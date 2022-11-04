  1. Home
  SDPI leader Shafi Bellare among 3 taken into custody by NIA after fresh raids in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
November 5, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 5: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency today raided the houses of a few leaders of Social Democratic Party of India and now-banned Popular Front of India in Dakshina Kannada and took at least three people into custody. 
 
According to reports, SDPI state secretary Shafi Bellare, Bellare gram panchayat president Iqbal Bellare and Ibrahim from Sullia were taken into custody. 

Unconfirmed sources said that the trio were taken into custody in connection with the ongoing probe into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in July this year. 

Meanwhile, two separate teams of NIA reportedly carried out raids in Mysuru and Hubballi too. 

News Network
October 29,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 29: The Congress on Saturday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tried to bribe journalists by sending Rs 1 lakh cash gifts to them on Diwali and demanded the registration of a graft case as well as his resignation.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee demanded a judicial inquiry into what it called "Chief Minister's Office (CMO) 'sweet box bribe' to journalists".

According to sources in the CMO, Bommai has said he was unaware that "cash" was given to journalists.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "The Bommai government's bribegate is now out in the open and this time the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the chief minister himself."

"This time, Mr Bommai has surreptitiously, overtly and in a conspiratorial fashion tried to bribe the entire journalistic fraternity by sending 1 lakh cash to every journalist in Karnataka. Hats off to our journalist friends who openly exposed the bribegate," said Surjewala, who has been looking after the party's affairs in the state.

This is not the first time that the 40 per cent "corrupt Bommai government" has attempted to do so, he alleged. 

The BJP government in Karnataka has become infamous for the "PayCM" campaign that the people of Karnataka have launched, Surjewala claimed.

He alleged that under the BJP government in the state, there has been bribery in recruitment, postings and contracts. 

"Latest is the CM trying to bribe journalists. Where has the money come from? Was this Rs. 1 lakh withdrawn from the public exchequer and then put in a packet to be sent to journalists on Diwali or has it come from your personal kitty," Surjewala asked.

If the CM is involved in bribery who will protect the state, he asked.

"CM Bommai has been caught red-handed in the bribery to journalists scam. A case of corruption under prevention of corruption act for offering bribes has to be registered against Mr. Bommai and he has to resign immediately," Surjewala said.

Earlier, in a tweet, Surjewala said, "The 40 Percent Sarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with 1 Lakh cash! Will Mr. Bommai answer- 1. Isn't it "bribe" being offered by CM? 2. What is the source of ?1,00,000? Has it come from Public Exchequer or from CM himself? 3. Will ED/IT take note?"

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee said the people of the state should know how much money was given as bribe, how much was received, how much was returned. 

News Network
October 31,2022

Gautam Adani's wealth surged as Indian stocks have rallied for two weeks in a row and outperformed Wall Street shares, and as a result, he has now jumped back to the third spot on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos again.

A $314 million rise on Monday pushed Gautam Adani's wealth to $131.9 billion, making him the third richest in the world on the Forbes list, behind Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault, who remains at the second spot with a net worth of $156.5 billion.

Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Monday, extending their gains into the third week on expectations of major central banks adopting a less hawkish approach and retreating oil prices.

The Forbes list also reflected a sharp fall in Jeff Bezos' wealth after Amazon predicted weak holiday sales last Thursday, sending shares of the world's largest retailer plummeting in after-hours trading.

Still, while Mr Adani overtook Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stood at $126.9 billion, the rankings on the Forbes list have been swinging back and forth between gains and losses in recent weeks, mirroring the turbulence in the larger global equities markets.

The position of Gautam Adani on the list has fluctuated between second, third, and most recently fourth, based on the change in Bernard Arnault's and Jeff Bezos' wealth see-sawing driven by stock markets performance, with about $30 billion the differentiating factor between the three billionaires.

Despite the readings similar to a game of musical chairs between Gautam Adani, Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos for the second, third and fourth richest spot in recent weeks, Elon Musk has remained miles ahead and is the world's richest, with a net worth of 223.8 billion.

Adani Group To Invest Over $150 Billion In Pursuit Of $1 Trillion Valuation

A report showed Gautam Adani's group would invest over $150 billion across industries like green energy, data centres, airports, and healthcare as it chases the dream to join the elite global club of companies with $1 trillion valuations.

The group's market capitalisation has increased by more than 16 times in just seven years, from about $16 billion in 2015 to around $260 billion in 2022.

News Network
November 2,2022

Chitradurga, Nov 2: Karnataka BJP MLA G H Thippareddy on Wednesday lodged a complaint at police station alleging that an unidentified woman reportedly attempted to honey-trap him.

In the complaint, the Chitradurga MLA stated that he received a video call on WhatsApp in which the woman started showing her private parts. He said that soon after he disconnected the call, he received a porn video on WhatsApp from the same number. 

He demanded the police to initiate action against those involved in it.
Speaking to media persons, he said he has shared the video and the phone number with the Superintendent of Police.

