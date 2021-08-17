  1. Home
  2. Shobha Karandlaje hits out at agitating farmers, faces flak

Shobha Karandlaje hits out at agitating farmers, faces flak

News Network
August 18, 2021

Mysuru, Aug 18: The opposition parties have slammed Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje for calling protesting farmers as brokers and middlemen.

Farmers are protesting against the three farm laws for nearly nine months at the borders of Delhi.

Karandlaje has dubbed protesters as 'brokers' and 'middlemen'.

"We can convince the genuine famers not the fake ones," she had commented.

Former minister and JD(S) leader Sa Ra Mahesh on Wednesday urged the Shobha Karandlaje to take back her statement on protesting farmers and apologize.

If the new laws on agriculture are in the interest of the farmers, it has to be communicated to the agitating farmers and they have to be convinced about them. Dubbing agitating farmers as brokers is not acceptable, he added.

Kuruburu Shantakumar, State Farmers Organisation Federation President chided Shobha Karandlaje and said that she gave the statement for cheap publicity.

"She has spoken very lightly about farmers," he mentioned.

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association members also staged a protest and questioned Shobha Karandlaje on her comments on agitating farmers.

Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday had said that the government has held 11 rounds of meetings with agitating farmers and Prime Minister is trying to remove the shackles of farmers through these new sets of laws.

The central government is ready for another round of talks. But, the agitation in New Delhi is carried out by brokers, middlemen and those with vested interests who want to project the central government in a poor light, she said.

She further stated that, due to the Covid crisis, youths from urban areas are moving back to rural parts to carry out agriculture.

Commenting on the developments in Afghanistan, Shobha Karandlaje said that Afghanistan is the best example for us to see what happens if demons are protected and secured in the society.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Nine students from the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada have achieved the perfect score (625 out of 625) in the SSLC examinations -2021, the results which were announced today.

The perfect scorers are: 

>> Ananya M D from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya

>> Ganesh Hanamanthappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri

>> Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urwa

>> M Sanyuktha D Prabhu from St Mary’s English Medium School in Belthangady

>> N Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium School in Bantwal

>> Rithika from St Gerosa Girls High School in Mangaluru

>> Shreesha Sharma K from St Gerosa Girls High School from Mangaluru

>> Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium School in Puttur 

>> Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya.

As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exam in the district. The officials from Department of Public Instruction said the pattern of examination were new for the students. To help the students to prepare, model question papers and question banks were sent to each student in the district through schools.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2021

thangal.jpg

Kasaragod, Aug 11: Ending a nine-month-long escape from the law, the Fashion Gold Jewellery cheating case accused Pookoya Thangal has surrendered before the Magistrate court in Hosdurg near here on Wednesday.

Thangal is the Managing Director of the group and religious leader of Kasaragod.

Earlier, the crime branch police which is investigating the case had arrested the Indian Union Muslum League (IUML) leader and Manjeswaran MLA, M C Kamarudheen, on November 7 last year, in connection with the case.

The MLA is the chairman of Fashion Gold Jewellery Group which is alleged to have cheated hundreds of investors of the group amounting to over 100 crores.

Partners of the group include Muslim scholar Pookoya Thangal.

More than 100 cheating cases have been registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cheating and dishonesty, in many police stations in Kasaragod and Kannur districts.

It was the trust people had in the league leader and religious scholar that people including league supporters had invested in the group.

Police sources said the group had sold properties and reinvested elsewhere.

Pookoya Thangal has been remanded to judicial custody.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 15,2021

President Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan for Tajikistan as Taliban closes in on Kabul, according to the country’s top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah.

“The former Afghan president has left the nation,” Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said in a video on his Facebook page.

Ghani’s departure comes amid negotiations for a peaceful transfer of power after Taliban fighters encircled Kabul after capturing 26 of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Taliban peacefully entered the presidential palace. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.