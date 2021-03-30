  1. Home
Sex-for-job scam: Karnataka CM backs Ramesh Jarkiholi, taunts victim

March 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 30: The alleged sex-for-job scandal involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will not have any impact on the coming bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday as he asked him to join the campaigning.

He also said an impartial probe was on, in connection with the scandal to bring out the truth.

"Our Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai is getting the case inquired impartially...it is known that unnecessary allegations have been made against Ramesh Jarkiholi," Yediyurappa said.

Taunting the woman in the clip, the CM said, “It is also being discussed that the allegations have been made with a malicious intent.”

"We are ready to face everything within the framework of law.."It (scandal) will not have any impact on the bypolls. I will ask Ramesh Jarkiholi to come and take part in the campaigning," he added.

Yediyurappa was in Belagavi to take part in the filing of nominations of BJP's Belgaum Lok Sabha candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister, resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired a video clip purportedly showing him getting intimate with a woman.

While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was "fake", the woman, said to be featured in the clip, has accused him of sexually "using" her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Belagavi, which is the home district of Ramesh Jarkiholi, is going to the bypolls along with Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments on April 17.

Mangala Suresh Angadi is the wife of late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, whose death due to COVID-19 in September last year, has necessitated the by-election. 

News Network
March 17,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 17: The scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi got murkier on Wednesday with the Belagavi police forming a special team to probe the kidnapping claim raised by a girl's father stating that his daughter, allegedly the same girl from the video, was being harassed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr Vikram Amathe informed reporters here that based on the complaint, a special team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Market Subdivision and APMC Police Inspector, has been formed to investigate the case.

The father of the woman, seen in the alleged video, filed a complaint with the APMC police on Tuesday stating that his daughter has been kidnapped from Bengaluru.

The police said a 54-year-old man, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, filed the complaint and a case has been registered based on it.

The complainant has confirmed that the woman seen in the alleged scandal video involving Jarkiholi was his daughter, the police stated, adding that unidentified persons have kidnapped his daughter and were harassing her.

He also said that while his daughter had denied that it was her in the video and said it was a girl resembling her, she has not been accessible over the phone.

An FIR has been registered as per the complaint. Jurisdictional police will decide on the matter if the family members of the girl seek police protection, Dr Amathe said.

News Network
March 22,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 22: In order to provide online coaching platform for students to prepare for Common Entrance Test (CET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), the state government on Monday launched ‘GetCETgo’ platform close on the lines of last year’s initiative.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the special online coaching platform in Bengaluru.

Launching the online initiative, CM Yediyurappa said, “Last year we had focused only on CET and NEET coaching. But this year we have included coaching for JEE exams as well. All students must make use of this facility.” Besides the Chief Minister pointed, “The initiative has come in handy for the students from a poor socioeconomic background. Alongside the coaching, students can also avail the facility of Learning Management System (LMS).”

Explaining the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Naryan said that “The GetCETGo online coaching will be made available all through the year by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) from the forthcoming academic year we are taking this step with the objective of helping more and more students from Karnataka get into IITs. This will definitely help the students of Karnataka in securing more ranks at JEE and NEET examinations.”

The platform has been designed on the concept - Learn, Revise and Test. The platform has all the relevant study materials pertaining to JEE, NEET and CET including videos, a summary of the lessons, study materials and a mock-examination facility. 

“Karnataka is the first state in the country to have implemented this model,”Deputy Chief Minister revealed that any student aspiring to appear for the CET examination conducted by the KEA can get admission to the online platform by registering the personal details. “Students can get coaching either through the Website, YouTube or GetCETGo app. The app is available on both the android and iOs platform or they can log into getcetgo.in the portal for more details,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

Last year about two lakh students had availed of the training that was imparted by the Deeksha Institute and the same institute will be providing coaching this year as well. “Keeping in mind the Covid pandemic scenario and understanding the plight of parents and students, the state government has decided to continue the platform,” an official explained.

News Network
March 19,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said that the work of constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be accomplished only after the socio-cultural-economic assimilation work across the country is completed.

Manmohan Vaidya, Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the RSS, said, “This (Temple) is just like any other temple, this is a temple that will be the country’s symbol of socio-economic-cultural advancement.”

He was addressing a press conference at the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet that began in the city outskirts here on Friday.

He said that the two-day meet will pass two resolutions exclusively dedicated to the Ram Mandir alone.

“RSS firmly believes that construction of Ram Mandir will be accomplished only when the country is socially, economically and culturally assimilated,” he said, and added that the temple of Somnath was raided umpteen number of times and it was done because the temple was considered to be the socio-economic advancement’s symbols.

He asserted that Ram is not just a symbol of God, but was the symbol of the country’s tallest history and cultural figure. 

“For RSS, he is the biggest personality of cultural awakening. Therefore, the temple work will only be accomplished when the country imbibes these things.”
 

