Protest erupts against assault on student for waving Kannada flag

News Network
December 1, 2022

protest.jpg

Belegavi, Dec 1: Activists of Kannada organisations staged sit-in protest and blocked movement of traffic at RPD Circle, Tilakwadi on Thursday demanding action against police officials who allegedly assaulted a student for displaying Kannada flag during a fest organised by KLS Gogte PU College on Wednesday evening.

Activists were detained while attempting to gain entry in the premises of the college to protest against the alleged incident.

It all started after one of the students of the host college was beaten up by another student for dancing with the Kannada flag during the fest. While videos of the fight between the two students went viral on social media, the minor student who was beaten up at the college accused Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Market Subdivision) N V Baramani of abusing and assaulting him when he went to file a complaint.

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swambhimani staged sit-in protest at RPD Circle and blocked traffic movement. They raised slogans against police officials for allegedly assaulting the student. They also set a tyre on fire to express their ire.

"A student during the fest had displayed his love for Kannada and him being assaulted was not acceptable. Even police officials assaulted him and action needs to be taken against concerned officials," Karnataka Rakshana Vedike District president Deepak Gudagnatti said.

Activists later staged demonstration in front of the college gate and one of them tied the Kannada flag atop the arch. They raised slogans condemning the incident. Police detained some activists when they attempted to enter the college premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi said, "Both the students involved in the incident were Kannadigas and minors. We had brought them to the police station and told them not to bring linguistic issues in educational institutions. The incident had taken place when students were dancing and it was a spontaneous reaction."

Authorities of the KLS Gogte PU College expressed regret over the incident. "We will review the incident and take action against those responsible," they said.

Additional police personnel has been deployed near the college and RPD Circle to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. 

News Network
November 25,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 25: The Election Commission on Friday directed officials for a review of the deletions and additions in the electoral rolls of three Assembly seats in Karnataka and ordered the suspension of two additional district election officials after allegations of "electoral fraud" in the state.

The poll authority also directed the chief electoral officer to share a list of all deletions and additions made to the electoral rolls of the Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura Assembly seats after January 1, 2022 with all the recognised political parties so as to enable them to file claims and objections.

The Election Commission directives came a day after the Congress petitioned the poll authority, seeking a detailed investigation into the "voter information theft fraud" in Karnataka.

The Congress had alleged that 27 lakh names were deleted and 11 lakh voters added to the voters' lists of the three Assembly constituencies, claiming that the employees of a private company had collected voters' data, impersonating as government officials.

The commission also appointed officers from outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), under which the three Assembly seats fall, to oversee the exercise of ensuring the purity of the electoral rolls. 

News Network
November 19,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Three engineering students of a private college  in Bengaluru have been booked for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans on the college premises on Thursday during a cultural festival.

The trio have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya Ravichandra, all three students of the private college in Marathahalli.

A senior officer said that during the cultural fest, Riya started shouting the slogans. Her friend also shouted the same slogans repeatedly. One person video-recorded the duo shouting the slogans on his mobile phone and circulated it.

The video went viral on Friday. The Marathahalli police have registered a suo motu case under the IPC Section 153. Since it is a station bail offence, the trio will be given bail at the station and will be released, a senior officer.

During interrogation, the trio told the police that they had called out the slogans "for fun" and they didn’t have any other intentions.

The police said that after the trio shouted the slogans, the other students caught them and made them shout ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Karnataka Mate’, and they were let off only after apologising.

News Network
November 20,2022

cooker.jpg

Newsroom, Nov 20: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the minor explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru and urged Kartanaka Police to immediately arrest all those responsible. Calling the blast an "act of violence", the former chief minister said it exposed the failure of the intelligence department.

In a tweet, Siddaramaiah said, "DGP has confirmed that the blast in Mangaluru is an act of terror. I strongly condemn this act of violence and strongly urge the police to immediately arrest those responsible for the act."

"The blast has exposed the failure of the intelligence department and the home minister should accept responsibility," he further said, urging people not to panic and give leads to the police about all suspected persons.

A day after a moving autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said the 'mysterious blast' was an act of terror and a "deep probe" into the incident is underway.

Visuals of the blast showed the autorickshaw exploding after it came to a stop near a building where construction work was going on. The state police is probing the blast along with central agencies and an NIA team has been dispatched to the coastal district.

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar has ordered a high-level probe into the blast as the state police found a suspicious explosive material inside an exploded cooker that was carried by a passenger.

The auto driver and the passenger sustained burn injuries in the blast and both are currently under treatment.

