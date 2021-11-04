Rain lashes coastal Karnataka, Bengaluru

  1. Home
News Network
November 5, 2021

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, Nov 5: Mangaluru, Nov 5: Moderate to heavy rains lashed most parts of coastal Karnataka today with northeast monsoon turning vigorous over the state.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received heavy rains for couple of hours in the afternoon.

IMD Bengaluru data showed that the city recorded 55.8 mm of rainfall as on Friday (November 5) 8.30 a.m., Kempegowda International Airport 7.5 mm, and HAL airport 36.8 mm.

The rainfall forecast for Friday (November 5), which is valid till 8.30 a.m. Saturday (November 6), said widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK), Malnad and coastal Karnataka, and isolated to widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains over North Interior Karnataka (NIK).

"Thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places over Karnataka," according to the forecast.

The rainfall forecast for BBMP areas is widespread moderate to heavy rains associated with thunder activity. For the next two days (ending 8.30 a.m. November 8), fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy rains are likely.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Bengaluru on November 4 evening, putting a dampner on Deepavali celebrations. But, more important, the rains led to waterlogging and flooding in some areas.

South, West and Mahadevapura zones reported heavy rains – on an average over 100 mm of rainfall – while other parts received moderate to light rains. Yelahanka, Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli zones reported no rain-related complaints.

Waterlogging and flooding of homes was reported from Minerva Circle, V.V. Puram, City Bed Layout, Shankarapuram, Tata Silk Farm and Ejipura in South division. V.V. Puram recorded 137 mm of rainfall.

Flooding was also reported from Neelasandra, Cottonpet and Binny Mill areas.

Several parts of Doddanekundi-Nisarga Layout, Shanbhag Layout, Andhra Apartments and Fern Heritage Apartments reported flooding on November 4 night. Doddanekundi reported 127.5 mm of rainfall. Waterlogging and flooding were reported from parts of Kallappa Layout and Marathahalli.

News Network
November 2,2021

Glasgow, Nov 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Tuesday shared a light moment during their maiden formal meeting here when the latter informed the Indian leader about his popularity in Israel and invited him to join his party.

Prime Minister Modi met Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit here on Tuesday during which they reviewed the bilateral ties besides exchanging views about expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation.

Modi and Bennett's maiden formal meeting came after their brief interaction on Monday during the climate conference.

According to a video shared on social media, Bennett told Prime Minister Modi, "you are the most popular person in Israel."

Replying to the comment, Modi said, "thank you, thank you." 

Bennett further asked Modi to join his Yamina Party. "Come and join my party," Bennett said, as the two leaders laughed and shook hands.

Earlier, recalling their brief meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel.

"Enhancing friendship with Israel. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennett had a fruitful meeting in Glasgow. Both leaders discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our citizens, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The meeting between Modi and Bennett comes after Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel last month, extended an invitation to the Israeli premier on behalf of Modi to visit India.

According to Israeli media reports, Bennett, who became prime minister in June this year, is likely to visit India next year.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

News Network
October 22,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 22: The fee for undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state is likely to go up by 15% this academic year.

Sources in the Department of Medical Education said the government was mulling continuing the previous year's decision on fee hike. This means 15% hike for government seats and 25% for private seats. 

A meeting on the issue between the Medical Education minister and the private medical college representatives on Thursday was cancelled last minute as the minister was busy with his pre-scheduled engagements.

"It was the first meeting convened and it got cancelled. We have not officially received any requests from them about the fee hike, but the same will be discussed in the meeting with the minister and we are planning to decide on it in the first sitting itself," said an official from the Department of Medical Education. 

According to the sources, the private medical college managements are demanding  a hike of 25% to 30%. A representative of a private medical college from Bengaluru said, "The deemed-to-be universities and private universities have the privilege to charge around Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. We want the fee to be increased on par with them."

Officials said that this is the last year that the state government will bargain with the medical colleges. "From next year, the matter would be left to all-India level counseling by the Directorate General of Health Services, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Since this is the last year, in all probability, we are doing this, we might consider their demand and increase the fee in line with the previous year's agreement," added an official.

The existing fee structure for medical courses for government quota seats at a private medical college is Rs 1,28,746 and for private quota seats is Rs 9,81,956. This is as per the hike made during 2020-2021 academic year. 

Similarly, the fee in private dental colleges stands at Rs 83,356 and Rs 6,66,023 for government and private quota seats, respectively. 

It can be recalled that the fee for undergraduate medical courses has increased by 200% in the last 10 years. The fee charged during 2006-07 academic year for government quota seats at private medical colleges was Rs 42,000. 

In the academic year 2018-19, even the fees at government medical colleges increased significantly from Rs 16,700 to Rs 59,800.

News Network
November 2,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 2: BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur registered a thumping victory with a margin of 31,088 votes in the bypolls held to the Sindagi assembly segment. While Ramesh Bhusanur secured 93,380 votes, his nearest rival Ashok Managuli of Congress obtained 62,292 votes. JD(S) candiate Najiya Angadi was pushed to third. 

Sindagi bypoll in-charge and former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi ensured BJP's victory through caste equations. Ministers Govind Karjol, V Somanna, CC Patil and Shashikala Jolle led by Savadi turned the wave towards the saffron party by visiting each convincing leaders of all communities. 

BJP leaders managed to woo the Talawar community, who form a major chunk of the population in the constituency, by promising them reservation under the ST category. 

For Congress candidate Ashok Managuli, sympathy for his late father M C Managuli did not work in his favour. Original Congress leaders did not actively work for him as he switched to the grand-old-party from the JD(S). 

The regional political outfit tried to woo Muslims by fielding a Muslim candidate but voters from the minority community spotted the strategy and didn’t vote enmasse for the party and instead stood behind Congress.

CM Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and vice president Vijayendra and other ministers campaigned agressively to woo voters. According to political observers, people might have leaned towards the BJP as the double engine government at the Centre and in the state may help take up developmental works in the segment. 

The issue of price rise of essential commodities raised by Congress failed to impact the election. JD(S) had won Sindagi constituency in 2018 but ended up worse off, and lost its deposit.

