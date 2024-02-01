  1. Home
  2. NRI from Udupi working in Kuwait goes missing after boarding homeward flight from Muscat

February 1, 2024

Udupi, Feb 1: A middle aged non-resident Indian from Udupi district, who works in Kuwait, has gone missing after he reported boarded a homeward flight in Muscat around 20 days ago. 

Francis Ravi D’ Souza (55) hailing from Shankarapura, Moodabettu, Kaup taluk, had taken a month-long vacation from his company in Kuwait to visit home. 

According to his wife, who has approached Kaup police, D’Souza had informed her on January 9 that he had started his journey from Kuwait to Muscat. 

He was supposed to take another flight to Dubai and then return India. However, on January 10 he informed his wife that he missed the Dubai-bound flight from Muscat and asked her to buy a new ticket for his travel to India.

She booked a new ticket for him on January 11 and had also informed his wife that he had indeed boarded the flight from Muscat. However, he has not reached home and has gone missing ever since.

Francis Ravi D’Souza is five feet nine inches tall with a wheatish complexion. He is able to converse in Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Arabic and Tamil languages. 

Those who get to know his whereabouts are requested to inform Kaup police station over phone on 0820-2551033 or Kaup police circle inspector's office on 0820-2572333, DSP office: 08258-231333, SP's office: 0820-2534777 or police control room 0820-2526444, stated a press release from Kaup police sub-inspector. 

January 27,2024

abdulsamad.jpg

Mangaluru: A senior citizen collapsed and passed away after unfurling the tricolour at a Republic Day celebration held in an apartment complex at Bejai New Road on Friday. 

Abdul Samad, 80, a retired government officer, was the chief guest at the Republic Day programme organised by an apartment association.

He unfurled the flag at around 7am. He also delivered a speech on the occasion.

Soon after entering his house, he collapsed and breathed his last. Samad’s body was taken to his native place at Gangolli in Kundapur in Udupi.

January 23,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 23: A businessman left poorer by Rs 10.32 lakh after he fell prey to the false promise of receiving expert advice on share market investments.

According to the victim, who has now approached police, he first came across an advertisement from ‘992 Stock Frontline Group’ on Facebook, enticing interested individuals to join their WhatsApp group. He joined the group, where messages related to stock investments were being shared.

Following the group admin's guidance, he registered on the online app ‘CHC & SES App’. Additionally. The admin instructed him to invest money through the app, leading to the transfer of Rs 10.32 lakh in various phases to multiple bank accounts provided by the admin.

However, he neither received the promised returns nor recovered the invested amount. Based on his complaint the CEN police has registered a case. 

January 19,2024

kalladkabhat.jpg

Mandya, Jan 19: The Congress in Karnataka has expelled an advocate attached to the party for appearing in a local court to argue for the bail plea of a top RSS functionary from the state, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.

D. Chandre Gowda was the President of the Legal Cell of the Congress party in Srirangapatna town. Gowda had appeared for Bhat before the Third Additional District and Session’s Court in Srirangapatna to argue for his bail in connection with a case on derogatory statements against Muslim women.

The court had granted bail for Bhat on January 17. Following the development, the local Congress leaders objected to Gowda's decision to appear before the court for Bhat. Following the backlash Mandya District Legal Cell Unit President A.S. Gowrishankar issued an order expelling Gowda.

Prabhakar Bhat, while delivering an address on the occasion of the Hanuman Sankeertana Yatra on December 24 had made a statement on Muslim women while referring to the ban on triple talaq.

The statement had stirred a controversy in the state and Muslim leaders had condemned him. Social activist Nazma Nazeer Chikkanerale had filed a police complaint against Bhat. The Srirangapatna police registered a case under IPC Sections 354, 294, 509, 153A, 295, 295A, 298. Bhat has approached the High Court to quash the proceedings.

