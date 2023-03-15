  1. Home
  2. In a rare ‘secular’ speech, Moodabidri BJP MLA exposes his party’s stand on Muslims, Christians

News Network
March 15, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 15: In an embarrassment to Hindutva chauvinists of coastal belt of Karnataka, a BJP MLA from Dakshina Kannada has taken exception to his own party’s stand on Muslims and Christians. 

Umanath Kotian, who represents Moodabidri constituency in Karnataka legislative assembly, while campaigning for upcoming elections at Kinnigoli near Mangaluru last week, claimed that he doesn’t agree with BJP leaders’ stand on Muslims and Christians. 

“What BJP people say is that Muslims and Christians do not vote for us, so why should we do their work? I am a straight talker. Members of our party have some arrogance and ask why we should do their (minorities) work as they do not vote for us. I am working in contrast to these views,” he told a small gathering.

Kotian said that he had worked for the development of mosques too during his tenure as MLA. “In the last five years, were there any communal riots or provocative speeches made in my constituency?” he can be heard saying in a video that went viral in parts of coastal Karnataka.

The speech clip has sparked a debate among netizens. Meanwhile, a hardline Hindtuva activists have launched a ‘campaign’ against the Moodabidri MLA and urged the BJP not to field him again. 

News Network
March 8,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 8: The Karnataka unit of the Congress has decided to call off the two-hour-long bandh called on March 9 as part of its fight against alleged Bharatiya Janata Party corruption in the wake of the state's second-year Pre-University (Class 12) and other school and college exams.

The Congress has decided to cancel tomorrow's symbolic Karnataka bandh due to pressure from students and parents following school and college examinations, including the second PUC examination, said the party's state unit President D K Shivakumar, in its statement.

He said that this decision was made after consulting with senior Congress leaders. The Congress had decided to hold a symbolic bandh from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on March 9 to protest the BJP government's alleged rampant corruption and demand the Chief Minister's resignation.

Congress leader Shivakumar says, "However, students and parents have expressed concern that bandh will cause them inconvenience as there are exams. Their well-being is our top priority. Therefore, to respect their feelings, we have decided to withdraw the bandh call."

The Congress had called for a two-hour bandh on Thursday to fight against alleged BJP corruption, following the Lokayukta's recovery of over Rs 8 crore cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar M V in an apparent bribery case.

The party had said that during the bandh, schools, colleges, transportation, and health services would not be disrupted while appealing to all traders and shopkeepers to cooperate by closing their shops and establishments for two hours.

News Network
March 7,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 7: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has issued a circular to all education institutions to take precautions during summer.

The DC has directed the institutions to take care of the health of students staying in hostels and ensure sufficient supply of drinking water so they stay hydrated. Further, the water supplied to hostels should be sent for lab analysis periodically to ensure its quality.

“Increase in temperature may have adverse impacts on the health of people during summer. Hence, educational institutes should provide potable drinking water to students in their hostels. Keep the vessels in hostel kitchens clean and cooks should give emphasis for cleanliness. Cooks and helpers working in kitchens should undergo medical check-up once in six months. Special emphasis should be given to manage kitchen waste scientifically everyday,” the DC stated in a circular.

Since there are possibilities of cooked food getting spoiled easily during summer, arrangements should be made to preserve it scientifically. Students should be asked to drink sufficient water to prevent dehydration. Water from various sources should be tested for quality through the laboratory at least once in a month. Students should keep washrooms clean, he said.

“Inform the nearest health centre or the health department immediately if the hostel inmate fall sick,” he advised.

News Network
March 6,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 6: Dakshina Kannada police conducted drives against the illegal sale of liquor in various police station limits in the district.

By conducting raids in Belthangady, Puttur rural, Kadaba and Bantwal’s Vittal police station limits on Friday, 17.38 litres of liquor worth Rs 6,799 meant for illegal sale were seized. The police teams also arrested four people and seized a two-wheeler. 

The accused are Boja Bangera, 56, a resident of Gardadi village in Belthangady, Narayana Gowda, 59, from Narimogaru in Puttur, Prakash Kumar, 52, of Haleneranki in Kadaba and Gangadhara 50, of Kanyana in Bantwal. Cases have been registered under the provisions of the Karnataka Excise Act in respective police stations.

Punjalakatte police on Saturday raided the premises of the house of Jerald Pinto in Sonandoor village in Belthangady. They seized 56 bottles of beer and 37 sachets of 90ml whiskey worth Rs 4,055. The liquor was allegedly kept illegally for sale. A case has been registered under various provisions of the Karnataka Excise Act.

Venoor police on Saturday seized 3.6 litres of liquor stored illegally in Bajire village of Belthangady taluk. A case has been registered against Sundara, 48, a resident of Kanappadi in Belthangady.

Uppinangady police seized illegal stock of liquor including beer and whisky worth Rs 21,952 from accused Umesh Poojary, 42, a resident of Barya village in Belthangady. Meanwhile, Bantwal rural police on Saturday seized illegal stock of liquor worth Rs 5,412 at Devasyapadoor. 
 

