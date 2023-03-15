In a rare ‘secular’ speech, Moodabidri BJP MLA exposes his party’s stand on Muslims, Christians

Mangaluru, Mar 15: In an embarrassment to Hindutva chauvinists of coastal belt of Karnataka, a BJP MLA from Dakshina Kannada has taken exception to his own party’s stand on Muslims and Christians.

Umanath Kotian, who represents Moodabidri constituency in Karnataka legislative assembly, while campaigning for upcoming elections at Kinnigoli near Mangaluru last week, claimed that he doesn’t agree with BJP leaders’ stand on Muslims and Christians.

“What BJP people say is that Muslims and Christians do not vote for us, so why should we do their work? I am a straight talker. Members of our party have some arrogance and ask why we should do their (minorities) work as they do not vote for us. I am working in contrast to these views,” he told a small gathering.

Kotian said that he had worked for the development of mosques too during his tenure as MLA. “In the last five years, were there any communal riots or provocative speeches made in my constituency?” he can be heard saying in a video that went viral in parts of coastal Karnataka.

The speech clip has sparked a debate among netizens. Meanwhile, a hardline Hindtuva activists have launched a ‘campaign’ against the Moodabidri MLA and urged the BJP not to field him again.