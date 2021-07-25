  1. Home
  Over 500 swamjis extend support to CM Yediyurappa amid talks of his exit

Over 500 swamjis extend support to CM Yediyurappa amid talks of his exit

News Network
July 25, 2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat samijis from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose exit appears imminent, should be allowed to continue in office.

On a call given by Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga, the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of Yediyurappa.

Dropping a hint about his continuation in the office, Yediyurappa had said on July 22 that the party central leadership is going to issue a direction to him by Sunday evening, which he would abide by.

Speaking on the occasion, Dingaleshwar Swami said it was not proper to remove the chief minister.

"It is not proper to remove Yediyurappa. We have congregated here to boost the morale of the chief minister. We are neither in favour or opposed to anyone. Our sole objective is to see that the Chief Minister, who is doing a good work, should be allowed to continue," he added.

A seer attending the event said the politicians bring reforms in the administration while the seers role is to bring reforms in society as well as the individuals.

However, when a politician is doing a good job, he should not be removed, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of the pontiffs to pressurise the party leadership to heed to them, he added.

News Network
July 14,2021

New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilgrimage is undertaken by devotees of Hindu deity Shiva. They collect water, usually from the river Ganga, and offer it at Shiva temples in their respective states. These devotees, called Kanwariyas, cover hundreds of kilometres on foot.

The Uttarakhand government had on Tuesday cancelled the Kanwar Yatra amid fears of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 health crisis. But, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told The Indian Express that the state will hold the pilgrimage between July 25 to August 6.

On Wednesday, a Supreme Court bench, led by Justice RF Nariman, sent a notice to the central and the Uttar Pradesh government. The case will be taken up on Friday.

The court said that it took up the matter after reading a report on The Indian Express about the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to hold the Kanwar Yatra even though Uttarakhand had cancelled it, reported Live Law.

“We are a little disturbed given today’s headline in The Indian Express about the Kanwar yatra which is likely to be held from July 25,” the court said. “Given the disparate stances, it is important that the Home Secretary, Union of India respond to this news report. Given the fact that this yatra is to take off from 25th July it is necessary to fix a short time table.”

A spokesperson for the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath stated that only a few devotees should be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage. The official added that the government might make negative RT-PCR tests reports mandatory for participation in the pilgrimage.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that Indians were taking warnings about the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic casually and treating them like mere weather updates. At his meeting with the chief ministers of northeastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern about the violation of safety norms in the country.

News Network
July 25,2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow, but asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said this evening that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party's central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit.

He expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or be known on Monday morning.

Yediyurappa said he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign and go about doing party work.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10-15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", he said.

He said he will speak on the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

"After that, other things you will come to know". On what he would do if the "message" does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said "I will take a decision then".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, he said he would abide by the decision of the high command, that he was "content and satisfied" and would not cross the disciplinary line.

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda", Yediyurappa said.

He said he has the "lone target" of toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023. Yediyurappa agreed with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi's statement that everyone in the BJP was an ordinary party worker and he would abide by the party's instruction.

"He is 100 per cent right. We will not exceed the disciplinary line. We have been following it and would do so in future as well", the Chief Minister said.

News Network
July 12,2021

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday announced that he has no plans to take the political plunge in the future, and dissolved his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), formed as a precursor to his political entry. The announcement by the actor came after he met office bearers of the RMM here on Monday morning.

“I have no intention of joining politics in the future. So, I have decided to dissolve the Rajini Makkal Mandram. The office-bearers of the RMM would continue to be part of Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service,” Rajinikanth said in a statement.

He recalled that RMM was formed as a precursor to his political party, which Rajinikanth never launched owing to his health. The actor said he called for a meeting of RMM office-bearers as there were doubts about his political plans in the future.

Rajinikanth, who had in 2017 declared that he will contest 2021 assembly polls, did a volte face by announcing his decision not to launch a party in December 2020 citing his “ill-health” as the reason.  

