  1. Home
  2. Nothing personal with BSY; just an attempt to prevent CM bypassing the ministers concerned: KSE

Nothing personal with BSY; just an attempt to prevent CM bypassing the ministers concerned: KSE

News Network
April 2, 2021

Mysuru, Apr 2: Faced with allegations of revolting against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP, state minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday asserted that he was never a rebel but loyal to the party. Eshwarappa, also a former state BJP president, had come under attack for complaining to Governor Vajubhai Vala about Yediyurappa''s alleged interference in the affairs of his department.

"I am not rebel but loyal. I have always been loyal from the beginning and will never rebel against my party," Eshwarappa told a press conference here.

He, however, insisted that his outrage was only to seek justice.

Clarifying his position, Eshwarappa said Rs 1,299 crore pertaining to his department was sanctioned, including Rs 65 crore to the Bengaluru Urban District Panchayat, without his knowledge.

"Without my knowledge Rs 65 crore was sanctioned for the Bengaluru Urban district Panchayat.Further, Rs 774 crore was released in the first instalment and Rs 460 crore in the second instalment. So altogether Rs 1,299 crore was released, which violates the Business Transaction Rules," the minister alleged.

Stating that he wrote to party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister against the violation, Eshwarappa stopped the release of grants.

However, the Chief Minister wrote to the Principal Secretary directing him to release the funds "and later inform the minister," Eshwarappa alleged.

Accordingly, the Principal Secretary followed the order only to cancel it later after Eshwarappa told him that this violated the business transaction rules.

The minister clarified there was nothing personal with Yediyurappa and added that he had to flag the issue to prevent setting up a new precedent for other chief ministers to bypass the ministers concerned and release grants.

To a question, Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister seems to have been misled by a set of people who had in the past misguided him to rebel against the BJP and form the Karnataka Janata Party. Eshwarappa yesterday drew flak from the BJP and some ministers who said his act of complaining to the governor against the chief minister was ''not right''. BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh has said Eshwarappa should not have written such a letter, being a senior leader and a minister.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 19,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The RSS on Friday claimed "anti-national and anti-social" forces were trying to thwart efforts towards finding a solution to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and said it is not in anyone's interest for any kind of protest to be prolonged.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, holding a two-day meeting (March 19, 20) of its Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the organisation, here from Friday said discussions were a must and some agreements must be reached even if not all issues could be sorted out.

The farmers have been staging protests for over 100 days on the borders of Delhi against the three contentious farms laws, demanding that they be repealed as several rounds of talks held by the Centre have failed to break the ice.

"It is not in anyone's interest for any kind of agitation to be prolonged for a long time. Discussions are a must, but with a view to finding a solution. It is possible that not all issues are agreed upon, but it is essential that some agreements must be reached upon," RSS said in its Report-2021

It was also a matter of concern that day-to-day life remained affected due to agitations and "the problem becomes more serious when anti-national and anti-social forces try to thwart the ongoing efforts towards a solution," it said cautioning that the leadership of the present agitation should not allow such a situation to arise.

Noting that in the near past, "we have felt that such anti-national forces are trying to create an environment of disturbance and instability in the country to achieve their political ambitions", the Sangh said, "We believe that there are no unsolvable problems. What is needed is sincere efforts."

In a democracy, all have the freedom of expressing their views, but none can be given the right to create disturbance and instability in the country, it said.

Pointing out that the three bills relating to agriculture were passed by a majority in Parliament and farmer organisations opposing the action through protests, the RSS said the intensity of the agitation increased with time.

Several rounds of talks went on between the government representatives and agitating farmer organisations, but the agitators remained firm on their demand despite the government accepting a few proposals to modify the laws, it said.

Intensifying their agitation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has given a call for 'Sampurna Bharat Bandh' on March 26 and on March 28 the protestors will burn copies of the three laws during 'holika dehan'.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers, largely from Punjab and Haryana, have been maintaining these laws would lead to eliminating the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and allow big corporates to dominate.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 25,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 25: BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently had to quit minister post over sex scandal, today claimed that he had ‘shocking’ evidence to show who was behind the sex scandal in which he is embroiled. 

“I have (evidence) right here in my pocket. You’ll be shocked. I’ll let it out when I have to,” Ramesh told reporters. 

Ramesh said this evidence was against that ‘great leader’ whom he believes orchestrated the sex scandal. “I haven’t revealed the name of the ‘great leader’ because what if he’s innocent and someone else was just using his name? So, let’s wait,” he said.

The former minister downplayed a second video by the unidentified woman, who has accused him of sexual exploitation, seeking protection for her parents.

“Please think about the puppetry and conspiracy involved in this,” Ramesh said. “First, her video came out half-an-hour after I filed my complaint on March 13. Now, she says her video had been sent on March 12 itself. There’s politics behind this,” he said. “I’m ready to face ten more CDs.” 

The woman, according to Ramesh, was under pressure. “Also, look at the planning...what was (her) voice then and what is it now?” 

The Belagavi strongman said he will not keep quiet till those involved in this ‘conspiracy’ are put behind bars. “We have also readied evidence over the last ten days,” he said. “I haven’t wronged and I will 100% succeed. With God’s blessings, I’ll come out of this.”

On the Congress’ demand that he should be booked for rape, Ramesh said: “Till a few days ago, I had a lot of respect for (Congress Legislature Party leader) Siddaramaiah. I don’t know why he’s pressing for a rape case against me. God bless him.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 27,2021

Kolkata, Mar 27: Polling began at 7 am on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid tight security, officials said.

More than 73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 191 candidates in these seats, most of which are located in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region.

The elections are being held following Covid-19 guidelines in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur -- the home turf of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The elections, which will continue till 6 pm, are being held amid tight security with the Election Commission deploying around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said.

Each company of the central forces consists of 100 personnel, they said.

Besides, 22,092 state police personnel have also been deployed at strategic locations, they added.

Long queues were seen outside many booths even before polling began with people stepping out early to avoid the sweltering heat, besides the uncertainty of being able to cast their votes in case of violence later in the day.

Most of the voters and political party workers were seen without masks amid a resurgent coronavirus. In some booths, the voters were provided masks, while santisers were made available at all the locations.

The Trinamool Congress is contesting 29 of the 30 seats, while supporting an Independent in the Joypur assembly segment in Purulia as the nomination of its official candidate Ujjwal Kumar was rejected by the EC due to a discrepancy.

The BJP is also contesting 29 seats and backing ally AJSU Party of Jharkhand in Baghmundi.

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats, even as there are "friendly fights" in some.

Of these 30 seats, 27 were won by the TMC in the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress bagged two and RSP one. However, the equations changed in 2019 with BJP making massive inroads in the tribal-dominated Jungle Mahal region, winning all five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur.

West Bengal has been caught in the throes of violent political clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters which have claimed several lives on both sides over the last few days, prompting the Election Commission to deploy such a massive number of central forces.

Tension was palpable at Tulsidi village in Purulia's Bandwan as an election vehicle was set on fire hours before the polling began. Forces are at present keeping a close vigil in the area, surrounded by forests that were once the hideouts of Maoists, officials said.

Total 73,80,942 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Of them, 37,52,938 are male and 36,27,949 female, while there are 55 third gender voters.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for 294 seats. The votes will be counted on May 2.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.