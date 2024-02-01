NRI from Udupi working in Kuwait goes missing after boarding homeward flight from Muscat

Udupi, Feb 1: A middle aged non-resident Indian from Udupi district, who works in Kuwait, has gone missing after he reported boarded a homeward flight in Muscat around 20 days ago.

Francis Ravi D’ Souza (55) hailing from Shankarapura, Moodabettu, Kaup taluk, had taken a month-long vacation from his company in Kuwait to visit home.

According to his wife, who has approached Kaup police, D’Souza had informed her on January 9 that he had started his journey from Kuwait to Muscat.

He was supposed to take another flight to Dubai and then return India. However, on January 10 he informed his wife that he missed the Dubai-bound flight from Muscat and asked her to buy a new ticket for his travel to India.

She booked a new ticket for him on January 11 and had also informed his wife that he had indeed boarded the flight from Muscat. However, he has not reached home and has gone missing ever since.

Francis Ravi D’Souza is five feet nine inches tall with a wheatish complexion. He is able to converse in Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Arabic and Tamil languages.

Those who get to know his whereabouts are requested to inform Kaup police station over phone on 0820-2551033 or Kaup police circle inspector's office on 0820-2572333, DSP office: 08258-231333, SP's office: 0820-2534777 or police control room 0820-2526444, stated a press release from Kaup police sub-inspector.