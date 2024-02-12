  1. Home
  2. SDPI demands govt medical college, super speciality hospital with 1,000 beds in Mangaluru

SDPI demands govt medical college, super speciality hospital with 1,000 beds in Mangaluru

News Network
February 12, 2024

hospital.jpg

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada unit of Social Democratic Party of India has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao demanding a govt medical college in the coastal district. 

SDPI district president Anwar Sadath said the CM should announce the setting up of a govt medical college in Dakshina Kannada in the upcoming state budget.

Further, he said, the govt should sanction a super speciality hospital with 1,000 beds and earmark the funds for the same in the budget.

A unit of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research should be set up in Mangaluru, he said.

A special task force should be set up in the district to prevent moral policing and communal riots. 

An awareness programme should be organised to maintain peace and harmony in the region, he said, adding that a sum of Rs 100 crore should be earmarked for the purpose. The SDPI also demanded the govt to construct a Haj Bhavan and Beary Bhavana in the district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 9,2024

Chikkamagaluru: The police detained more than 20 Congress workers who had allegedly opposed the speech of Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele at a programme on Thursday night. 

Tension prevailed at the venue for some time and the police who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control.

Namo Brigade organised Namo Bharatha programme at Vijapura layout in Chikkamagaluru. Accusing Sulibele of telling lies to mislead people, Congress workers tried to stage a protest at the venue. 

However, they were prevented by the police on Rathnagiri Road. Later, two tried to hold a banner near the stage. However, the BJP workers prevented them.

Those who tried to hold the banners later fled from the spot and hid inside the toilet of a building. 

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate too rushed to the spot. Police security was tightened after the incident. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 30,2024

westbankhospital.jpg

A unit of undercover Israeli special forces has fatally shot three young Palestinians inside a hospital in the northern West Bank, in an unusual event since the beginning of the latest round of violence in the occupied territory.

Palestinian media outlets reported that members of the hit squad were dressed as doctors, nurses, and even civilians. They went into the Ibn Sina Hospital in the west of Jenin at 5:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday.

They went up to the third floor of the hospital and shot three young Palestinians dead with guns equipped with silencers before escaping the building.

One of the slain Palestinians was undergoing treatment in the hospital for some three months since he was injured by the Israeli army.

There was no apparent attempt to arrest the Israeli assailants.

The Israeli military later claimed that the three assailants were members of a team affiliated to the Hamas resistance movement planning to carry out attacks against the regime.

It alleged that one of the men, identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Jalamneh, was in contact with Hamas headquarters abroad, armed other Palestinian fighters for a shooting attack, and was previously injured while advancing a car bomb attack.

Some Hebrew-language media reports even claimed that Jalamneh was also a spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, in the Jenin refugee camp.

The Israeli military named the other two as brothers Muhammad and Basel Ghazawi. 

Muhammad is said to be a member of the Jenin Battalion and was involved in attacks including shooting at Israeli troops, while Basel is said to be a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

Massacre inside hospitals

The Palestinian health ministry reacted to the incident, stating that Israel is guilty of “dozens of crimes… against treatment centers and staff” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The ministry said that the Israeli military was “committing a new massacre inside hospitals.”

“The Minister of Health [Mai al-Kaila] urgently called on the United Nations, international institutions and human rights organizations to put an end to the series of daily crimes committed by the occupation against our people and health centers in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” it noted.

Israel has ramped up its aggression in the West Bank since its genocidal war on Gaza began in early October.

Nearly 350 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7, when Israel waged the war on Gaza after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli aggression has so far killed at least 26,637 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 65,387 others in Gaza. The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 7,2024

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia said there will be no diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Israel unless Palestinians had an independent state, state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday, citing a statement from the foreign ministry.

The statement by the foreign ministry said Riyadh was steadfast on Palestinians obtaining their legitimate rights.

“The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the US administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement said.

The official note addressed comments attributed to US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, without outlining his remarks.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that “Kirby said that the Biden administration has received positive feedback that Saudi Arabia and Israel are willing to continue to have normalization discussions.”

The Saudi statement also demanded “Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.”

The Kingdom called on permanent members of the UN Security Council to “expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday.

Blinken is on a regional tour to discuss the situation in Gaza with allies. He arrived in Israel after visiting Egypt and Qatar on Tuesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.