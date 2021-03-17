PM Modi asks Karnataka to focus on controlling covid surge in Bengaluru, other districts

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Expressing concern over the rise of novel coronavirus cases in a few states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Karnataka to focus on Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar in view of the rising Coronavirus cases in these regions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after the Prime Minister's video conference with chief ministers on the COVID situation in the country following spurt in cases in a few states, Yediyurappa said people should follow the appropriate guidelines.

"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," Yediyurappa told reporters.

"We have decided to open three COVID care centres in Bengaluru. We'll be vaccinating 3 lakh people every day, in the state," the state government added.

He, however, said there was no need to panic as the cases were well under control.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Yediyurappa said there was adequate vaccines.

He added that coronavirus can only be controlled but cannot be wiped out completely.

Ruling out any curfew or night ban, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to observe the COVID guidelines and use masks and maintain social distancing.