pact with the government which is in favour of privatisation of RTCs, he alleged.

So far 947 out of about 1,800 employees attached to four depots of KSRTC Mysuru City Division have reported for duty, while 845 out of the nearly 3,000 staff attached to Mysuru Rural Division have reported for work, according to KSRTC sources.

April 1,2021
April 1,2021

SPs.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 1: The government of Karnataka today transferred BM Laxmi Prasad, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada. 

 

Mr Prasad will be taking over as the new SP of Shivamogga, the home district of incumbent chief minister.

Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan, who was serving as the SP of Yadgir district will be the new SP of Dakshina Kannada.

April 14,2021
April 14,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 14: The government of Karnataka is likely to introduce at more stringent regulations to mitigate rising covid-19 cases in the state after April 18, hinted Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said the government will also consider extending night curfews to few more district centres if required. He said that the all-party meeting convened on April 18 will discuss all measures "except lockdown". 

In the wake of strict regulations imposed in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government will also discuss the measures initiated in the neighbouring states. "We will discuss with leaders from opposition parties and take steps considering their advice," Yediyurappa said. 

"There is no proposal for a weekend curfew. However, we will deliberate whether night curfew can be extended (to other parts of the state)," he said, adding that it could be extended to two or three district centres. Night curfew is currently in force at eight district centres of Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru. 

Karnataka has reported over 25,000 Covid-19 cases in the last three days, as case numbers have surged in the second wave of the pandemic projected to peak in May. 

While Yediyurappa had spoken of imposing lockdown if required two days ago, he made a U-turn Tuesday, ruling out lockdown in the state.

April 9,2021
April 9,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today asked transport employees in Karnataka, who are on strike for the third consecutive day, to resume duty while asserting that the government will not meet their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission. 

“Don’t be stubborn by listening to some people,” Yediyurappa appealed with transport workers. 

Government bus services remain largely suspended across the state, crippling life for many citizens who depend on them on a daily basis. Authorities have roped in private buses to tide over the crisis. 

“Wages as per the 6th Pay Commission cannot happen in the current circumstances. When you know we won’t do it, why are you expecting something like this? It’s wrong,” he said. 

The administration has met 8 out of 9 demands made by the transport employees, Yediyurappa pointed out. “What else is there to talk about? We’ve met eight demands. And, I’ll set right any shortcoming in the fulfilment of these eight demands.”

Laying bare Karnataka’s financial situation, Yediyurappa said 85 per cent of the state's revenue went toward non-plan expenditure such as salaries and pensions. “Even Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said in the legislature session that the government had just 15 per cent funds for development. This being the case, transport employees shouldn’t be so rigid,” he said.  

The CM also pointed out that the government pumped Rs 2,300 crore toward transport employees’ salaries in the pandemic-hit 2020. 

“When people are suffering (during a pandemic), is the strike justified? Employees should ask themselves,” Yediyurappa said.

