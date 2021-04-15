  1. Home
  Register FIR against people for not wearing masks: Karnataka HC to cops

Register FIR against people for not wearing masks: Karnataka HC to cops

News Network
April 15, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The High Court of Karnataka today directed the state DGP and IGP to immediately direct all authorised officers to register FIRs against all who violate Covid-19 rules on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction after noticing that police have been reluctant in implementing the cognizable and non-bailable offences under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.

The bench observed that the police officers will have to be educated about the provisions. The court said there have been very few cases of FIRs, though the offences punishable are cognizable and non-bailable. “We therefore direct the DGP to immediately issue directions to all police officers and all officers authorised for strict implementation of the provisions. The DGP shall also constitute a team of senior police officers who will monitor the registration of offences punishable under the said act and investigation thereof,” the bench said.  

The court also said that the state government should not tolerate the reluctance by police machinery in enforcing the penal provisions of the act.

“The orders passed by this court show that there is a great deal of reluctance on the part of the police in registering FIR for the reason that eminent political and religious leaders are indulging in violation of the rules, regulations and orders passed (by the state government) under the said act. In fact, the political and religious leaders are supposed to lead by example and therefore to give the right signal it is all the more necessary that police act swiftly and strictly against any person, especially prominent religious and political leaders,” the court said.

The bench directed the government advocate to communicate the gist of the order to the DGP and IGP immediately without waiting for the copy of the order.

News Network
April 7,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy is planning to hold a Vishwa Beary Sammelana (World Beary Convention) in Dubai in September 2021, according to the academy president Rahim Uchil. 

A final decision in this regard would be taken only after the formation of a reception committee which would take stock of the covid situation before obtaining formal green signal from the government, he said. 

He said the reception committee would comprise of prominent Beary personalities from around the world.  

Mr Uchil clarified that the Academy doesn’t intend to obtain funds for the proposed event from the government amid covid crisis. Instead, the convention would be organised in association with private organisations. 

The annual awards of the Academy would also be conferred in the same event. 

Abdul Gaffar Bolar
 - 
Thursday, 8 Apr 2021

It never benefits the middle class and poor people

News Network
April 8,2021

bus.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 8: The second day of the strike by state road transport corporation (RTC) employees left commuters in the lurch on Thursday even as the management of the road transport corporations began issuing notices over the unauthorised absence of workers.

However, in a positive sign, about 100 RTC buses were operated by regular crew members. Accordingly, 54 buses of NEKRTC, 38 buses of KSRTC, 28 of BMTC and 14 of NEKRTC were operated by the regular crew. About 300 employees, mostly trainees, have been attending work for fear of disciplinary action. While these employees can't fill in for the 1.3 lakh on strike, officials expect more to return to work.

The private buses and maxi cabs deployed as an alternative to BMTC saw a larger number of riders compared to the poor response on Wednesday while the Namma Metro stations witnessed more passengers during the peak hours in the morning.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad said at least 500 buses will cater to the needs of the interstate passengers. These buses, both from corporations and private players in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will help the commuters during the festive rush. The bus connectivity with Kerala and Maharashtra will continue to be affected due to Covid-19 restrictions.

News Network
April 10,2021

mos.jpg

Madinah, Apr 10: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that only Covid-vaccinated or immune worshippers were allowed to enter the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Madinah.

According to Arab News, an official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the rule came in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid among worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan - 2021

Officials had earlier announced a slew of Covid safety protocols for the mosque. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Abd Al Rahman Al Sudais, said on Saturday that the Prophet’s Mosque, or Masjid-un-Nabawi, in Madinah would hold a maximum of 60,000 worshippers at once.

As per Saudi authorities, the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque will be closed half an hour after the Taraweeh prayer and will be opened two hours before the dawn prayer.

The mosque will be open around the clock only during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Satyadev
 - 
Sunday, 11 Apr 2021

MD Shafaat
 - 
Sunday, 11 Apr 2021

MD Shafaat
 - 
Sunday, 11 Apr 2021

