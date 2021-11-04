Rain lashes coastal Karnataka, Bengaluru

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, Nov 5: Mangaluru, Nov 5: Moderate to heavy rains lashed most parts of coastal Karnataka today with northeast monsoon turning vigorous over the state.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received heavy rains for couple of hours in the afternoon.

IMD Bengaluru data showed that the city recorded 55.8 mm of rainfall as on Friday (November 5) 8.30 a.m., Kempegowda International Airport 7.5 mm, and HAL airport 36.8 mm.

The rainfall forecast for Friday (November 5), which is valid till 8.30 a.m. Saturday (November 6), said widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK), Malnad and coastal Karnataka, and isolated to widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains over North Interior Karnataka (NIK).

"Thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places over Karnataka," according to the forecast.

The rainfall forecast for BBMP areas is widespread moderate to heavy rains associated with thunder activity. For the next two days (ending 8.30 a.m. November 8), fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy rains are likely.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Bengaluru on November 4 evening, putting a dampner on Deepavali celebrations. But, more important, the rains led to waterlogging and flooding in some areas.

South, West and Mahadevapura zones reported heavy rains – on an average over 100 mm of rainfall – while other parts received moderate to light rains. Yelahanka, Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli zones reported no rain-related complaints.

Waterlogging and flooding of homes was reported from Minerva Circle, V.V. Puram, City Bed Layout, Shankarapuram, Tata Silk Farm and Ejipura in South division. V.V. Puram recorded 137 mm of rainfall.

Flooding was also reported from Neelasandra, Cottonpet and Binny Mill areas.

Several parts of Doddanekundi-Nisarga Layout, Shanbhag Layout, Andhra Apartments and Fern Heritage Apartments reported flooding on November 4 night. Doddanekundi reported 127.5 mm of rainfall. Waterlogging and flooding were reported from parts of Kallappa Layout and Marathahalli.