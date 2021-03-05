'One Nation, One Election' row | Yes, we are RSS, even PM is from RSS: Karnataka CM asserts in Assembly

  1. Home
March 4, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 4: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday slammed the Congress for raising slogans against the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the Assembly and said the Opposition party had no right to speak against the RSS.

Bedlam prevailed as Congress members trooped into the well of the House, terming the debate on 'One Nation, One Election' an RSS conspiracy to end democracy in the country. 

As the Congress MLAs raised slogans flaying BJP and the RSS, the Chief Minister said Congress has no right to speak against the RSS.

"Yes we are RSS. Even the Prime Minister is from RSS. Do you have the moral right to speak about RSS?" Yediyurappa asked.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too sought to know why the Opposition was dragging the name of the RSS. 

February 20,2021

Bengaluru, Feb 20: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, we have issued circulars for COVID-19 after seeing the surge in Maharashtra and Kerala and both the states share borders with us.

"On average, 4,000-5,000 cases being reported in Kerala and 5,000-6,000 in Maharashtra daily. We share borders with them. So, we issued circulars. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from these states they will not be permitted to enter the state," Sudhakar told reporters.

The Health Minister further said that the state has not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain (of COVID-19).

"We have not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain. All that we have found is the UK strain, only in those passengers who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru. We have not allowed it to spread in the society," he said.

"We have inoculated over 6 lakh people in Karnataka. However, I am not satisfied with the percentage of total inoculation. I hope all the health workers will understand the importance of taking vaccination," he said.

February 24,2021

Kolkata, Feb 24: The police on Tuesday night arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh from Galsi area of West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district in connection with his alleged involvement in a drug seizure case, a senior officer said.

His two sons were also arrested by the Kolkata Police's narcotics section for stopping its personnel from entering the residence of the BJP state committee member in the port area of the city, he said.

Pamela Goswami, state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was arrested along with a friend and her personal security guard from south Kolkata's New Alipore area on February 19 after seizing around 90 gm of cocaine from her car. Goswami then alleged that it was a conspiracy of Singh.

The Kolkata police served a notice to Singh asking him to appear before investigators at Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar during the day in connection with the case. However, he said that he is travelling to Delhi for some work and appear before the police on February 26.

The BJP leader is being brought to Kolkata, the officer said.

March 3,2021

Udupi, Mar 3: Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha has said that all Covid guidelines relating to wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing have to be strictly adhered to in the wake of a spike in Covid cases in the district.

Presiding over the district expert advisory committee meeting held at the DC office here on Wednesday said action will be initiated against educational institutions that flout Covid norms and added that marshalls would be appointed to ensure strict adherence to rules during functions and public gatherings. Violators will face strict action, he added.

All people from Kerala and Maharashtra will have to undergo RT-PCR tests and Covid negative reports are mandatory, he said.

He said the district has registered 74 per cent and 73 per cent progress respectively among health workers and frontline workers in Covid vaccination and added that the progress was good compared to other districts.

