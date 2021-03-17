  1. Home
  2. PM Modi asks Karnataka to focus on controlling covid surge in Bengaluru, other districts

News Network
March 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Expressing concern over the rise of novel coronavirus cases in a few states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Karnataka to focus on Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar in view of the rising Coronavirus cases in these regions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after the Prime Minister's video conference with chief ministers on the COVID situation in the country following spurt in cases in a few states, Yediyurappa said people should follow the appropriate guidelines.

"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," Yediyurappa told reporters.

"We have decided to open three COVID care centres in Bengaluru. We'll be vaccinating 3 lakh people every day, in the state," the state government added.

He, however, said there was no need to panic as the cases were well under control.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Yediyurappa said there was adequate vaccines.

He added that coronavirus can only be controlled but cannot be wiped out completely.

Ruling out any curfew or night ban, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to observe the COVID guidelines and use masks and maintain social distancing.

News Network
March 9,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 9: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have conducted raids on nine government officials across the state on Tuesday morning in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) and the search is still continued.

The raids were conducted simultaneously in 28 places in Chikkaballapur, Kolar taluk, Channammanagar, Angola, Belagavi, Udupi, Karwar town, Mysuru, Kanakpura town, Ramnagaram,  Kuvempunagar in Mandya, Yadgir, Davangere and Bengaluru City under the supervision of Range Superintendents of Police.

The officials have found some amounts of gold jewellery, cash, documents and other valuables, the seizure procedure is ongoing at the time of the report.

In Bengaluru, the raids were conducted on a police inspector attached with Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), Victor Simon's residence in Kasavanahalli, his office and his father-in-law's residences in Mysuru. Assistant Director, Town Planning, Yelahanka Zone, BBMP, K Subramanyam's residence in Sahakaranagar and office in Yelahanka were also raided.

The raids were also conducted in other places on the following officers under the supervision of superintendents of police (SPs):

Krishnegowda, project director, Nirmitikendra, Chikkaballapur. His house in Kolar taluk and Chikkaballapur, his office and his brother's house in Kolar are being searched.

Hanamantha Shivappa Chikkannanavara, deputy chief electrical inspector, Belagavi circle. His flat at Channammanagar in Angola of Belagavi, his office, his house in his native Golambhavi village in Jamakhandi and another flat in Shanthinatha Homes.

Subramanya K Vaddar, Joint director, town and country planning, Mysuru. His house in Udupi, his mother's house in Karwar, his rented house in Mysuru and his office.

Munigopal Raju, superintendent engineer, CHESCOM, Mysuru. His office, his residence in Mysuru and in his native Kanakapura are being searched.

Channaveerappa, FDA in RTO office, Mysuru south. Searches are being conducted in his office, his residence in Kuvempunagar in Mandya, his native Halakere in Mandya.

Raju Pattar, accounts officer, GESCOM, Yadgir. His residence in Yadgir and his office are being searched and KM Pratham, deputy director, Factories and Boilers, Davangere. His residence at Nagashetty Halli in Bengaluru, his brother's house in the same area and office in Davangere are being searched.

News Network
March 12,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 12: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and urged the people to join hands in making the country and the state coronavirus free.

The 78-year-old leader was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute Superspeciality Hospital here.

Speaking to reporters after taking the vaccine, Yediyurappa requested people to come forward and take the vaccine.

"I have taken Covaxin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother have also got vaccinated.There will be no side effect because of this.There is no other way to control COVID-19, everyone needs to get inoculated in two (doses)."

"I have taken the vaccine and there are no side effects," he said.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also got himself vaccinated today.

"By taking the vaccine, COVID can be controlled and it can be eliminated from the state." "There is no need for people to worry, I appeal to all those who are above 60-years of age and those with comorbidities to get registered and get vaccinated," he said.

Sudhakar, who is also a doctor, took vaccination under the frontline worker category, his office said.

News Network
March 7,2021

Kalaburagi, Mar 7: In a relief to students and the district administration, the 15 students of a school in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

Throat swabs of 20 children of the government high school in Kalagi were collected on March 1 and the results of the 15 samples came back positive on Thursday. Suspecting something amiss, officials collected fresh samples of the “infected” students on Friday. The results on Saturday showed they were negative.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Rajashekhar Maali said that 172 samples including those of teachers, students and cooks were collected on Friday and all tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

“When the viral load is high, the report shows positive and when the load is less, the report comes negative. There are chances of the virus dying due to the time gap between the day the virus is contracted and the day the test is carried out,” he explained.

Chances of swab contamination during collection seem bleak. If the swabs are contaminated, everyone should test positive, the DHO clarified.

